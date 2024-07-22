Bryon joins as a partner based in New York.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that Bryon Lake will join the firm as Chief Transformation Officer for the Client Solutions Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Bryon joins as a partner based in New York.

In this newly created position, Bryon will work with leadership across client channels to deliver advice, design portfolio solutions and extend Goldman Sachs Asset Management's suite of investment strategies to the world's leading institutional investors and wealth management clients. With a particular emphasis on public markets, Bryon will focus on enhancing connectivity across functions and optimizing the alignment of resources to accelerate our growth initiatives.

Marc Nachmann, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, said, "As a top five active asset manager, we leverage our investment capabilities across the full spectrum of asset classes to deliver investment solutions that meet diverse and complex client needs, and we are continually enhancing our client experience. Bryon brings deep expertise in leading and growing asset management franchises and will play a key role in helping us continue to transform our business and deliver our breadth of investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients globally."

The Client Solutions Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is responsible for global client strategy, capital formation, strategic partners, product strategy and capital markets activities across the firm's alternatives investments and public market investing teams. Goldman Sachs Asset Management continues to be the number one OCIO manager in the U.S. with more than $325 billion in AUS1, number one insurance asset manager in the U.S. with $423 billion in general account assets2, and number one SMA provider with more than $360 billion in SMA AUS3.

Bryon Lake said, "Investor needs around the world are evolving at an increasingly rapid pace. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is on an exciting growth journey to meet those client needs. I am thrilled to be joining a talented team to further build on their impressive capabilities and to deliver a range of innovative solutions across public and private market investing to clients around the world."

Bryon joins Goldman Sachs from J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he was most recently global head of ETF Solutions. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Bryon held key leadership positions at PowerShares and Invesco. Bryon holds a degree in International Business with minors in Finance and Economics from Taylor University. He also serves on the board of Geneva School Manhattan.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision as of June 30, 2024. Follow us on LinkedIn.

###

Media Contacts:

Tony Fratto

Tel: +1 212 902 5400