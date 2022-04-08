Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 11:47:32 am EDT
319.32 USD   +1.64%
04:04aKKR to list Japan's Kokusai Electric as early as June, sources say
RE
03:10aFederal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc
AQ
04/07Autonomous Research Adjusts Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $440 From $515, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. jury reaches verdict in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial

04/08/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo leave the federal court in New York

(Refiling to remove "HOLD" from headline)

By Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy

NEW YORK(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on has reached a verdict in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, a federal prosecutor's spokesman said on Friday.

Prosecutors say Roger Ng, Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from the fund -- which was founded to pursue development projects in the Southeast Asian country -- launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.

Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law. His lawyers say Leissner, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2018 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors' investigation, falsely implicated Ng in the hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.

The charges stemmed from one of the biggest financial scandals in history.

Prosecutors have said Goldman helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion through three bond sales, but that $4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks between 2009 and 2015.

Ng is the first, and likely only, person to face trial in the United States over the scheme. Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly $3 billion fine and its Malaysian unit agreed to plead guilty.

Deliberations began on Tuesday after a nearly two-month trial in Brooklyn federal court.

Jurors heard nine days of testimony from Leissner, who said he sent Ng $35 million in kickbacks. Leissner said the men agreed to tell banks a "cover story" that the money was from a legitimate business venture between their wives.

Ng's wife, Hwee Bin Lim, later testified for the defense that the business venture was, in fact, legitimate. She said she invested $6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner's then-wife, Judy Chan, and that the $35 million was her return on that investment.

Ng's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in his closing argument on Monday that Leissner could not be trusted. Alixandra Smith, a prosecutor, said in her summation that Leissner's testimony was backed up by other evidence.

Jho Low, a Malaysian financier and suspected mastermind of the scheme, was indicted alongside Ng in 2018 but remains at large.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:04aKKR to list Japan's Kokusai Electric as early as June, sources say
RE
03:10aFederal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Goldman Sachs G..
AQ
04/07Autonomous Research Adjusts Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $440 From $515, Maintains..
MT
04/07Apollo Reportedly Hires 150 People For Global Wealth Since May
MT
04/06Flagging in Bakkafrost P/F
AQ
04/06JLL closes sale of Flatiron Park in Boulder, Colorado
PR
04/05Data.world announces $50M Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management
AQ
04/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Goldman Sachs Group's Price Target to $430 From $465, Reiterates ..
MT
04/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Goldman Sachs Group to $515 From $546, Maintains Ou..
MT
04/04Sierra Club Foundation Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Shareholders of The Go..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 989 M - -
Net income 2022 13 518 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,09x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 9,03x
Nbr of Employees 43 900
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 314,15 $
Average target price 431,08 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.88%106 159
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-4.84%151 681
MORGAN STANLEY-15.31%148 079
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.70%55 293
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.56%24 798
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.12%23 181