    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
323.65 USD   +2.29%
02:46aNorway's Froy Gets $599 Million Takeover Bid From Goldman Sachs Asset Management
DJ
01:59aGoldman Sachs Asset Management makes $600 million bid for Norway's Froy
RE
06/04South Africa's Role As Host of the Brics Summit Is Fraught With Dangers. a Guide to Who Is in the Group, and Why It Exists
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's Froy Gets $599 Million Takeover Bid From Goldman Sachs Asset Management

06/05/2023 | 02:46am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norway's Froy said Monday that Goldman Sachs Asset Management has agreed to buy the 72% stake held by NTS in a deal that values the entire company at 6.6 billion Norwegian kroner ($598.7 million).

Froy--a provider of aqua services to Norwegian salmon farmers--said that following the acquisition of NTS's stake in the company for NOK76.50 a share in cash, Goldman Sachs will make an unconditional mandatory cash offer to acquire all other shares in Froy for at least the same price.

The NTS share sale is expected to complete during the third quarter of 2023 and the Froy board unanimously recommended for shareholders to accept the mandatory offer.

NTS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of salmon farmer SalMar.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 0245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRØY ASA 3.06% 74.2 Real-time Quote.45.45%
SALMAR ASA 2.35% 487.3 Real-time Quote.24.12%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.29% 323.65 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 99 174 M 99 174 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,75x
EV / Sales 2024 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 323,65 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.75%99 174
MORGAN STANLEY-0.79%140 874
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.70%98 955
CITIGROUP INC.2.41%90 174
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.41%39 733
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.19.77%23 827
