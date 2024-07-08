Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped ahead of earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other major banks later in the week.

Shares of JPMorgan rose slightly, while Wells Fargo fell. Bank earnings will be scrutinized for signs of weakening in net interest margins, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley rose as another wave of deal disclosures boded well for investment-banking revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1729ET