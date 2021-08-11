Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/10 04:10:00 pm
407.97 USD   +2.02%
04:55aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:18aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:18aUNIPER : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil holds above $70 as US demand eases Delta fears

08/11/2021 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S.

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday as signs of rising fuel demand in the United States were balanced by concerns about travel curbs in Asia caused by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Industry data showed U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. job growth and increasing mobility have boosted gasoline consumption so far this year. [API/S] [EIA/M]

"The EIA's upbeat demand forecasts for this year helped alleviate fears of a deteriorating near-term outlook," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $70.54 a barrel at 0915 GMT, following a 2.3% rally on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 4 cents to $68.33, adding to a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

Prices "appear to lack the momentum to stage meaningful revivals as Delta-variant fears continue to weigh," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The price of Brent is up 36% this year, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, although oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections will derail the demand recovery.

The Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen Chinese cities since the first cases were found in July, prompting some new travel restrictions, while U.S. cases and hospitalizations have soared to six-month highs.

Goldman Sachs lowered its oil demand forecast for China for the next two months, although it said the net impact from Delta on its global demand forecast remained moderate.

In focus later will be the EIA's official U.S. inventory figures at 1430 GMT. On Tuesday, oil industry group the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stocks fell by 816,000 barrels and gasoline stocks dropped by 1.1 million barrels.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Florence Tan; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 113 M - -
Net income 2021 18 654 M - -
Net Debt 2021 312 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,73x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 40 800
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 407,97 $
Average target price 413,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angela Abramian-Katz Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.54.70%131 315
MORGAN STANLEY47.00%183 806
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.52%138 617
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.15%43 947
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.76%29 036
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.51%28 470