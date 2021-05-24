Log in
Oil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks

05/24/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

By Noah Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remained intact even with increased Iran exports.

Brent crude oil futures for July were 90 cents, or 1.4%, higher at $67.34 a barrel by 1215 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $64.44 a barrel, up 86 cents, or 1.4%.

Oil prices fell almost 3% last week after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

However, the speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday a three-month monitoring deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.

European diplomats said last week that failure to agree an extension of the monitoring deal would plunge wider, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, due to resume in Vienna this week, into crisis.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

"All in all, it seems to be only a matter of time before the sides involved put pen to paper on a new nuclear accord," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

"Investors are bracing for a fresh wave of what will surely be heavily discounted Iranian crude ... yet for all this alarmism, an aggressive ramp-up in Iranian production and exports is unlikely to stall the drawdown in global oil stocks."

Even with a potential restart of Iran exports, the case for higher oil prices remains intact due to a vaccine-driven increase in global demand, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"Even aggressively assuming a restart in July, we estimate that Brent prices would still reach $80 per barrel in fourth quarter 2021," the bank said in a note.

Its new base case for an October restart still supports an $80 per barrel forecast for this summer, it added.

(The story removes extraneous word in headline)

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin, Jan Harvey and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 688 M - -
Net income 2021 15 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales 2022 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 384,55 $
Last Close Price 366,26 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.38.89%130 017
MORGAN STANLEY28.91%164 364
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION36.07%136 138
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.29%40 729
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.14%30 388
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-5.62%23 246