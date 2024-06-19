UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-K
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023
Commission File Number: 001-14965
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
13-4019460
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
200 West Street, New York, NY
10282
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(212) 902-1000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Exchange
on which
Title of each class
Symbol
registered
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
GS
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
GS PRA
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C
GS PRC
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D
GS PRD
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K
GS PRK
NYSE
5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II
GS/43PE
NYSE
Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III
GS/43PF
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31B
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31X
NYSE
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. ☐ Yes ☒ No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. ☐ Yes ☒ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☒
Accelerated filer ☐
Non-accelerated filer ☐
Smaller reporting company ☐
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒
If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☒
Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to § 240.10D-1(b).☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐ Yes ☒ No
As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate market value of the common stock of the registrant held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $106.2 billion.
As of February 9, 2024, there were 325,562,747 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
Documents incorporated by reference: Portions of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s Proxy Statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are incorporated by reference in the Annual Report on Form 10-K in response to Part III, Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
INDEX
Form 10-K Item Number
Page No.
PART I
Item 1
Business
Introduction
1
Our Business Segments
1
Global Banking & Markets
1
Asset & Wealth Management
4
Platform Solutions
5
Business Continuity and Information Security
5
Human Capital Management
5
Sustainability
7
Competition
9
Regulation
10
Information about our Executive Officers
27
Available Information
28
Forward-Looking Statements
28
Item 1A
Risk Factors
31
Item 1B
Unresolved Staff Comments
60
Item 1C
Cybersecurity
60
Item 2
Properties
60
Item 3
Legal Proceedings
60
Item 4
Page No.
Item 7
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
and Results of Operations
62
Introduction
62
Executive Overview
63
Business Environment
64
Critical Accounting Policies
64
Use of Estimates
66
Recent Accounting Developments
67
Results of Operations
68
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
83
Capital Management and Regulatory Capital
86
Regulatory and Other Matters
92
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
92
Risk Management
93
Overview and Structure of Risk Management
93
Liquidity Risk Management
97
Market Risk Management
104
Credit Risk Management
109
Operational Risk Management
118
Cybersecurity Risk Management
120
Model Risk Management
121
Other Risk Management
122
Item 7A
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
124
Mine Safety Disclosures
60
PART II
61
Item 5
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder
Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities
61
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEX
Page No.
Item 8
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
124
Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting
124
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
125
Consolidated Financial Statements
128
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
128
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
128
Consolidated Balance Sheets
129
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
130
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
131
Page No.
Supplemental Financial Information
235
Common Stock Performance
235
Statistical Disclosures
235
Item 9
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting
and Financial Disclosure
240
Item 9A
Controls and Procedures
240
Item 9B
Other Information
240
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
132
Item 9C
Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections
240
Note 1. Description of Business
132
PART III
240
Note 2. Basis of Presentation
133
Item 10
Note 3. Significant Accounting Policies
133
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
240
Note 4. Fair Value Measurements
139
Item 11
Note 5. Fair Value Hierarchy
144
Executive Compensation
240
Note 6. Trading Assets and Liabilities
158
Item 12
Note 7. Derivatives and Hedging Activities
159
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and
Note 8. Investments
165
Management and Related Stockholder Matters
241
Note 9. Loans
168
Item 13
Note 10. Fair Value Option
177
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director
Note 11. Collateralized Agreements and Financings
179
Independence
241
Note 12. Other Assets
183
Item 14
Note 13. Deposits
187
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
241
Note 14. Unsecured Borrowings
188
PART IV
241
Note 15. Other Liabilities
190
Item 15
Note 16. Securitization Activities
191
Exhibit and Financial Statement Schedules
241
Note 17. Variable Interest Entities
193
SIGNATURES
246
Note 18. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
196
Note 19. Shareholders' Equity
201
Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy
203
Note 21. Earnings Per Common Share
210
Note 22. Transactions with Affiliated Funds
210
Note 23. Interest Income and Interest Expense
211
Note 24. Income Taxes
211
Note 25. Business Segments
214
Note 26. Credit Concentrations
216
Note 27. Legal Proceedings
216
Note 28. Employee Benefit Plans
230
Note 29. Employee Incentive Plans
231
Note 30. Parent Company
233
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PART I
Item 1. Business
Introduction
Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Our purpose is to advance sustainable economic growth and financial opportunity. Our goal, reflected in our One Goldman Sachs initiative, is to deliver the full range of our services and expertise to support our clients in a more accessible, comprehensive and efficient manner, across businesses and product areas.
When we use the terms "Goldman Sachs," "we," "us," "our" and "the firm," we mean The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries. When we use the term "our subsidiaries," we mean the consolidated subsidiaries of Group Inc. References to "this Form 10-K" are to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. All references to 2023, 2022 and 2021 refer to our years ended, or the dates, as the context requires, December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Group Inc. is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC) regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). Our U.S. depository institution subsidiary, Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), is a New York State-chartered bank.
Our Business Segments
We manage and report our activities in three business segments: Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management and Platform Solutions. Global Banking & Markets generates revenues from investment banking fees, including advisory, and equity and debt underwriting fees, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities and Equities intermediation and financing activities, as well as relationship lending and acquisition financing (and related hedges) and investing activities related to our Global Banking
- Markets activities. Asset & Wealth Management generates revenues from management and other fees, incentive fees, private banking and lending, equity investments and debt investments. Platform Solutions generates revenues from consumer platforms, and transaction banking and other platform businesses.
The chart below presents our three business segments and their revenue sources.
Global Banking & Markets
Global Banking & Markets serves public and private sector clients and we seek to develop and maintain long-term relationships with a diverse global group of institutional clients, including corporations, governments, states and municipalities. Our goal is to deliver to our institutional clients all of our resources in a seamless fashion, with our advisory and underwriting activities serving as the main initial point of contact. We make markets and facilitate client transactions in fixed income, currency, commodity and equity products and offer market expertise on a global basis. In addition, we make markets in, and clear client transactions on, major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide. Our clients include companies that raise capital and funding to grow and strengthen their businesses, and engage in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense, restructurings and spin-offs, as well as companies that are professional market participants, who buy and sell financial products and manage risk, and investment entities whose ultimate clients include individual investors investing for their retirement, buying insurance or saving surplus cash.
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
1
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As a market maker, we provide prices to clients globally across thousands of products in all major asset classes and markets. At times, we take the other side of transactions ourselves if a buyer or seller is not readily available, and at other times we connect our clients to other parties who want to transact. Our willingness to make markets, commit capital and take risk in a broad range of products is crucial to our client relationships. Market makers provide liquidity and play a critical role in price discovery, which contributes to the overall efficiency of the capital markets. In connection with our market-making activities, we maintain (i) market-making positions, typically for a short period of time, in response to, or in anticipation of, client demand, and (ii) positions to actively manage our risk exposures that arise from these market-making activities (collectively, inventory).
We execute a high volume of transactions for our clients in large, highly liquid markets (such as markets for U.S. Treasury securities, stocks and certain agency mortgage pass- through securities). We also execute transactions for our clients in less liquid markets (such as mid-cap corporate bonds, emerging market currencies and certain non-agencymortgage-backed securities) for spreads and fees that are generally somewhat larger than those charged in more liquid markets. Additionally, we structure and execute transactions involving customized or tailor-made products that address our clients' risk exposures, investment objectives or other complex needs, as well as derivative transactions related to client advisory and underwriting activities.
Through our global sales force, we maintain relationships with our clients, receiving orders and distributing investment research, trading ideas, market information and analysis. Much of this connectivity between us and our clients is maintained on technology platforms, including Marquee, and operates globally where markets are open for trading. Marquee provides institutional investors with market intelligence, risk analytics, proprietary datasets and trade execution across multiple asset classes.
Our businesses are supported by our Global Investment Research business, which, as of December 2023, provided fundamental research on approximately 3,000 companies worldwide and on approximately 50 national economies, as well as on industries, currencies and commodities.
Our activities are organized by asset class and include both "cash" and "derivative" instruments. "Cash" refers to trading the underlying instrument (such as a stock, bond or barrel of oil). "Derivative" refers to instruments that derive their value from underlying asset prices, indices, reference rates and other inputs, or a combination of these factors (such as an option, which is the right or obligation to buy or sell a certain bond, stock or other asset on a specified date in the future at a certain price, or an interest rate swap, which is the agreement to convert a fixed rate of interest into a floating rate or vice versa).
Global Banking & Markets generates revenues from the following:
Investment banking fees. We provide advisory and underwriting services and help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses.
Investment banking fees includes the following:
- Advisory. We have been a leader for many years in providing advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs. In particular, we help clients execute large, complex transactions for which we provide multiple services, including cross-border structuring expertise. We also assist our clients in managing their asset and liability exposures and their capital.
- Underwriting. We help companies raise capital to fund their businesses. As a financial intermediary, our job is to match the capital of our investing clients, who aim to grow the savings of millions of people, with the needs of our public and private sector clients, who need financing to generate growth, create jobs and deliver products and services. Our underwriting activities include public offerings and private placements in both local and cross- border transactions of a wide range of securities and other financial instruments, including acquisition financing. Underwriting consists of the following:
Equity underwriting. We underwrite common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and exchangeable securities. We regularly receive mandates for large, complex transactions and have held a leading position in worldwide public common stock offerings and worldwide initial public offerings for many years.
Debt underwriting. We originate and underwrite various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, including in connection with acquisition financing, and emerging- and growth-market debt, which may be issued by, among others, corporate, sovereign, municipal and agency issuers. In addition, we underwrite and originate structured securities, which include mortgage-related securities and other asset-backed securities.
- Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FICC. FICC generates revenues from intermediation and financing activities.
-
FICC intermediation. Includes client execution activities related to making markets in both cash and derivative instruments, as detailed below.
Interest Rate Products. Government bonds (including inflation-linked securities) across maturities, other government-backed securities, and interest rate swaps, options and other derivatives.
Credit Products. Investment-grade and high-yield corporate securities, credit derivatives, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bank and bridge loans, municipal securities, distressed debt and trade claims.
Mortgages. Commercial mortgage-related securities, loans and derivatives, residential mortgage-related securities, loans and derivatives (including U.S. government agency-issued collateralized mortgage obligations and other securities and loans), and other asset-backed securities, loans and derivatives.
Currencies. Currency options, spot/forwards and other derivatives on G-10 currencies and emerging-market products.
Commodities. Commodity derivatives and, to a lesser extent, physical commodities, involving crude oil and petroleum products, natural gas, agricultural, base, precious and other metals, electricity, including renewable power, environmental products and other commodity products.
- FICC financing. Includes (i) secured lending to our clients through structured credit and asset-backed lending, including warehouse loans backed by mortgages (including residential and commercial mortgage loans), corporate loans and consumer loans (including auto loans and private student loans), (ii) financing through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and (iii) commodity financing to clients through structured transactions.
Equities. Equities generates revenues from intermediation and financing activities.
-
Equities intermediation. We make markets in equity securities and equity-related products, including ETFs, convertible securities, options, futures and over-the- counter (OTC) derivative instruments. As a principal, we facilitate client transactions by providing liquidity to our clients, including by transacting in large blocks of stocks or derivatives, requiring the commitment of our capital.
We also structure and make markets in derivatives on indices, industry sectors, financial measures and individual company stocks. We develop strategies and provide information about portfolio hedging and restructuring and asset allocation transactions for our clients. We also work with our clients to create specially tailored instruments to enable sophisticated investors to establish or liquidate investment positions or undertake hedging strategies. We are one of the leading participants in the trading and development of equity derivative instruments.
Our exchange-basedmarket-making activities include making markets in stocks and ETFs, futures and options on major exchanges worldwide.
In addition, we generate commissions and fees from executing and clearing institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide, as well as OTC transactions. We provide our clients with access to a broad spectrum of equity execution services, including electronic "low-touch" access and more complex "high-touch" execution through both traditional and electronic platforms.
- Equities financing. Includes prime financing, which provides financing to our clients for their securities trading activities through margin loans that are collateralized by securities, cash or other collateral. Prime financing also includes services which involve lending securities to cover institutional clients' short sales and borrowing securities to cover our short sales and to make deliveries into the market. We are also an active participant in broker-to- broker securities lending and third-party agency lending activities. In addition, we execute swap transactions to provide our clients with exposure to securities and indices. Financing activities also include portfolio financing, which clients can utilize to manage their investment portfolios, and other equity financing activities, including securities- based loans to individuals.
Other. We lend to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing. The hedges related to this lending and financing activity are also reported as part of Other. Other also includes equity and debt investing activities related to our Global Banking & Markets activities.
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
3
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset & Wealth Management
Asset & Wealth Management provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets and achieve their financial goals. We provide these services to our clients, both institutional and individuals, including investors who primarily access our products through a network of third-party distributors around the world.
We manage client assets across a broad range of investment strategies and asset classes, including equity, fixed income and alternative investments. Alternative investments primarily includes hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, commodities and asset allocation strategies. Our investment offerings include those managed on a fiduciary basis by our portfolio managers, as well as those managed by third-party managers. We offer our investment solutions in a variety of structures, including separately managed accounts, mutual funds, private partnerships and other commingled vehicles.
We also provide customized investment advisory solutions designed to address our clients' investment needs. These solutions begin with identifying clients' objectives and continue through portfolio construction, ongoing asset allocation and risk management and investment realization. We draw from a variety of third-party managers, as well as our proprietary offerings, to implement solutions for clients.
We also provide tailored wealth advisory services to clients across the wealth spectrum. We operate globally serving individuals, families, family offices, and foundations and endowments. Our relationships are established directly or introduced through companies that sponsor financial wellness or financial planning programs for their employees, as well as through corporate referrals. During 2023, we sold our Personal Financial Management (PFM) business.
We offer personalized financial planning to individuals and also provide customized investment advisory solutions, and offer structuring and execution capabilities in securities and derivative products across all major global markets. In addition, we offer clients a full range of private banking services, including a variety of deposit alternatives and loans that our clients use to finance investments in both financial and nonfinancial assets, bridge cash flow timing gaps or provide liquidity and flexibility for other needs.
We invest alongside our clients that invest in investment funds that we raise or manage. We also have investments in alternative assets across a range of asset classes. Our investing activities, which are typically longer-term, include investments in corporate equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure assets. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Results of Operations - Asset & Wealth Management" in Part II, Item 7 of this Form 10-K for information about our targets to reduce our historical principal investments.
We also raise deposits and have issued unsecured loans to consumers through Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus). During 2023, we completed the sale of substantially all of the Marcus loans portfolio.
Asset & Wealth Management generates revenues from the following:
- Management and other fees. We receive fees related to managing assets for institutional and individual clients, providing investing and wealth advisory solutions, providing financial planning and counseling services, and executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. The vast majority of revenues in management and other fees consists of asset-basedfees on client assets that we manage. The fees that we charge vary by asset class, client channel and the types of services provided, and are affected by investment performance, as well as asset inflows and redemptions.
- Incentive fees. In certain circumstances, we also receive incentive fees based on a percentage of a fund's or a separately managed account's return, or when the return exceeds a specified benchmark or other performance targets. Such fees include overrides, which consist of the increased share of the income and gains derived primarily from our private equity and credit funds when the return on a fund's investments over the life of the fund exceeds certain threshold returns.
- Private banking and lending. Our private banking and lending activities include issuing loans to our wealth management clients. Such loans are generally secured by commercial and residential real estate, securities or other assets. We also accept deposits from wealth management clients, including through Marcus. We also issued unsecured loans to consumers through Marcus. During the first half of 2023, we completed the sale of substantially all of this portfolio. Additionally, we provide investing services through Marcus Invest to U.S. customers. Private banking and lending revenues include net interest income allocated to deposits and net interest income earned on loans to individual clients.
- Equity investments. Includes investing activities related to our asset management activities primarily related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets. We also make investments through consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. In addition, we make investments in connection with our activities to satisfy requirements under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), primarily through our Urban Investment Group.
- Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
- Debt investments. Includes lending activities related to our asset management activities, including investing in corporate debt, lending to middle-market clients, and providing financing for real estate and other assets. These activities include investments in mezzanine debt, senior debt and distressed debt securities.
Platform Solutions
Platform Solutions includes our consumer platforms, such as partnerships offering credit cards and point-of-sale financing, and transaction banking and other platform businesses.
Platform Solutions generates revenues from the following:
Consumer platforms. Our Consumer platforms business issues credit cards and provides point-of-sale financing through GreenSky Holdings, LLC (GreenSky) to consumers to finance the purchases of goods or services. Consumer platforms revenues primarily includes net interest income earned on credit card lending and point-of-sale financing activities. We also accept deposits from Apple Card customers. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell GreenSky, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, and also completed the sale of a majority of the GreenSky installment loan portfolio. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we also entered into an agreement with General Motors (GM) regarding a process to transition their credit card program to another issuer to be selected by GM.
Transaction banking and other. We provide transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-takingand payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. Transaction banking revenues include net interest income attributed to transaction banking deposits.
Business Continuity and Information Security
Business continuity and information security, including cybersecurity, are high priorities for us. Their importance has been highlighted by (i) the COVID-19 pandemic work-from-home-related developments, (ii) numerous highly publicized events in recent years, including cyber attacks against financial institutions, governmental agencies, large consumer-based companies, software and information technology service providers and other organizations, some of which have resulted in the unauthorized access to or disclosure of personal information and other sensitive or confidential information, the theft and destruction of corporate information and requests for ransom payments, and (iii) extreme weather events. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Risk Management - Cybersecurity Risk Management" in Part II, Item 7 of this Form 10-K for further information about cybersecurity.
Our Business Continuity & Technology Resilience Program has been developed to provide reasonable assurance of business continuity in the event of disruptions at our critical facilities or of our systems, and to comply with regulatory requirements, including those of FINRA. Because we are a BHC, our Business Continuity & Technology Resilience Program is also subject to review by the FRB. The key elements of the program are crisis management, business continuity, technology resilience, business recovery, assurance and verification, and process improvement. In the area of information security, we have developed and implemented a framework of principles, policies and technology designed to protect the information provided to us by our clients and our own information from cyber attacks and other misappropriation, corruption or loss. Safeguards are designed to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information.
Human Capital Management
Our people are our greatest asset. We believe that a major strength and principal reason for our success is the quality, dedication, determination and collaboration of our people, which enables us to serve our clients, generate long-term value for our shareholders and contribute to the broader community. We invest heavily in developing and supporting our people throughout their careers, and we strive to maintain a work environment that fosters professionalism, excellence, high standards of business ethics, diversity, teamwork and cooperation among our employees worldwide.
Diversity and Inclusion
The strength of our culture, our ability to execute our strategy, and our relationships with clients all depend on a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment that encourages a wide range of perspectives. We believe that diversity at all levels of our organization, from entry-level analysts to senior management, as well as the Board of Directors of Group Inc. (Board) is essential to our sustainability. As of December 2023, approximately 54% of our Board was diverse by race, gender or sexual orientation. Our management team works closely with our Global Inclusion and Diversity Committee to foster the diversity of our global workforce at all levels. In addition, we have Inclusion and Diversity Committees across regions, which promote an environment that values different perspectives, challenges conventional thinking and maximizes the potential of all our people.
We believe diversity, including diversity of experience, gender identity, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and veteran status, in addition to being a social imperative, is vital to our commercial success through the creativity that it fosters. For this reason, we have established a comprehensive action plan with aspirational diversity hiring and representation goals which are set forth below and are focused on cultivating an inclusive environment for all our colleagues.
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
5
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Diverse leadership is crucial to our long-term success and to driving innovation, and we have implemented and expanded outreach and career development programs for rising diverse executive talent. For example, we are focused on ensuring that vice presidents, including diverse vice presidents, have the necessary coaching, sponsorship and advocacy to support their career trajectories and strengthen their leadership platforms. Many other career development initiatives are aimed at fostering talent, including diverse talent, at the analyst and associate level. Our global and regional Inclusion Networks and Interest Forums are open to all professionals at Goldman Sachs to promote and advance connectivity, understanding, inclusion and diversity.
Partner and Managing Director Promotions and Progress Toward Aspirational Goals
The composition of our most recent partnership class was 29% women professionals, 24% Asian professionals, 9% Black professionals, 3% Hispanic/Latinx professionals, 3% LGBTQ+ professionals and 3% professionals who are military/veterans. The composition of our most recent managing director class was 31% women professionals, 31% Asian professionals, 2% Black professionals, 4% Hispanic/ Latinx professionals, 3% LGBTQ+ professionals and 3% professionals who are military/veterans.
We have also set forth the following aspirational goals:
- Analyst and associate hiring of 50% women professionals, 11% Black professionals and 14% Hispanic/Latinx professionals in the Americas, and 9% Black professionals in the U.K. In 2023, our analyst and associate hires included 49% women professionals, 9% Black professionals and 13% Hispanic/Latinx professionals in the Americas, and 15% Black professionals in the U.K.
- Women professionals to represent 40% of our vice presidents globally by 2025, and women professionals to comprise 50% of our employees globally over time. As of December 2023, women professionals represented 33% of our vice president population globally and women professionals represented 42% of our employees globally. In addition, women professionals constituted 32% of senior talent (vice presidents and above) in the U.K., above the 30% goal for U.K. senior talent (vice presidents and above).
- Black professionals to represent 7% of our vice president population in the Americas and in the U.K., and for Hispanic/Latinx professionals to represent 9% of our vice president population in the Americas, both by 2025. As of December 2023, Black professionals represented 4% of our vice president population in the Americas and 5% in the U.K., and Hispanic/Latinx professionals represented 7% of our vice president population in the Americas.
- Doubling the number of campus hires in the U.S. recruited from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in 2025 relative to 2020.
Other than title, the metrics above are based on self- identification.
Talent Development and Retention
We seek to help our people achieve their full potential by investing in them and supporting a culture of continuous development. Our goals are to maximize individual capabilities, increase commercial effectiveness and innovation, reinforce our culture, expand professional opportunities, and help our people contribute positively to their communities.
Instilling our culture in all employees is a continuous process, in which training plays an important part. We offer our employees the opportunity to participate in ongoing educational offerings and periodic seminars facilitated by our Learning & Engagement team. To accelerate their integration into the firm and our culture, new hires have the opportunity to receive training before they start working via orientation programs that emphasize culture and networking, and nearly all employees participate in at least one training event each year. For our more senior employees, we provide guidance and training on how to manage people and projects effectively, exhibit strong leadership and exemplify our culture. We are also focused on developing a high performing, diverse leadership pipeline and career planning for our next generation of leaders. We maintain a variety of programs aimed at employees' professional growth and leadership development, including initiatives, such as our Vice President and Managing Director Leadership Acceleration Initiatives and Partner Development Initiative.
Enhancing our people's experience of internal mobility is a key focus, as we believe that this will inspire employees, help retain top talent and create diverse experiences to build future leaders.
Another important part of instilling our culture is our employee performance review process. Employees are reviewed by supervisors, co-workers and employees whom they supervise in a 360-degree review process that is integral to our team approach and includes an evaluation of an employee's performance with respect to risk management, protecting our reputation, adherence to our code of conduct, compliance, and diversity and inclusion principles. Our approach to evaluating employee performance centers on providing robust, timely and actionable feedback that facilitates professional development. We have directed our managers, as leaders at the firm, to take an active coaching role with their teams. We have also implemented "The Three Conversations at GS" through which managers establish goals with their team members at the start of the year, check in mid-year on progress and then close out the year with a conversation on performance against goals.
- Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
We believe that our people value opportunities to contribute to their communities and that these opportunities enhance their job satisfaction. We also believe that being able to volunteer together with colleagues and support community organizations through completing local service projects strengthens our people's bond with us. Community TeamWorks, our signature volunteering initiative, enables our people to participate in high-impact,team-based volunteer opportunities, including projects coordinated with hundreds of nonprofit partner organizations worldwide. During 2023, our people volunteered approximately 94,000 hours of service globally through Community TeamWorks, with approximately 18,000 employees partnering with 640 nonprofit organizations on approximately 1,400 community projects.
Wellness
We recognize that for our people to be successful in the workplace they need support in their personal, as well as their professional, lives and that is why our wellness framework is designed to promote health and fitness, resilience, and work-life balance. We provide a number of policies for our employees that support taking time away from the office when needed, including a minimum of 20 weeks of parental leave and up to four weeks of family care leave in order to assist with the care of family members with a serious health condition, death of an immediate family member or miscarriage, in addition to bereavement leave. We allow managing directors to take time off without a fixed vacation day entitlement, and have also set a minimum annual expected vacation usage of 15 days for all employees. For longer-tenured employees, we offer an unpaid sabbatical leave.
We also continue to advance our resilience programs, offering our people a range of counseling, coaching, medical advisory and personal wellness services. We have introduced and globally scaled the internationally recognized Mental Health First Aid certification to our people. In 2023, we trained 600 individuals and in 2024 plan to achieve at least 1,000 employees certified across the firm. We have evolved and strengthened virtual offerings to enhance access to support, with the aim of maintaining the physical and mental well-being of our people, and enhancing their effectiveness and productivity.
We understand the crucial role caregiving plays in the lives of our employees and to help enable employees to better balance their roles at work and their responsibilities at home we offer a variety of family-centered benefits, including adoption and surrogacy stipends and adult and childcare options to help our people navigate caregiving across various life stages.
In addition, to support the financial wellness of our employees, we offer a variety of resources that help them manage their personal financial health and decision-making, including financial education information sessions, live and on-demand webinars, articles and interactive digital tools.
Global Reach and Strategic Locations
As a firm with a global client base, we take a strategic approach to attracting, developing and managing a global workforce. Our clients are located worldwide and we are an active participant in financial markets around the world. As of December 2023, we had headcount of 45,300, offices in over 41 countries, and 51% of our headcount was based in the Americas, 20% in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and 29% in Asia. Our employees come from over 180 countries and speak more than 150 languages as of December 2023.
In addition to maintaining offices in major financial centers around the world, we have established key strategic locations, including in Bengaluru, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Singapore, Warsaw and Hyderabad. We continue to evaluate the expanded use of strategic locations, including cities in which we do not currently have a presence.
As of December 2023, 41% of our employees were working in strategic locations. We believe our investment in these strategic locations enables us to build centers of excellence around specific capabilities that support our business initiatives.
Sustainability
We have a long-standing commitment to sustainability. Our two priorities in this area are helping clients across industries decarbonize their businesses to support their transition to a low-carbon economy (Climate Transition) and to advance solutions that expand access, increase affordability, and drive outcomes to support sustainable economic growth (Inclusive Growth). Our strategy is to advance these two priorities through our work with our clients, and with strategic partners whose strengths and areas of focus complement our own, as well as through our supply chain.
We established a Sustainable Finance Group (SFG), which serves as the centralized group that drives climate strategy and sustainability efforts across our firm, including commercial efforts alongside our businesses, to advance Climate Transition and Inclusive Growth. Since establishing SFG, our sustainable finance-related efforts have continued to evolve. For example, within Global Banking & Markets, we established the Sustainable Banking Group, a group focused on supporting our corporate clients in reducing their direct and indirect carbon emissions. Within Asset & Wealth Management there are multiple teams that specialize in sustainable investing. The Sustainability & Impact Solutions team in Asset & Wealth Management also helps mobilize the full range of insights, advisory services and investment solutions across our asset management client segments.
Goldman Sachs 2023 Form 10-K
7
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 16:49:05 UTC.