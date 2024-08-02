Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, fair value measurements, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information but actual results could be materially different.

the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.

Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The Bank has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the Bank has a variable interest or interests that provide it with

Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and (ii) the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the Bank has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.

Revenue Recognition

Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Bank has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are included in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements. In addition, the Bank recognizes income related to the syndication of loans and lending commitments and other fees from affiliates in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities.

Transfers of Financial Assets

Transfers of financial assets are accounted for as sales when the Bank has relinquished control over the assets transferred. For transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales, any gains or losses are recognized in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. Assets or liabilities that arise from the Bank's continuing involvement with transferred financial assets are initially recognized at fair value. For transfers of financial assets that are not accounted for as sales, the assets are generally included in trading assets or loans and the transfer is accounted for as a collateralized financing, with the related interest expense recognized over the life of the transaction. See Note 11 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as collateralized financings and Note 16 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales.

Cash

Cash included cash and due from banks of $1.80 billion as of March 2022 and $1.61 billion as of December 2021. Cash also included interest-bearing deposits of $167.07 billion as of March 2022 and $146.60 billion as of December 2021. See Note 20 for further information about cash deposited with an affiliate.