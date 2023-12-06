Consumer companies rose after indications that Americans were paying up for trusty staples amid economic worries.

Campbell shares surged after the maker of chicken-soup concentrate and other comfort foods posted quarterly sales ahead of Wall Street expectations, with higher prices compensating for lower volumes.

Dave & Buster's shares rallied after the arcade chain posted a drop in third-quarter sales that wasn't as steep as Wall Street analysts expected.

One brokerage said recent data showing that U.S. home prices are holding up reflected regional variations in property demand.

"This fits with our expectations for generally weak home price appreciation in the western half of the country and more strength in inventory-constrained metros in the Northeast and Midwest," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group.

British American Tobacco said it would take an impairment charge of $31.5 billion as sales of its cigarette brands fall in the U.S.

McDonald's is shifting into its fastest-growth period in history, with plans to open close to 10,000 new restaurants within the next four years.

Private employers added 103,000 new jobs in November, paycheck company ADP said, in another sign of slower hiring and a softer U.S. labor market.

Rent the Runway dropped sharply a day after the fashion-rental concern said it expects lower revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter after losing more paying subscribers in the latest quarter.

Brown-Forman's shares fell after the distiller of Jack Daniel's whiskey posted weaker-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings.

GameStop shares fell in late trading after the "meme" stock's quarterly earnings lagged some investors' expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-23 1730ET