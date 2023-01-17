Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05:36 2023-01-17 pm EST
345.08 USD   -7.73%
12:43pTrending : Goldman Sachs 4Q Profit Falls 66%
DJ
12:41pDow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
RE
12:41pStocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Goldman Sachs 4Q Profit Falls 66%

01/17/2023 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12:29 ET -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Goldman said its fourth-quarter profit fell 66% to $1.33 billion, from $3.9 billion a year ago. Earnings per share of $3.32 were short of the $5.56 that Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. Revenue was about $10.59 billion, below expectations for $10.76 billion. Investment banking revenue fell 48% to $1.87 billion due to a slowdown in deal making as recession concerns pushed many businesses to scrap plans to go public or buy other companies. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the investment bank plans to lay off thousands of workers and slash some bonuses. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1243ET

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
12:43pTrending : Goldman Sachs 4Q Profit Falls 66%
DJ
12:41pDow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
RE
12:41pStocks ease with Goldman shares; dollar dips vs yen
RE
12:16pDow Drops 325 Points in Midday Trading
MT
12:10pGoldman Sachs : Global Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer Carey Halio o..
PU
11:54aFTSE 100's quest for record hits stumbling block
AN
11:36aGoldman Sachs Fourth-Quarter Results Miss Views on Investment Banking, Asset Management..
MT
11:14aGoldman Sachs Down Nearly 6%, Worst Performer in the DJIA and S&P 500 So Far Today -- D..
DJ
09:30aTranscript : The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 17, 20..
CI
09:13aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,15x
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 374,00 $
Average target price 400,38 $
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.92%128 649
MORGAN STANLEY7.81%154 915
CHARLES SCHWABB-0.34%154 902
CITIGROUP INC.10.37%96 688
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.19%45 090
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.79%26 951