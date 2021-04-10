Medline Industries Has Hired Goldman Sachs to Explore a Sale, Sources Say

By Miriam Gottfried and Cara Lombardo

Medline Industries Inc. is exploring a sale that could value the big medical-supply company at as much as $30 billion and mark the latest in a recent string of large leveraged-buyout bids.

The family-owned company has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to run the process, according to people familiar with the matter. There's no guarantee the company will ultimately be sold. The process is at an early stage, the people said, with some adding that an IPO or minority investment is also a possibility.

Northfield, Ill.-based Medline is likely to attract private-equity bidders, partly because industry players could struggle to swallow such a big rival, the people said.

