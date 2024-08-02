Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Quarterly Report

for the period ended September 30, 2021

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

INDEX

Page No.

PART I

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)

1

Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

1

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Note 1.

Description of Business

5

Note 2.

Basis of Presentation

5

Note 3.

Significant Accounting Policies

6

Note 4.

Fair Value Measurements

9

Note 5.

Trading Assets and Liabilities

13

Note 6.

Trading Cash Instruments

14

Note 7.

Derivatives and Hedging Activities

16

Note 8.

Investments

25

Note 9.

Loans

29

Note 10.

Fair Value Option

40

Note 11.

Collateralized Agreements and Financings

44

Note 12.

Other Assets

47

Note 13.

Deposits

48

Note 14.

Unsecured Borrowings

49

Note 15.

Other Liabilities

50

Note 16.

Securitization Activities

51

Note 17.

Variable Interest Entities

52

Note 18.

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

54

Note 19.

Regulation and Capital Adequacy

58

Note 20.

Transactions with Related Parties

63

Note 21.

Interest Income and Interest Expense

65

Note 22.

Income Taxes

65

Note 23.

Credit Concentrations

66

Note 24.

Legal Proceedings

67

Note 25.

Subsequent Events

67

Page No.

Report of Independent Auditors

68

Supplemental Financial Information

69

PART II

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial

Condition and Results of Operations

71

Introduction

71

Executive Overview

72

Business Environment

73

Critical Accounting Policies

73

Recent Accounting Developments

75

Results of Operations

75

Balance Sheet and Funding Sources

81

Capital Management and Regulatory Capital

82

Regulatory and Other Matters

82

Contractual Obligations

85

Risk Management

86

Liquidity Risk Management

86

Market Risk Management

87

Credit Risk Management

89

Operational Risk Management

95

Model Risk Management

95

Forward Looking Statements

96

Risk Factors

97

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

PART I. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September

Ended September

$ in millions

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

Interest income

$

1,339

$

1,164

$

3,792

$

4,268

Interest expense

337

485

1,043

2,111

Net interest income

1,002

679

2,749

2,157

Gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities

1,139

685

3,693

2,383

Other revenues

248

117

609

249

Total non-interest revenues

1,387

802

4,302

2,632

Total net revenues

2,389

1,481

7,051

4,789

Provision for credit losses

147

76

143

1,791

Operating expenses

Compensation and benefits

292

154

1,418

534

Service charges

158

126

608

372

Professional fees

85

63

230

192

Transaction based

115

56

341

176

Market development

57

22

135

124

Communications and technology

73

53

195

154

Depreciation and amortization

27

17

80

47

Other expenses

188

144

540

372

Total operating expenses

995

635

3,547

1,971

Pre-tax earnings

1,247

770

3,361

1,027

Provision for taxes

325

187

833

235

Net earnings

$

922

$

583

$

2,528

$

792

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September

Ended September

$ in millions

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings

$

922

$

583

$

2,528

$

792

Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:

Currency translation

10

3

17

7

Debt valuation adjustment

8

(30)

14

(33)

Available-for-sale securities

(34)

7

(328)

280

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(16)

(20)

(297)

254

Comprehensive income

$

906

$

563

$

2,231

$

1,046

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of

September

December

$ in millions, except par value

2021

2020

Assets

Cash

$

119,768

$

59,519

Collateralized agreements:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)

30,586

22,245

Securities borrowed

1,109

767

Customer and other receivables (includes $0 and $8 at fair value)

44,616

20,634

Trading assets (at fair value and includes $8,139 and $9,355 pledged as collateral)

51,120

71,740

Investments (includes $24,532 and $30,641 at fair value, and $72 and $37 pledged as collateral)

25,559

31,663

Loans (net of allowance of $2,212 and $2,523, and includes $9,338 and $9,195 at fair value)

111,542

86,678

Other assets

3,080

2,437

Total assets

$

387,380

$

295,683

Liabilities and shareholder's equity

Deposits (includes $5,322 and $5,938 at fair value)

$

272,312

$

218,994

Collateralized financings:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)

6,747

3,023

Securities loaned

1,412

1,516

Other secured financings (includes $2,004 and $118 at fair value)

2,419

636

Customer and other payables

31,193

14,162

Trading liabilities (at fair value)

21,700

13,096

Unsecured borrowings (includes $501 and $1,336 at fair value)

6,902

7,780

Other liabilities

4,492

2,414

Total liabilities

347,177

261,621

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Shareholder's equity

Shareholder's equity (includes common stock, $100 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding)

40,203

34,062

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$

387,380

$

295,683

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September

Ended September

$ in millions

2021

2020

2021

2020

Shareholder's equity

Beginning balance

$

38,415

$

30,569

$

34,062

$

29,332

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle for current expected credit

losses, net of tax

-

-

-

(412)

Opening balance of shareholder's equity of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

-

-

-

831

Beginning balance, adjusted

38,415

30,569

34,062

29,751

Net earnings

922

583

2,528

792

Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

33,962

48

36,990

383

Dividends paid to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(33,080)

-

(33,080)

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(16)

(20)

(297)

254

Ending balance

$

40,203

$

31,180

$

40,203

$

31,180

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended September

$ in millions

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net earnings

$

2,528

$

792

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

81

47

Deferred income taxes

(59)

(237)

Share-based compensation

117

28

Provision for credit losses

143

1,791

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Customer and other receivables and payables, net

(6,951)

(955)

Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net

(5,063)

(25,948)

Trading assets

20,057

13,591

Trading liabilities

8,604

1,566

Loans held for sale, net

(3,517)

2,066

Other, net

2,312

1,635

Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities

18,252

(5,624)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investments

(11,010)

(23,188)

Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments

16,762

2,317

Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net

(20,647)

(8,066)

Net cash used for investing activities

(14,895)

(28,937)

Cash flows from financing activities

Deposits, net

53,672

50,000

Unsecured short-term borrowings, net

(1,139)

25

Other secured financings (short-term), net

100

475

Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)

-

185

Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion

-

(500)

Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings

2,364

1,037

Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion

(1,046)

(2,005)

Derivative contracts with a financing element, net

(21)

27

Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

36,042

383

Dividends paid to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(33,080)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

56,892

49,627

Net increase in cash

60,249

15,066

Cash, beginning balance

59,519

54,012

Cash, ending balance

$

119,768

$

69,078

Supplemental disclosures:

Cash payments for interest

$

1,027

$

2,077

Cash payments for income taxes, net

$

133

$

-

See Note 16 and Note 20 for information about non-cash activities.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 1.

Description of Business

Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), GS Bank USA's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. GS Bank USA is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). GS Bank USA is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

GS Bank USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.

The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. GS Bank USA operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. GS Bank USA has a branch in London, United Kingdom, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and, effective July 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, which is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. In addition, on July 1, 2021, GS Bank USA acquired Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE), an indirect wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Group Inc. headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. GSBE is supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) within the context of the European Single Supervisory Mechanism, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and Deutsche Bundesbank. GSBE has branches in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw that are also regulated by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction.

The Bank is a financial services provider that engages in banking activities. The Bank is GS Group's primary lending entity, serving corporate and private bank clients, as well as U.S. consumers through the Bank's digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and by issuing credit cards. The Bank is also GS Group's primary deposit-taking entity. The Bank's depositors include private bank clients, U.S. consumers, clients of third-partybroker-dealers, institutions, corporations and its affiliates. The Bank's consumer deposit- taking activities are conducted through Marcus. The Bank also provides transaction banking services to institutions, corporations and its affiliates. In addition, the Bank enters into interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives, and transacts in certain related cash products, for the purpose of market making and risk management. GS Bank USA's acquisition of GSBE expanded the Bank's activities in the E.U. and introduced new business lines, such as underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities, investment, asset and wealth management services, and financial advisory services.

Note 2.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of GS Bank USA and all other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. References to the "2020 Annual Report" are to the Bank's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP.

In accordance with the reporting requirements for business combinations of entities under common control, prior period amounts are presented as if the acquisition of GSBE by GS Bank USA had occurred at the beginning of 2020. The audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2020 Annual Report were prepared prior to GS Bank USA's acquisition of GSBE and, accordingly, are not presented as if the acquisition of GSBE by GS Bank USA had occurred at the beginning of 2020.

5

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.

All references to September 2021 and September 2020 refer to the Bank's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. All references to December 2020 refer to the date December 31, 2020. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees was renamed transaction based and additionally includes expenses resulting from completed transactions, which are directly related to client revenues. Such expenses were previously reported in other expenses. Expenses related to depreciation and amortization were previously reported in other expenses. Previously reported amounts have been conformed to the current presentation.

Note 3.

Significant Accounting Policies

The Bank's significant accounting policies include measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:

Fair Value Measurements

Note 4

Trading Assets and Liabilities

Note 5

Trading Cash Instruments

Note 6

Derivatives and Hedging Activities

Note 7

Investments

Note 8

Loans

Note 9

Fair Value Option

Note 10

Collateralized Agreements and Financings

Note 11

Other Assets

Note 12

Deposits

Note 13

Unsecured Borrowings

Note 14

Other Liabilities

Note 15

Securitization Activities

Note 16

Variable Interest Entities

Note 17

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

Note 18

Regulation and Capital Adequacy

Note 19

Transactions with Related Parties

Note 20

Interest Income and Interest Expense

Note 21

Income Taxes

Note 22

Credit Concentrations

Note 23

Legal Proceedings

Note 24

Consolidation

The Bank consolidates entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. The Bank determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).

Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and (ii) the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the Bank has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.

6

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The Bank has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the Bank has a variable interest or interests that provide it with

  1. the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.

Use of Estimates

Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, fair value measurements, discretionary compensation accruals, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and provisions for losses that may arise from tax audits. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information but actual results could be materially different.

Revenue Recognition

Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Bank has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are included in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements. In addition, the Bank recognizes income related to the syndication of loans and lending commitments and other fees from affiliates in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities.

Transfers of Financial Assets

Transfers of financial assets are accounted for as sales when the Bank has relinquished control over the assets transferred. For transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales, any gains or losses are recognized in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. Assets or liabilities that arise from the Bank's continuing involvement with transferred financial assets are initially recognized at fair value. For transfers of financial assets that are not accounted for as sales, the assets are generally included in trading assets or loans and the transfer is accounted for as a collateralized financing, with the related interest expense recognized over the life of the transaction. See Note 11 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as collateralized financings and Note 16 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales.

Cash

Cash included cash and due from banks of $1.46 billion as of September 2021 and $1.77 billion as of December 2020. Cash also included interest-bearing deposits of $118.30 billion as of September 2021 and $57.75 billion as of December 2020. See Note 20 for further information about cash deposited with an affiliate.

The Bank segregates cash for regulatory and other purposes related to client activity. Cash segregated for regulatory and other purposes was $1.03 billion as of September 2021 and $813 million as of December 2020.

Customer and Other Receivables

Customer and other receivables included receivables from customers and counterparties of $22.91 billion as of September 2021 and $8.78 billion as of December 2020, and receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $21.71 billion as of September 2021 and $11.85 billion as of December 2020. Such receivables primarily consist of receivables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral posted in connection with certain derivative transactions.

Customer and other receivables are accounted for at amortized cost net of any allowance for credit losses, which generally approximates fair value. As these receivables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these receivables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both September 2021 and December 2020. Interest on customer and other receivables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest income.

7

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Customer and Other Payables

Customer and other payables included payables to customers and counterparties of $18.04 billion as of September 2021 and $10.43 billion as of December 2020, and payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $13.15 billion as of September 2021 and $3.73 billion as of December 2020. Such payables primarily consist of payables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral received in connection with certain derivative transactions. Customer and other payables are accounted for at cost plus accrued interest, which generally approximates fair value. As these payables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these payables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both September 2021 and December 2020. Interest on customer and other payables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest expense.

Offsetting Assets and Liabilities

To reduce credit exposures on derivatives and securities financing transactions, the Bank may enter into master netting agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, netting agreements) with counterparties that permit it to offset receivables and payables with such counterparties. A netting agreement is a contract with a counterparty that permits net settlement of multiple transactions with that counterparty, including upon the exercise of termination rights by a non- defaulting party. Upon exercise of such termination rights, all transactions governed by the netting agreement are terminated and a net settlement amount is calculated. In addition, the Bank receives and posts cash and securities collateral with respect to its derivatives and securities financing transactions, subject to the terms of the related credit support agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, credit support agreements). An enforceable credit support agreement grants the non- defaulting party exercising termination rights the right to liquidate the collateral and apply the proceeds to any amounts owed. In order to assess enforceability of the Bank's right of setoff under netting and credit support agreements, the Bank evaluates various factors, including applicable bankruptcy laws, local statutes and regulatory provisions in the jurisdiction of the parties to the agreement.

Derivatives are reported on a net-by-counterparty basis (i.e., the net payable or receivable for derivative assets and liabilities for a given counterparty) in the consolidated balance sheets when a legal right of setoff exists under an enforceable netting agreement. Securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repurchase agreements) and securities borrowed and loaned transactions with the same term and currency are presented on a net-by-counterparty basis in the consolidated balance sheets when such transactions meet certain settlement criteria and are subject to netting agreements.

In the consolidated balance sheets, derivatives are reported net of cash collateral received and posted under enforceable credit support agreements, when transacted under an enforceable netting agreement. In the consolidated balance sheets, resale and repurchase agreements, and securities borrowed and loaned are not reported net of the related cash and securities received or posted as collateral. Certain other receivables and payables with affiliates that meet the criteria of offsetting are reported on a net basis in the consolidated balance sheets. See Note 11 for further information about collateral received and pledged, including rights to deliver or repledge collateral. See Notes 7 and 11 for further information about offsetting assets and liabilities.

Foreign Currency Translation

Assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. currencies are translated at rates of exchange prevailing on the date of the consolidated balance sheets and revenues and expenses are translated at average rates of exchange for the period. Foreign currency remeasurement gains or losses on transactions in nonfunctional currencies are recognized in earnings. Gains or losses on translation of the financial statements of GSBE, whose functional currency is the Euro, are included, net of hedges and taxes, in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

Recent Accounting Developments

Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASC 326). In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments." This ASU amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model and amending certain aspects of accounting for purchased financial assets with deterioration in credit quality since origination.

8

