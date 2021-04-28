Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices rise 2% on fuel demand optimism

04/28/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Wednesday, after U.S. distillate inventories posted a large drawdown and refining activity picked up, boosting hopes for rising fuel demand.

The market remained concerned, however, about India's surging coronavirus cases.

Brent crude futures were up $1.23, or 1.9%, to $67.65 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.31, or 2.1%, to $64.25 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week to 493.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a 659,000-barrel rise. [EIA/S]

Distillate stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week, and refining capacity use rose to 85.4% on the week.

"The market is taking this as a positive," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "Gasoline demand week-over-week was down a smidge, so that was a bit disappointing, but it was offset by the fact that we had a big leap in distillate demand."

U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it expected "the biggest jump in oil demand ever," at 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next six months, as vaccination campaigns accelerate in Europe and travel demand climbs.

Goldman said easing international travel restrictions in May would hike jet fuel demand by 1.5 million bpd.

OPEC+ this week decided to stick to plans for a phased easing of oil production restrictions from May to July, an indication that the group is confident that global demand will recovery.

"The market is supported by the general belief that the COVID endgame is in sight," said Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil associates.

In a report by OPEC+ experts, the group forecast global oil demand in 2021 would grow by 6 million bpd, after demand plunged by 9.5 million bpd last year.

In India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, the COVID-19 death toll surged past 200,000 and infections have climbed by more than 300,000 cases a day for a week.

Rystad lowered its global oil demand forecast for April by nearly 600,000 bpd and May by 915,000 bpd due to the new wave of infections in India.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Julia Payne in London, Shu Zhang and Sonali Paul; editing by Michael Perry, Barbara Lewis, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
11:11aWASTE MANAGEMENT  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Waste Management's Price Target to $15..
MT
10:35aGSX TECHEDU  : Goldman Sachs Upgrades GSX Techedu to Buy from Sell, Adjusts PT t..
MT
10:15aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
10:02aEQS-NEWS  : Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (6622) Announces Global Offering Result..
DJ
09:55aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:38aDEUTSCHE BANK  : outshines Wall Street rivals with best quarter since 2014
RE
09:30aENTEGRIS  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Entegris to $133 From $129, M..
MT
09:19aSOCIETE GENERALE  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:18aBNP PARIBAS  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:15aSANOFI  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 103 M - -
Net income 2021 15 821 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales 2022 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 378,79 $
Last Close Price 346,63 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.31.44%123 206
MORGAN STANLEY18.96%153 183
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION31.30%131 285
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.62%42 632
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.07%30 614
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.29%26 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ