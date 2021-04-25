Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK economy set to grow faster than the U.S. this year - Goldman

04/25/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London, Britain financial district seen behind, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain looks set to see faster economic growth than the United States this year as the country races ahead with its vaccination programme after its slump in 2020, Goldman Sachs said on Sunday.

The bank said in a note to clients that it now expects British gross domestic product to grow by a "striking" 7.8% this year, "above our expectations for the U.S."

A Reuters poll of analysts published on April 13 showed an average forecast for growth of 5.0% in the UK, the world's fifth-biggest economy in 2021. The International Monetary Fund has projected a 5.3% expansion.

But since those forecasts were made there have been signs of an acceleration in the pace of recovery with the country now having given a first coronavirus vaccine to more than half of its total population.

"The UK economy is rebounding sharply from the Covid crisis," Goldman Sachs said.

"The April flash PMI was much stronger than expected in the UK, with the services PMI moving strongly further into expansionary territory," it said.

The bank also noted a much-stronger-than-expected 5.4% monthly jump in retail sales in March.

The note did not provide a comparison forecast for U.S. economic growth this year. In February, Goldman said it expected U.S. GDP would grow by 6.8% in 2021 as President Joe Biden pushed ahead with a huge fiscal stimulus programme.

Britain's economy shrank by nearly 10% last year as it was hit by longer coronavirus lockdowns than many of its peers. By comparison, the U.S. economy shrank by an estimated 3.5%, according to the IMF.

On Saturday, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying he expected "very rapid growth at least over the next couple of quarters" as the country lifts its coronavirus restrictions.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
11:24aDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
04/23Job portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
04/23SAP SE  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/23Materials Up On Housing Data As Copper Rally Continues -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04/23AKZO NOBEL NV  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/23Piraeus Bank prices equity offering at 1.15 euros per share
RE
04/23SOFTWARE AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/23ROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/23Goldman Sachs Recommends Overweight in Consumer Discretionary on Elevated Con..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 103 M - -
Net income 2021 15 693 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 378,68 $
Last Close Price 339,35 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.68%120 618
MORGAN STANLEY14.24%151 296
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.58%126 572
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.41%43 735
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.12%31 548
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.57%28 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ