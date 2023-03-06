MOVES-Goldman Sachs top equity trader Joe Montesano to retire

March 6 (Reuters) - Joe Montesano, head of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's Americas equity trading, is set to retire
after 24 years with the bank, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
Montesano joined the company in 1999 and has held several
leadership roles, including managing businesses such as trading
in exchange traded funds, according to the memo, the content of
which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.
Goldman has seen several high profile departures in recent
weeks from both its trading unit and asset management arm after
it merged its mainstay and investment banking divisions
following the creation of three main business units last year.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Monday.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New
York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)