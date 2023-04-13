Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
330.24 USD   +0.88%
06:37aViewRay Hires Adviser to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives
DJ
06:07aAnalysis-Biden's subdued reaction to OPEC+ cuts foreshadows economic slowdown, carries risk
RE
04/12Goldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano's exit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ViewRay Hires Adviser to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

04/13/2023 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


ViewRay Inc., which makes a radiation-therapy system, said it has hired Goldman Sachs & Co. as a financial adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company.

The move comes as ViewRay cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing delayed installation schedules and "growing financial pressures impacting schedule of deliveries."

The company said it now expects 2023 revenue growth to be between flat and up 15%, down from prior guidance of 25% to 40% growth.

The company said its cash balance of $86 million will be enough to get the company into the first quarter of 2024.

"The first quarter was hindered by global macroeconomic headwinds," Chief Executive Scott Drake said. "The timing of new installations and the corresponding payment schedules have increased the need to extend our working capital balances.

"Looking to the balance of 2023 and into 2024, while we expect a delay in delivery schedules, our backlog and, ultimately, installations remain strong," he said.

Mr. Drake said the company intends to quickly cut costs as it weighs its options.

For the first quarter, the company said its loss widened to about $29 million from about $26 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to about $23 million from about $19 million.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0636ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.88% 330.24 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
VIEWRAY, INC. -2.27% 3.01 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
06:37aViewRay Hires Adviser to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives
DJ
06:07aAnalysis-Biden's subdued reaction to OPEC+ cuts foreshadows economic slowdown, carries ..
RE
04/12Goldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano's exit
RE
04/12Barclays Cuts Goldman Sachs' Price Target to $437 From $495, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
04/12UBS Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $385 From ..
MT
04/12Goolsbee, Harker Sound Cautious on Rate Hikes; Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates St..
DJ
04/12Goldman Sachs to Launch Transaction Banking Business in Japan
MT
04/11Goldman Sachs Appoints Nishi Somaiya as Global Banking Chief
CI
04/11Goldman Sachs to enter transaction banking business in Japan
RE
04/11Apple to invest another $200 million in carbon removal fund
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 487 M - -
Net income 2023 11 065 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,95x
EV / Sales 2024 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 330,24 $
Average target price 388,14 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.66%115 954
MORGAN STANLEY0.53%142 937
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.64%94 428
CITIGROUP INC.3.74%91 328
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.18%43 696
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.59%26 612
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer