Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

03/30/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The sun rises behind a Wells Fargo building in El Paso, Texas

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to a memo circulated to the staff.

The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States to return to the workplace before Labor Day.

About 200,000 employees of the bank have been working from home and about 60,000 from offices, the company said.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank's thousands of employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by this summer.

Meanwhile, Britain's Nationwide Building Society and Santander UK said last week they would slash their office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:41pNATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY  : Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office..
RE
01:05pUS Stocks Under Pressure as Yields Continue to Grind Higher; Gold Slumps Amid..
MT
12:41pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Under Pressure as Yields Continue to Grind Higher; Gol..
MT
12:31pCOMMODITIES : Goldman Sachs Expects OPEC+ Production to Be Stable Until June
MT
12:19pSIEMENS GAMESA  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
11:27aNOMURA  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nomura Holdings to Neutral from Buy
MT
10:35aWhat Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market? -- Update
DJ
09:36aCOMMODITIES : Natural Gas Drops as Goldman Sachs Cuts Its Q2 Price Forecast for ..
MT
09:32aSILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Silverback Ther..
MT
09:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : One man's sorrow is another man's joy
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 440 M - -
Net income 2021 10 591 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,43x
EV / Sales 2022 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 347,18 $
Last Close Price 325,73 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.23.52%110 819
MORGAN STANLEY16.71%146 443
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION20.87%120 677
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%44 513
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.40%33 684
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.24%27 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ