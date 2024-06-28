2024 Annual Dodd-Frank Act Company-Run Stress Test Disclosure

Projection Methodologies

Pre-Provision Net Revenues (PPNR) - Revenues

We also incorporate the impact of industry performance during historical stressed periods to help guide management's judgment

When projecting revenues we utilize multiple approaches including models based on regression analyses, repricing inventory due to the projected changes in asset values, and management's judgment. Each of the three segments below has a unique combination of business activities that respond differently under various macroeconomic scenarios

Segment Description

GBM provides a broad range of advisory and underwriting services to a diverse group of clients. Services include strategic

advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and

Global Banking & spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. GBM also facilitates client transactions

and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. In addition, GBM makes markets in, and clears

Markets client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime financing, portfolio financing

(GBM)

and other type of equity financing. GBM also lends to corporate clients, provides commodity financing through structured

transactions, financing through securities purchases under agreements to resell, and makes equity and debt investments

related to GBM activities

AWM manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of institutional and

Asset & Wealth individual clients. AWM provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, and

executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. AWM issues loans to wealth management clients and

Management accepts deposits through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and through its private bank. AWM

(AWM)

also makes equity investments, invests in debt instruments, engages in lending activities and provides financing for real estate

and other assets

Platform Solutions PS issues credit cards through partnership arrangements, accepts deposits from Apple Card customers and provides

transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions

(PS)