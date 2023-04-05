Advanced search
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
321.53 USD   -0.35%
05:47pGoldman Sachs Consents to FINRA Finding of 'Erroneously' Marking Sell Orders Affecting Over 1 Billion Shares
MT
05:20pTech Down After Weak Economic Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:07pMajor Banks' Profits Face Pressure From Tighter Lending Standards, Other Headwinds, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Tech Down After Weak Economic Data -- Tech Roundup

04/05/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell, paring gains for the year to date, after weak economic data.

The technology sector led a surprisingly large gain for major U.S. stock indexes in the first quarter, but some strategists say the move looks unsustainable. One brokerage said an economic slowdown is likely to weigh on quarterly earnings and hence stock prices for much of the year, and keep the broad S&P 500 from straying far from current levels.

"In our baseline soft landing scenario, the [S&P 500] index will end the year at 4000, as flat earnings will support a roughly flat S&P 500 index return in 2023," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1719ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 932 M - -
Net income 2023 11 667 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,44x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,82x
EV / Sales 2024 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,2%
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.91%113 289
MORGAN STANLEY-0.24%142 662
CHARLES SCHWAB-39.95%90 936
CITIGROUP INC.1.90%89 713
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.83%43 105
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.15.08%26 457
