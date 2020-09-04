Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/04/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Malaysia Drops Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs After 1MDB Settlement

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs Group, a move that follows a $3.9 billion settlement over the U.S. bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund. 

 
Economy Is Limping, but Revenue Is Soaring at Wall Street's Banks

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a counterintuitive boom that shows the heavy hand of the Federal Reserve and the gulf between financial markets and the real economy. 

 
Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year. 

 
Emerging-Market Bond Funds Face Reckoning

The Covid-19 pandemic is a reminder that assets designed to produce higher returns in good times can post outsize losses when things go wrong. 

 
Monte Dei Paschi Gets ECB Bad Loan Plan Backing

Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the ECB has approved its plan to shed bad loans worth billions of euros, under the condition the state-owned bank strengthens its capital buffers. 

 
Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Investors seem confused about how exactly to value the tech-enabled mortgage lender, leading to a volatile stock price. 

 
Justice Department Gets New Acting Fraud Section Chief

Daniel Kahn will serve as acting chief of the criminal division's fraud section following the promotion of Robert Zink. 

 
Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored.

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
12:20aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia Drops Goldman Sachs Criminal Charges Over 1MDB
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/03GOLDMAN SACHS : Correction to Goldman Sachs Article
DJ
09/03GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia Drops Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs After 1MDB..
DJ
09/03Emerging market currencies to hold gains into next year as confidence in doll..
RE
09/03AMADEUS IT : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/03The Economy Is Limping, but Wall Street Is Booming
DJ
09/03Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street
RE
09/03HAPAG-LLOYD : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/03Square's Cash App Fuels Leap in Stock -- WSJ
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 337 M - -
Net income 2020 5 464 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 74 467 M 74 467 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,00x
EV / Sales 2021 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 247,26 $
Last Close Price 207,56 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.73%75 357
MORGAN STANLEY4.17%83 963
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED24.58%55 154
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.68.45%50 716
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.37%46 352
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.22%25 965
