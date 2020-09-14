Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK's Johnson faces rebellion over plan to break Brexit treaty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference, in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to defy international law with legislation that breaches parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union faces a vote in parliament on Monday amid growing opposition within his party.

The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September in the latest brinkmanship of a four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to leave the bloc.

After the debate, in a vote that may come late, lawmakers will vote to decide if the bill should go to the next stage.

Johnson's plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis less than four months before Britain is finally due to leave the EU's orbit at the end of a transition period.

The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which would be chaotic for business, markets and nearly $1 trillion (780.03 billion pounds) in annual trade.

The government has dismissed an ultimatum from Brussels to scrap the main parts of the bill by the end of this month.

Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the lower house of parliament, faces a growing revolt from some of his own lawmakers. All of Britain's former prime ministers who are still alive have expressed concern about his plan.

"When the queen's minister gives his word, on her behalf, it should be axiomatic that he will keep it, even if the consequences are unpalatable," Johnson's former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said in The Times newspaper.

"No British minister should solemnly undertake to observe treaty obligations with his fingers crossed behind his back," said Cox, who was sacked by Johnson in February.

The pound fell 3% last week on fears of a no-deal Brexit, but Goldman Sachs said the odds of such a scenario were in fact lower than the market is implying so current sterling levels could be attractive to some investors.

'INSURANCE POLICY'

British ministers say the bill, which explicitly states that it could be inconsistent with a host of international laws, is intended to clarify ambiguities - particularly over Northern Ireland - and act as a safeguard in case trade talks fall.

"Having an insurance policy seems to me sensible," junior interior minister Kit Malthouse said.

But some EU diplomats say they think London is playing a game of chicken, inviting the collapse of trade talks to either get the deal it wants or leave without a deal.

After former prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Theresa May scolded Johnson for considering breaking the law, another ex-premier David Cameron also weighed in.

"I do have misgivings about what is being proposed," Cameron told reporters.

The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover everything from car parts to food.

"Come back from the brink, re-establish trust and keep your word," Ireland's European Affairs Thomas Byrne said.

If, as expected, it is passed in its second reading on Monday, there will be four more days of debate on the bill's fine print - lasting into Tuesday of next week.

After the vote on Monday, there will be further votes on attempts to change the wording and meaning of the law, and a final vote to decide whether it goes to the next stage. The most crucial vote is likely to take place next week.

If the bill then passes the lower house, it will undergo scrutiny in the House of Lords where opposition from Conservative members is expected to be even stronger.

By Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:51aUK's Johnson faces rebellion over plan to break Brexit treaty
RE
04:14aSterling recovers some lost ground before key Brexit vote
RE
03:28aSIEMENS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:06aGoldman Sachs says pound levels now attractive
RE
02:10aFLATEX : Buy rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
02:07aPolish commerce platform Allegro confirms IPO plans
RE
09/12Leading Women Banking Executives -- WSJ
DJ
09/12Banking Sees Rise In Female Executives -- WSJ
DJ
09/11NYSE Signals It Will Exit New Jersey if State Taxes Stock Trades -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
09/11Banking Is Now Ahead of Other Industries in Promoting Women
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 337 M - -
Net income 2020 5 464 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 72 085 M 72 085 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,94x
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 247,26 $
Last Close Price 200,92 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.62%72 085
MORGAN STANLEY-1.51%79 390
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.93%52 000
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.58.04%49 402
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.90%45 412
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.10%24 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group