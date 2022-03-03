Utilities Up on Dividend Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated into dividend-paying sectors.

Analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group pointed to dividend-oriented equity investment strategies for those concerned about elevated stock-market valuations.

The utility sector has held up much better than most of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 industry groups for the year to date, with the notable exception of the energy industry group.

