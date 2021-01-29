Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood raises $1 billion of fresh funding from existing investors

01/29/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Online broker Robinhood has raised more than $1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchase of some hot stocks.

Robinhood's existing investors include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital, who came together on Thursday night to offer the emergency funding, according to a New York Times report.

Reuters could not immediately verify if Sequoia and Ribbit helped with the emergency infusion.

"We're pleased to share that we've raised over $1 billion from existing investors to continue to invest in record growth. This is a strong sign of confidence from investors that will help us continue to further serve our customers," a Robinhood spokeswoman said in an email.

The firm has also tapped a credit line so that it has funds to ensure trading continuity when it lifts the rules.

The latest funding comes at a crucial time for Robinhood, which is also preparing for a high-profile initial public offering this year. Recent developments raise questions on whether the company will push forward with those plans.

Reuters was first to report in December https://www.reuters.com/article/us-robinhood-ipo-exclusive/exclusive-trading-app-robinhood-hires-goldman-sachs-to-lead-ipo-sources-idINKBN28I328 that Robinhood had picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for the IPO, which could come this year and value it at more than $20 billion.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Robinhood founder Vlad Tenev declined to comment on the IPO plans and said ... "will only say Robinhood is well capitalized and have a great growth opportunity ahead of us."

Robinhood's fee-free and simple-to-use app has made it popular with a new generation of small-time traders and its restrictions on Thursday drew a heavy backlash from high-profile politicians and celebrities.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen, Munsif Vengattil and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Anirban Sen, Munsif Vengattil and Juby Babu


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
07:35aNRG ENERGY : Goldman Sachs Reinstates NRG Energy at Buy With $57 Price Target
MT
07:04aNISOURCE : Goldman Sachs Downgrades NiSource to Neutral From Buy; Price Target i..
MT
06:34aBig step forward for Dr. Martens as shares jump in $5 billion London debut
RE
03:04aDGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
02:27aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:15aRENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02:14aCOMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/28LONDON METAL EXCHANGE STOCKS SHOCK S : Andy Home
RE
01/28DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/28Ortho Clinical Diagnostics tumbles nearly 9% in Nasdaq debut
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 737 M - -
Net income 2020 7 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 98 669 M 98 669 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales 2021 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 329,25 $
Last Close Price 275,02 $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.3.65%98 669
MORGAN STANLEY1.15%125 414
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION1.32%100 982
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.06%52 114
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.13.40%42 971
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%34 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ