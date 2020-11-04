Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 02:25:04 pm
199.555 USD   +0.82%
02:15pWall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo
RE
01:17pWall Street soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington
RE
12:45pBank Stocks Fall as Stimulus Hopes Fade
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Wall Street sign is be seen outside the New York Stock Exchange

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street is sick of polls.

Leading up to the U.S. election on Tuesday, popular polls wavered about who would win and by how much. In the span of a couple months, they shifted from a likely victory for Republican President Donald Trump to a tight election contest, and then to a win for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, voting tallies offered another big bag of uncertainty about who will run the White House during the next term.

"I'm just absolutely perplexed as to why we ever believe these bloody polls," said Stuart Oakley, global head of cash currency trading at Nomura, citing wrong polls during prior U.S. and UK elections, as well as Brexit.

"The polls are so wrong every single time. Why do we give them any credibility whatsoever? It's just unbelievable, the way this keeps happening."

Major global banks and hedge funds have hired polling firms to supplement what they were seeing in publicly available data, but without necessarily getting an edge.

"This is probably the Waterloo for the pollsters," said Simon Maughan, head of Trading Alpha at Liquidnet, drawing a comparison between political polls today and the battle that ended the reign of French emperor Napoleon.

"Whatever they do to reach people is not working," Maughan said.

Pollsters have struggled to accurately gauge people's voting intentions during a rise of populist politics over the past decade. As candidates have become less moderate and more brash, voters may support someone who says controversial things but not want to admit that to their colleagues, friends and family, much less a pollster.

Even Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his lead in polls had "magically disappeared." His comment added to broader criticism of sites like FiveThirtyEight, which claim to have polling tactics that give them an advantage not always evident in the results.

Reuters conducts its own polls with a firm called Ipsos. The most recent predicted victories for Biden in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and a narrow win in Florida.

The first three remained uncertain on Wednesday afternoon because not enough votes were counted, while Florida had gone to Trump.

After Trump beat his opponent in 2016 - the opposite of what preeminent polls had predicted - some financial firms hired their own people to call voters with unique questions and get an edge for themselves or clients. Though that helped some hedge funds reap profits around Brexit, successes have been rare.

For instance, an executive at one major bank told Reuters ahead of Tuesday's election it had hired its own polling firm, which convinced management a Biden win was likely. The reasons? High turnout tends to be good for Democrats, the idea that people do not want to admit to supporting Trump in polls is false, and pollsters do not usually get things wrong in the same direction in consecutive presidential elections, the executive said.

A major U.S. hedge fund also had its own polling, which predicted Biden would be ahead, but in a much tighter race, an investor said. Their private polling also showed Republicans would hold onto the Senate, which was not a uniform assumption.

Although Biden is still in the lead, assumptions of a landslide or that Democrats would sweep the Senate have been incorrect. Though millions of votes are still being counted, Trump won far more support than pollsters expected in certain states, especially Florida.

"If I was in the polling business I would be seriously disturbed," said Peter Kraus, a former Goldman Sachs executive who founded asset management firm Aperture Investments in 2018. "The samplings are just not precise enough and the margins of error are way bigger than they should be."

Kraus does not believe that Trump supporters are reluctant to reveal their allegiance to pollsters.

"The 'shy Trump' thing doesn't make any sense to me," he said. "Trump voters put flags on their cars and drive down the street!"

Nate Silver, who runs FiveThirtyEight, defended the site's predictions on Twitter as others posted criticism. He has long asserted that polling firms are fallible: they offer predictions with margins of error, rather than certainties.

Some investors went so far as to say the era of polling is over. Big firms will stop investing in customary polls and try to figure out election outcomes in a different way, they said.

Tom di Galoma, managing director at New York-based Seaport Global Holdings, predicted that strategies for gauging voter intention will move more toward internet searches, since people rarely pick up their phones for random numbers anymore.

"The polls can't be believed," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Lawrence White and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by Anna Irrera, Matt Scuffham, Herb Lash, Ross Kerber, Alwyn Scott, Carolyn Cohn and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tom Brown)

By Simon Jessop, Lawrence White and Svea Herbst-Bayliss


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:15pWall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo
RE
01:17pWall Street soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington
RE
12:45pBank Stocks Fall as Stimulus Hopes Fade
DJ
12:26pWall Street seeks safety of Big Tech as election hangs in the balance
RE
12:04pWall Street surges on tech boost as presidential race remains undecided
RE
11:21aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09:18aINTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
07:17aZALANDO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:17aFRAPORT AG : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:16aBMW : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 033 M - -
Net income 2020 6 881 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 71 011 M 71 011 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 254,96 $
Last Close Price 197,93 $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.92%71 011
MORGAN STANLEY0.12%92 581
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-10.51%79 823
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.56%50 861
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.44.20%42 649
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.02%25 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group