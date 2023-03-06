Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:42 2023-03-06 am EST
356.28 USD   -0.23%
10:55aMOVES-Goldman Sachs top equity trader Joe Montesano to retire
RE
10:43aSoftBank's Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say
RE
09:44aSoftBank's Arm Reportedly Targeting at Least $8 Billion in US IPO
MT
MOVES-Goldman Sachs top equity trader Joe Montesano to retire

03/06/2023 | 10:55am EST
March 6 (Reuters) - Joe Montesano, head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Americas equity trading, is set to retire after 24 years with the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Montesano joined the company in 1999 and has held several leadership roles, including managing businesses such as trading in exchange traded funds, according to the memo, the content of which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Goldman has seen several high profile departures in recent weeks from both its trading unit and asset management arm after it merged its mainstay and investment banking divisions following the creation of three main business units last year.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Monday. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 025 M - -
Net income 2023 11 865 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,06x
EV / Sales 2024 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,1%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 357,09 $
Average target price 399,94 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.3.99%125 964
MORGAN STANLEY15.66%165 385
CHARLES SCHWAB-7.03%142 616
CITIGROUP INC.15.74%101 753
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.33%43 079
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.01%26 736