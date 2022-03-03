Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up on Dividend Bias -- Utilities Roundup

03/03/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated into dividend-paying sectors.

Analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group pointed to dividend-oriented equity investment strategies for those concerned about elevated stock-market valuations.

The utility sector has held up much better than most of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 industry groups for the year to date, with the notable exception of the energy industry group. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1751ET

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
05:34pFACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
01:52pEx-Goldman Sachs banker calls on Wall Street giant to exit Russia
RE
10:29aExplainer-Which international banks are exposed to Russia?
RE
03/02GridPoint Closes $75M Strategic Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Shel..
AQ
03/01GOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due March 8, 2023
PU
03/01U.S. banks' Russia exposure unclear; risk of long-term impacts - analysts
RE
03/01Explainer-Which international banks are exposed to Russia?
RE
03/01Archegos in settlement talks with banks -FT
RE
03/01THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28GOLDMAN SACHS : J. Aron & Company LLC and Subsidiaries
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 806 M - -
Net income 2022 14 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
EV / Sales 2023 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 43 900
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 333,42 $
Average target price 442,90 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.07%108 550
MORGAN STANLEY-9.96%157 431
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.72%154 941
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.15%50 000
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.75%28 124
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.81%24 317