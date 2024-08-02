The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. The Bank operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. The Bank has a branch in London, United Kingdom, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and, effective July 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, which is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. In addition, on July 1, 2021, the Bank acquired Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE), an indirect wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Group Inc. headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. See Note 25 for further information about the Bank's acquisition of GSBE.

The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State- chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. The Bank is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Bank is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Bank is a financial services provider that engages in banking activities. The Bank is GS Group's primary lending entity, serving corporate and private bank clients, as well as U.S. consumers through the Bank's digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and by issuing credit cards. The Bank is also GS Group's primary deposit-taking entity. The Bank's depositors include private bank clients, U.S. consumers, clients of third-partybroker-dealers, institutions, corporations and its affiliates. The Bank's consumer deposit- taking activities are conducted through Marcus. The Bank also provides transaction banking services to institutions, corporations and its affiliates. In addition, the Bank enters into interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives, and transacts in certain related cash products, for the purpose of market making and risk management. See Note 25 for further information about GSBE's business activities.

Note 2.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and all other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. References to the "2020 Annual Report" are to the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.

All references to June 2021 and June 2020 refer to the Bank's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. All references to December 2020 refer to the date December 31, 2020. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.