Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/17 02:57:26 pm
195.595 USD   -2.53%
01:09pTelehealth platform Amwell's shares surge 42% in NYSE debut
RE
10:55aU.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain
RE
10:42aVOLVO B : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. economic rebound may be a slow train for the unemployed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington

In a week when leading forecasters boosted their view of the U.S. economic recovery, data on retail store traffic, small business hiring and other high-frequency indicators largely worsened, signaling a potential decoupling in which growth presses ahead while the job market slows to a painful crawl.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday projected a much smaller economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic than initially expected, with U.S. output forecast to fall 3.7% in 2020 instead of 6.5%, as was forecast in June, a difference in dollar terms of more than $1.5 trillion. That stronger outlook came alongside upgrades from Goldman Sachs and others.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that restoring job markets will take time in an environment when some of the country's main job generators - small businesses and labor-intensive service-sector firms - face the stiffest challenges from the coronavirus-triggered recession.

With parts of the economy showing steady recovery, measures of visits to retail outlets and other indicators dropped back after a Labor Day rush to stores and restaurants in early September.

Data from cellphone tracking firm Safegraph https://www.safegraph.com/dashboard/covid19-commerce-patterns, which estimated that retail traffic had nearly hit pre-pandemic levels over the holiday weekend, fell a full six percentage points last week. Similar data from Unacast https://www.unacast.com/covid19/covid-19-retail-impact-scoreboard also declined.

For a graphic on Retail in real time:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/REOPEN/yzdvxxyzlvx/chart.png

Information on seated restaurant dining from OpenTable https://www.opentable.com/state-of-industry dropped, as did hiring at a sample of small businesses whose time records are maintained by Homebase https://joinhomebase.com/data.

Information from Chmura http://www.chmuraecon.com/blog showed a rise in new job postings, and data kept by Kronos https://www.kronos.com/about-us/newsroom/update-us-workforce-activity on shifts worked at a variety of industries showed a smaller holiday-related decline than the year before.

For a graphic on Employment in real time:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/REOPENING/gjnvwxamxpw/chart.png

But there is concern the momentum of the recovery may be fading when it comes to employment even if the blow to output is smaller than first feared and some parts of the economy like housing are roaring back to pre-pandemic levels.

Since the 1980s it has taken progressively longer after each U.S. recession to regain the jobs lost in the downturn, and by most measures this one involves an even deeper and more complex shock than other downturns.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measures of the value of the goods and services produced by people and companies, has tended to rebound more quickly, influenced by productivity, investment, and other factors.

For a graphic on Months to job recovery after recession:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/REOPEN/ygdpzkqggvw/chart.png

This recovery has started fast, adding 10 million jobs in the four months from May through August, a pace that would restore the labor market to its February levels by early next year. But roughly 22 million jobs were lost, and many economists feel the easiest gains have likely been achieved.

For a graphic on A hole in the job market:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/REOPEN/azgpoabygpd/chart.png

Weekly new unemployment claims stuck above 800,000, roughly double that seen during the 2007-2009 recession, point to an ongoing problem.

With around 12.6 million people continuing to collect unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 5, "the magnitude of regular continuing claims is dire," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel wrote. "COVID case clusters continue to pop up, and businesses continue to close doors, affecting the livelihood of millions. Until this cycle is broken, a complete economic recovery remains out of reach."

With entire sectors like air travel and restaurant dining under pressure, companies reorganizing their work arrangements, and consumers changing their habits, "it is just a very significant reordering," said Randall Kroszner, a former Fed governor who is now a deputy dean at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. "There is going to be an enormous reallocation within the labor market and that is going to take some time" as workers shift from troubled sectors to expanding ones.

So far, between pandemic-related government lending and supplemental payments through programs like unemployment insurance, household incomes have been maintained.

That may not remain the case this fall. Much of that aid has expired, and data on retail sales in August showed an unexpected softness that some analysts fear is the start of a slowdown in spending that could push some businesses into bankruptcy.

Despite the recent upgrade to some estimates of GDP growth, others have shown little change.

For a graphic on COVID's yawning gap in forecasts:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/RECOVERY/bdwpkkgqopm/chart.png

A New York Fed https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/weekly-economic-index#/interactive index that uses weekly data to forecast where GDP is heading has dropped slightly in recent weeks.

For a graphic on NY Fed Weekly Economic Index:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/WEI/xklpyzdyyvg/chart.png

And an Oxford http://blog.oxfordeconomics.com/topic/recovery-tracker Economics index tracking the recovery across economic, health and social metrics has also been largely flat since late summer.

For a graphic on Oxford Economics Recovery Index:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/OXFORDINDEX/rlgpdlnyepo/chart.png

The longer the health crisis remains unresolved, the harder it will be for those laid off from the most stricken hospitality industries to regain an economic foothold, and the less willing factories and other employers may be to bring back workers if overall demand remains tepid, the consulting firm's analysts wrote.

"We're going to see a kink in the labor market recovery," after a fast take-off, said Oxford economists Gregory Daco and Oren Klachkin, with "60% of the unemployed having been so for more than 15 weeks, the scars ... are increasingly visible."

By Howard Schneider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
01:09pTelehealth platform Amwell's shares surge 42% in NYSE debut
RE
10:55aU.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain
RE
10:42aVOLVO B : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10:28aPandemic upends emerging market investment thesis
RE
10:12aTESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:07aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
06:30aJCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:29aBP : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:28aT-MOBILE US : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:26aNIKE INC : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 373 M - -
Net income 2020 5 476 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 71 999 M 71 999 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 247,92 $
Last Close Price 200,68 $
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.72%71 999
MORGAN STANLEY0.06%80 651
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED17.04%52 715
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.56.55%50 183
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.87%46 043
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.54%24 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group