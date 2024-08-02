GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 1.

Description of Business

Goldman Sachs Bank USA, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State- chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. The Bank is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Bank is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.

The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. The Bank operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. The Bank also has a foreign branch in London, United Kingdom, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The Bank is a financial services provider that engages in banking activities. The Bank is GS Group's primary lending entity, serving corporate and private bank clients, as well as U.S. consumers through the Bank's digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and by issuing credit cards. The Bank is also GS Group's primary deposit-taking entity. The Bank's depositors include private bank clients, U.S. consumers, clients of third-partybroker-dealers, institutions, corporations and its affiliates. The Bank's consumer deposit- taking activities are conducted through Marcus. The Bank also provides transaction banking services to institutions, corporations and its affiliates. In addition, the Bank enters into interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives, and transacts in certain related cash products, for the purpose of market making and risk management.