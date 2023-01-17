Trending : Goldman Sachs 4Q Profit Falls 66%

12:29 ET -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Goldman said its fourth-quarter profit fell 66% to $1.33 billion, from $3.9 billion a year ago. Earnings per share of $3.32 were short of the $5.56 that Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. Revenue was about $10.59 billion, below expectations for $10.76 billion. Investment banking revenue fell 48% to $1.87 billion due to a slowdown in deal making as recession concerns pushed many businesses to scrap plans to go public or buy other companies. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the investment bank plans to lay off thousands of workers and slash some bonuses. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

