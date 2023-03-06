MOVES-Goldman Sachs top equity trader Joe Montesano to retire

March 6 (Reuters) - Joe Montesano, head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Americas equity trading, is set to retire after 24 years with the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Montesano joined the company in 1999 and has held several leadership roles, including managing businesses such as trading in exchange traded funds, according to the memo, the content of which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Goldman has seen several high profile departures in recent weeks from both its trading unit and asset management arm after it merged its mainstay and investment banking divisions following the creation of three main business units last year.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Monday. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)