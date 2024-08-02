Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Quarterly Report
for the period ended September 30, 2021
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
INDEX
Page No.
PART I
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)
1
Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
1
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity
3
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Note 1.
Description of Business
5
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
5
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
6
Note 4.
Fair Value Measurements
9
Note 5.
Trading Assets and Liabilities
13
Note 6.
Trading Cash Instruments
14
Note 7.
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
16
Note 8.
Investments
25
Note 9.
Loans
29
Note 10.
Fair Value Option
40
Note 11.
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
44
Note 12.
Other Assets
47
Note 13.
Deposits
48
Note 14.
Unsecured Borrowings
49
Note 15.
Other Liabilities
50
Note 16.
Securitization Activities
51
Note 17.
Variable Interest Entities
52
Note 18.
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
54
Note 19.
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
58
Note 20.
Transactions with Related Parties
63
Note 21.
Interest Income and Interest Expense
65
Note 22.
Income Taxes
65
Note 23.
Credit Concentrations
66
Note 24.
Legal Proceedings
67
Note 25.
Subsequent Events
67
Page No.
Report of Independent Auditors
68
Supplemental Financial Information
69
PART II
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations
71
Introduction
71
Executive Overview
72
Business Environment
73
Critical Accounting Policies
73
Recent Accounting Developments
75
Results of Operations
75
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
81
Capital Management and Regulatory Capital
82
Regulatory and Other Matters
82
Contractual Obligations
85
Risk Management
86
Liquidity Risk Management
86
Market Risk Management
87
Credit Risk Management
89
Operational Risk Management
95
Model Risk Management
95
Forward Looking Statements
96
Risk Factors
97
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
PART I. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
$ in millions
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Interest income
$
1,339
$
1,164
$
3,792
$
4,268
Interest expense
337
485
1,043
2,111
Net interest income
1,002
679
2,749
2,157
Gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities
1,139
685
3,693
2,383
Other revenues
248
117
609
249
Total non-interest revenues
1,387
802
4,302
2,632
Total net revenues
2,389
1,481
7,051
4,789
Provision for credit losses
147
76
143
1,791
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
292
154
1,418
534
Service charges
158
126
608
372
Professional fees
85
63
230
192
Transaction based
115
56
341
176
Market development
57
22
135
124
Communications and technology
73
53
195
154
Depreciation and amortization
27
17
80
47
Other expenses
188
144
540
372
Total operating expenses
995
635
3,547
1,971
Pre-tax earnings
1,247
770
3,361
1,027
Provision for taxes
325
187
833
235
Net earnings
$
922
$
583
$
2,528
$
792
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
$ in millions
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
922
$
583
$
2,528
$
792
Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:
Currency translation
10
3
17
7
Debt valuation adjustment
8
(30)
14
(33)
Available-for-sale securities
(34)
7
(328)
280
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(16)
(20)
(297)
254
Comprehensive income
$
906
$
563
$
2,231
$
1,046
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of
September
December
$ in millions, except par value
2021
2020
Assets
Cash
$
119,768
$
59,519
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)
30,586
22,245
Securities borrowed
1,109
767
Customer and other receivables (includes $0 and $8 at fair value)
44,616
20,634
Trading assets (at fair value and includes $8,139 and $9,355 pledged as collateral)
51,120
71,740
Investments (includes $24,532 and $30,641 at fair value, and $72 and $37 pledged as collateral)
25,559
31,663
Loans (net of allowance of $2,212 and $2,523, and includes $9,338 and $9,195 at fair value)
111,542
86,678
Other assets
3,080
2,437
Total assets
$
387,380
$
295,683
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposits (includes $5,322 and $5,938 at fair value)
$
272,312
$
218,994
Collateralized financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)
6,747
3,023
Securities loaned
1,412
1,516
Other secured financings (includes $2,004 and $118 at fair value)
2,419
636
Customer and other payables
31,193
14,162
Trading liabilities (at fair value)
21,700
13,096
Unsecured borrowings (includes $501 and $1,336 at fair value)
6,902
7,780
Other liabilities
4,492
2,414
Total liabilities
347,177
261,621
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Shareholder's equity
Shareholder's equity (includes common stock, $100 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding)
40,203
34,062
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
387,380
$
295,683
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
$ in millions
2021
2020
2021
2020
Shareholder's equity
Beginning balance
$
38,415
$
30,569
$
34,062
$
29,332
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle for current expected credit
losses, net of tax
-
-
-
(412)
Opening balance of shareholder's equity of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
-
-
-
831
Beginning balance, adjusted
38,415
30,569
34,062
29,751
Net earnings
922
583
2,528
792
Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
33,962
48
36,990
383
Dividends paid to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(33,080)
-
(33,080)
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(16)
(20)
(297)
254
Ending balance
$
40,203
$
31,180
$
40,203
$
31,180
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine Months
Ended September
$ in millions
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$
2,528
$
792
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
81
47
Deferred income taxes
(59)
(237)
Share-based compensation
117
28
Provision for credit losses
143
1,791
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Customer and other receivables and payables, net
(6,951)
(955)
Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net
(5,063)
(25,948)
Trading assets
20,057
13,591
Trading liabilities
8,604
1,566
Loans held for sale, net
(3,517)
2,066
Other, net
2,312
1,635
Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
18,252
(5,624)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investments
(11,010)
(23,188)
Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments
16,762
2,317
Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net
(20,647)
(8,066)
Net cash used for investing activities
(14,895)
(28,937)
Cash flows from financing activities
Deposits, net
53,672
50,000
Unsecured short-term borrowings, net
(1,139)
25
Other secured financings (short-term), net
100
475
Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)
-
185
Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion
-
(500)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings
2,364
1,037
Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion
(1,046)
(2,005)
Derivative contracts with a financing element, net
(21)
27
Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
36,042
383
Dividends paid to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(33,080)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
56,892
49,627
Net increase in cash
60,249
15,066
Cash, beginning balance
59,519
54,012
Cash, ending balance
$
119,768
$
69,078
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash payments for interest
$
1,027
$
2,077
Cash payments for income taxes, net
$
133
$
-
See Note 16 and Note 20 for information about non-cash activities.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 1.
Description of Business
Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), GS Bank USA's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. GS Bank USA is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). GS Bank USA is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
GS Bank USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.
The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. GS Bank USA operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. GS Bank USA has a branch in London, United Kingdom, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and, effective July 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, which is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. In addition, on July 1, 2021, GS Bank USA acquired Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE), an indirect wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Group Inc. headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. GSBE is supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) within the context of the European Single Supervisory Mechanism, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and Deutsche Bundesbank. GSBE has branches in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw that are also regulated by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction.
The Bank is a financial services provider that engages in banking activities. The Bank is GS Group's primary lending entity, serving corporate and private bank clients, as well as U.S. consumers through the Bank's digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and by issuing credit cards. The Bank is also GS Group's primary deposit-taking entity. The Bank's depositors include private bank clients, U.S. consumers, clients of third-partybroker-dealers, institutions, corporations and its affiliates. The Bank's consumer deposit- taking activities are conducted through Marcus. The Bank also provides transaction banking services to institutions, corporations and its affiliates. In addition, the Bank enters into interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives, and transacts in certain related cash products, for the purpose of market making and risk management. GS Bank USA's acquisition of GSBE expanded the Bank's activities in the E.U. and introduced new business lines, such as underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities, investment, asset and wealth management services, and financial advisory services.
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of GS Bank USA and all other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. References to the "2020 Annual Report" are to the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP.
In accordance with the reporting requirements for business combinations of entities under common control, prior period amounts are presented as if the acquisition of GSBE by GS Bank USA had occurred at the beginning of 2020. The audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2020 Annual Report were prepared prior to GS Bank USA's acquisition of GSBE and, accordingly, are not presented as if the acquisition of GSBE by GS Bank USA had occurred at the beginning of 2020.
5
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.
All references to September 2021 and September 2020 refer to the Bank's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. All references to December 2020 refer to the date December 31, 2020. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees was renamed transaction based and additionally includes expenses resulting from completed transactions, which are directly related to client revenues. Such expenses were previously reported in other expenses. Expenses related to depreciation and amortization were previously reported in other expenses. Previously reported amounts have been conformed to the current presentation.
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The Bank's significant accounting policies include measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:
Fair Value Measurements
Note 4
Trading Assets and Liabilities
Note 5
Trading Cash Instruments
Note 6
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
Note 7
Investments
Note 8
Loans
Note 9
Fair Value Option
Note 10
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
Note 11
Other Assets
Note 12
Deposits
Note 13
Unsecured Borrowings
Note 14
Other Liabilities
Note 15
Securitization Activities
Note 16
Variable Interest Entities
Note 17
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Note 18
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
Note 19
Transactions with Related Parties
Note 20
Interest Income and Interest Expense
Note 21
Income Taxes
Note 22
Credit Concentrations
Note 23
Legal Proceedings
Note 24
Consolidation
The Bank consolidates entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. The Bank determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).
Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and (ii) the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the Bank has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.
6
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The Bank has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the Bank has a variable interest or interests that provide it with
- the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.
Use of Estimates
Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, fair value measurements, discretionary compensation accruals, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and provisions for losses that may arise from tax audits. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information but actual results could be materially different.
Revenue Recognition
Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Bank has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are included in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements. In addition, the Bank recognizes income related to the syndication of loans and lending commitments and other fees from affiliates in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities.
Transfers of Financial Assets
Transfers of financial assets are accounted for as sales when the Bank has relinquished control over the assets transferred. For transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales, any gains or losses are recognized in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. Assets or liabilities that arise from the Bank's continuing involvement with transferred financial assets are initially recognized at fair value. For transfers of financial assets that are not accounted for as sales, the assets are generally included in trading assets or loans and the transfer is accounted for as a collateralized financing, with the related interest expense recognized over the life of the transaction. See Note 11 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as collateralized financings and Note 16 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales.
Cash
Cash included cash and due from banks of $1.46 billion as of September 2021 and $1.77 billion as of December 2020. Cash also included interest-bearing deposits of $118.30 billion as of September 2021 and $57.75 billion as of December 2020. See Note 20 for further information about cash deposited with an affiliate.
The Bank segregates cash for regulatory and other purposes related to client activity. Cash segregated for regulatory and other purposes was $1.03 billion as of September 2021 and $813 million as of December 2020.
Customer and Other Receivables
Customer and other receivables included receivables from customers and counterparties of $22.91 billion as of September 2021 and $8.78 billion as of December 2020, and receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $21.71 billion as of September 2021 and $11.85 billion as of December 2020. Such receivables primarily consist of receivables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral posted in connection with certain derivative transactions.
Customer and other receivables are accounted for at amortized cost net of any allowance for credit losses, which generally approximates fair value. As these receivables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these receivables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both September 2021 and December 2020. Interest on customer and other receivables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest income.
7
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Customer and Other Payables
Customer and other payables included payables to customers and counterparties of $18.04 billion as of September 2021 and $10.43 billion as of December 2020, and payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $13.15 billion as of September 2021 and $3.73 billion as of December 2020. Such payables primarily consist of payables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral received in connection with certain derivative transactions. Customer and other payables are accounted for at cost plus accrued interest, which generally approximates fair value. As these payables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these payables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both September 2021 and December 2020. Interest on customer and other payables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest expense.
Offsetting Assets and Liabilities
To reduce credit exposures on derivatives and securities financing transactions, the Bank may enter into master netting agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, netting agreements) with counterparties that permit it to offset receivables and payables with such counterparties. A netting agreement is a contract with a counterparty that permits net settlement of multiple transactions with that counterparty, including upon the exercise of termination rights by a non- defaulting party. Upon exercise of such termination rights, all transactions governed by the netting agreement are terminated and a net settlement amount is calculated. In addition, the Bank receives and posts cash and securities collateral with respect to its derivatives and securities financing transactions, subject to the terms of the related credit support agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, credit support agreements). An enforceable credit support agreement grants the non- defaulting party exercising termination rights the right to liquidate the collateral and apply the proceeds to any amounts owed. In order to assess enforceability of the Bank's right of setoff under netting and credit support agreements, the Bank evaluates various factors, including applicable bankruptcy laws, local statutes and regulatory provisions in the jurisdiction of the parties to the agreement.
Derivatives are reported on a net-by-counterparty basis (i.e., the net payable or receivable for derivative assets and liabilities for a given counterparty) in the consolidated balance sheets when a legal right of setoff exists under an enforceable netting agreement. Securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repurchase agreements) and securities borrowed and loaned transactions with the same term and currency are presented on a net-by-counterparty basis in the consolidated balance sheets when such transactions meet certain settlement criteria and are subject to netting agreements.
In the consolidated balance sheets, derivatives are reported net of cash collateral received and posted under enforceable credit support agreements, when transacted under an enforceable netting agreement. In the consolidated balance sheets, resale and repurchase agreements, and securities borrowed and loaned are not reported net of the related cash and securities received or posted as collateral. Certain other receivables and payables with affiliates that meet the criteria of offsetting are reported on a net basis in the consolidated balance sheets. See Note 11 for further information about collateral received and pledged, including rights to deliver or repledge collateral. See Notes 7 and 11 for further information about offsetting assets and liabilities.
Foreign Currency Translation
Assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. currencies are translated at rates of exchange prevailing on the date of the consolidated balance sheets and revenues and expenses are translated at average rates of exchange for the period. Foreign currency remeasurement gains or losses on transactions in nonfunctional currencies are recognized in earnings. Gains or losses on translation of the financial statements of GSBE, whose functional currency is the Euro, are included, net of hedges and taxes, in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Recent Accounting Developments
Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASC 326). In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments." This ASU amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model and amending certain aspects of accounting for purchased financial assets with deterioration in credit quality since origination.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 11:39:03 UTC.