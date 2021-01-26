Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

01/26 01:45:15 pm
282.915 USD   -0.04%
01:36pMorgan Stanley, Goldman lead bonus jump for bankers in Asia - Bloomberg News
12:50pSAFRAN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
12:39pLANXESS AG : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley, Goldman lead bonus jump for bankers in Asia - Bloomberg News

01/26/2021 | 01:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's investment bankers are getting the biggest bonus bumps among peers in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

After increased deal flows helped revenue from Asia to jump by about a third, compensation for Morgan Stanley's investment bankers in the region was raised by 20%, the report said.

At Goldman Sachs, it will rise by 15%, the Bloomberg report https://bloom.bg/3sYPBHC added.

A rise in headcount and recruitment of senior bankers could also have increased the overall bonus pools, according to the report. Bankers focusing on equity capital markets, healthcare and technology deals would receive better payouts.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay was raised b
y 22% for his work in 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing earlier. (https://reut.rs/36hRky6)

Compensation at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc rose about 6% and 3% respectively, according to the Bloomberg report.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Citigroup declined to comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
