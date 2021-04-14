Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senate votes 53-45 to confirm Gary Gensler as Biden's SEC chief

04/14/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gensler testifies at Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted 53-45 on Wednesday to confirm former derivative markets regulator Gary Gensler as head of the country's top securities markets regulator, spelling a tougher regulatory regime for Wall Street.

Gensler is expected to be sworn in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman in the coming days.

A former Goldman Sachs banker and a professor at MIT Sloan School of Management, Gensler most recently led President Joe Biden's transition plan for financial industry oversight and served under former Democratic President Barack Obama as chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Wall Street banks, brokers, funds and public companies enjoyed four-years of easier rules and enforcement under former Republican President Donald Trump's administration, but that ended with Democratic President Joe Biden's appointment of SEC commissioner Allison Lee as interim chair.

She has wasted no time unraveling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-financial-regulators-analys/analysis-with-quick-fixes-bidens-agencies-reverse-trumps-wall-street-friendly-rules-idUSKBN2BZ16N Trump's Wall Street-friendly policies using quick-fix legal tactics, including beefing up the agency's enforcement team and pursuing new corporate disclosure requirements.

Gensler, who developed a reputation as a tough operator willing to stand up to powerful Wall Street interests during his stint at the SEC, is expected to take an equally tough stance.

Last month, he told Congress https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-financial-regulators/bidens-sec-nominee-vows-review-of-gamestop-trading-issues-climate-disclosures-idUSKBN2AU136 that he would pursue new regulations for cryptocurrencies, which he said can be a "catalyst for change" but pose investor protection concerns, and would explore new climate and political spending corporate disclosures.

"Gary Gensler has the perfect mix of market expertise, regulatory experience and commitment to the public interest to be an outstanding SEC Chairman," said Barbara Roper, chief investor advocate at Washington-based Consumer Federation of America.

"He'll have a long list of pressing issues to address once he is sworn in, but I have no doubt that he will dive into that workload with gusto."

(Reporting by Katanga JohnsonEditing by Michelle Price, Franklin Paul and Barbara Lewis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
01:28pJPMorgan profits on capital markets in a cash-flush economy
RE
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Businesses Power Goldman, JPMorgan to R..
DJ
01:18pACCIONA S A  : Spain's Acciona hires banks for IPO of $9.6 billion energy unit -..
RE
01:13pWall Street Off Early Highs Midday as Top Banks Start Earnings Season
MT
01:11pWorld stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
RE
01:08pWorld stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
RE
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Off Early Highs Midday As Top US Banks Start Earning..
MT
12:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rising This Afternoon
MT
12:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow rise on boost from bank earnings
RE
12:50pCiti and goldman sachs among banks appointed for acciona ipo - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 025 M - -
Net income 2021 11 363 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,22x
EV / Sales 2022 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 362,45 $
Last Close Price 327,68 $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.26%116 470
MORGAN STANLEY17.00%148 764
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION25.57%125 554
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.80%43 438
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.85%31 239
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.14%26 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ