News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Malaysia Drops Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs After 1MDB Settlement

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs Group, a move that follows a $3.9 billion settlement over the U.S. bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund.

Economy Is Limping, but Revenue Is Soaring at Wall Street's Banks

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a counterintuitive boom that shows the heavy hand of the Federal Reserve and the gulf between financial markets and the real economy.

Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year.

Emerging-Market Bond Funds Face Reckoning

The Covid-19 pandemic is a reminder that assets designed to produce higher returns in good times can post outsize losses when things go wrong.

Monte Dei Paschi Gets ECB Bad Loan Plan Backing

Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the ECB has approved its plan to shed bad loans worth billions of euros, under the condition the state-owned bank strengthens its capital buffers.

Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Investors seem confused about how exactly to value the tech-enabled mortgage lender, leading to a volatile stock price.

Justice Department Gets New Acting Fraud Section Chief

Daniel Kahn will serve as acting chief of the criminal division's fraud section following the promotion of Robert Zink.

Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises.

Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored.