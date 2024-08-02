Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
INDEX
Page No.
Note 1.
Note 2.
Note 3.
Note 4.
Fair Value Measurements
9
Note 5.
Trading Assets and Liabilities
13
Note 6.
Trading Cash Instruments
14
Note 7.
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
17
Note 8.
Investments
26
Note 9.
Loans
30
Note 10.
Fair Value Option
41
Note 11.
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
45
Note 12.
Other Assets
48
Note 13.
Deposits
50
Note 14.
Unsecured Borrowings
51
Note 15.
Other Liabilities
52
Note 16.
Securitization Activities
53
Note 17.
Variable Interest Entities
54
Note 18.
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
56
Note 19.
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
60
Note 20.
Transactions with Related Parties
66
Note 21.
Interest Income and Interest Expense
67
Note 22.
Income Taxes
67
Note 23.
Credit Concentrations
68
Note 24.
Legal Proceedings
69
Note 25.
Subsequent Events
70
Page No.
Report of Independent Auditors
71
Supplemental Financial Information
72
PART II
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
and Results of Operations
74
Introduction
74
Executive Overview
75
Business Environment
76
Critical Accounting Policies
76
Recent Accounting Developments
79
Results of Operations
79
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
84
Capital Management and Regulatory Capital
85
Regulatory and Other Matters
85
Risk Management
87
Liquidity Risk Management
87
Market Risk Management
88
Credit Risk Management
90
Operational Risk Management
96
Model Risk Management
96
Capital Risk Management
96
Forward-Looking Statements
96
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
PART I. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June
Ended June
$ in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Interest income
$
2,436
$
1,238
$
4,113
$
2,453
Interest expense
975
311
1,402
706
Net interest income
1,461
927
2,711
1,747
Gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities
1,127
1,086
2,734
2,538
Other revenues
291
181
503
364
Total non-interest revenues
1,418
1,267
3,237
2,902
Total net revenues
2,879
2,194
5,948
4,649
Provision for credit losses
557
83
1,005
(4)
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
426
514
834
1,126
Service charges
198
196
403
449
Professional fees
122
77
238
145
Transaction based
118
132
261
226
Market development
82
44
149
78
Communications and technology
89
58
175
122
Regulatory and agency fees
77
34
130
69
Depreciation and amortization
71
23
110
53
Other expenses
228
152
461
271
Total operating expenses
1,411
1,230
2,761
2,539
Pre-tax earnings
911
881
2,182
2,114
Provision for taxes
250
197
581
508
Net earnings
$
661
$
684
$
1,601
$
1,606
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June
Ended June
$ in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings
$
661
$
684
$
1,601
$
1,606
Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:
Currency translation
22
4
34
7
Debt valuation adjustment
41
26
50
6
Available-for-sale securities
(248)
60
(1,016)
(294)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(185)
90
(932)
(281)
Comprehensive income
$
476
$
774
$
669
$
1,325
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of
June
December
$ in millions, except par value
2022
2021
Assets
Cash
$
176,586
$
148,211
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)
37,111
36,888
Securities borrowed (includes $13 and $6,911 at fair value)
4,529
8,289
Customer and other receivables
43,971
28,420
Trading assets (at fair value and includes $13,005 and $5,628 pledged as collateral)
58,771
55,791
Investments (includes $24,290 and $24,599 at fair value and $39 and $56 pledged as collateral)
28,242
25,148
Loans (net of allowance of $3,391 and $2,481 and includes $6,979 and $7,990 fair value)
145,486
127,646
Other assets
7,210
3,577
Total assets
$
501,906
$
433,970
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposits (includes $5,255 and $5,356 at fair value)
$
349,006
$
322,012
Collateralized financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)
14,108
6,006
Securities loaned (includes $13 and $6,911 at fair value)
6,640
8,289
Other secured financings (includes $3,831 and $1,362 at fair value)
4,276
1,791
Customer and other payables
35,651
19,738
Trading liabilities (at fair value)
36,348
23,852
Unsecured borrowings (includes $526 and $322 at fair value)
6,148
6,065
Other liabilities
5,229
4,342
Total liabilities
457,406
392,095
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Shareholder's equity
Shareholder's equity (includes common stock, $100 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding)
44,500
41,875
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
501,906
$
433,970
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June
Ended June
$ in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Shareholder's equity
Beginning balance
$
43,858
$
35,071
$
41,875
$
34,062
Net earnings
661
684
1,601
1,606
Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
166
2,570
1,956
3,028
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(185)
90
(932)
(281)
Ending balance
$
44,500
$
38,415
$
44,500
$
38,415
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months
Ended June
$ in millions
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$
1,601
$
1,606
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
110
53
Deferred income taxes
(342)
(24)
Share-based compensation
72
88
Provision for credit losses
1,005
(4)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Customer and other receivables and payables, net
32
(4,391)
Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net
9,990
(13,882)
Trading assets
(3,342)
30,897
Trading liabilities
12,450
6,837
Loans held for sale, net
3,567
(466)
Other, net
(673)
894
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,470
21,608
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investments
(4,386)
(3,881)
Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments
22
11,119
Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net
(21,967)
(12,018)
Net cash used for investing activities
(26,331)
(4,780)
Cash flows from financing activities
Deposits, net
27,998
66,541
Unsecured short-term borrowings, net
56
(1,172)
Other secured financings (short-term), net
2,399
1,600
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings
727
2,365
Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion
(1,115)
(305)
Derivative contracts with a financing element, net
30
(17)
Capital contributions from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
201
3,028
Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(60)
(38)
Net cash provided by financing activities
30,236
72,002
Net increase in cash
28,375
88,830
Cash, beginning balance
148,211
59,519
Cash, ending balance
$
176,586
$
148,349
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash payments for interest
$
1,227
$
687
Cash payments for income taxes, net
$
242
$
102
See Note 16 and Note 20 for information about non-cash activities.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 1.
Description of Business
Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), GS Bank USA's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. GS Bank USA is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and as a security-based swap dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). GS Bank USA is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. GS Bank USA operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. GS Bank USA also operates two foreign branches, which are located in London, United Kingdom and Tokyo, Japan. The London branch is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Tokyo branch is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE), headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is a wholly- owned subsidiary of GS Bank USA. GSBE is directly supervised by the European Central Bank and additionally the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism. GSBE has branches in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw that are also regulated by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction.
GS Bank USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.
The Bank is a financial services provider that engages in banking activities. The Bank is GS Group's primary lending entity, serving corporate and private bank clients, as well as U.S. consumers through the Bank's digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and by issuing credit cards. The Bank is also GS Group's primary deposit-taking entity. The Bank's depositors include private bank clients, U.S. consumers, clients of third-partybroker-dealers, institutions, corporations and its affiliates. The Bank's consumer deposit- taking activities are conducted through Marcus. The Bank also provides transaction banking services to institutions, corporations and its affiliates. In addition, the Bank enters into interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives, and transacts in certain related cash products, for the purpose of market making and risk management. The acquisition of GSBE expanded the Bank's activities in the E.U. and introduced new business lines, such as underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities; financial advisory services; and asset and wealth management services. The acquisition of GreenSky, Inc. (GreenSky) in March 2022 expands the Bank's offering of point-of-sale financing. See Notes 12 and 20 for further information about the acquisition of GreenSky.
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of GS Bank USA and all other entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
In accordance with the reporting requirements for business combinations of entities under common control, prior period amounts are presented as if GS Bank USA's acquisition of GSBE in July 2021 had occurred at the beginning of 2021.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.
5
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
All references to June 2022, March 2022 and June 2021 refer to the Bank's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. All references to December 2021 refer to the date December 31, 2021. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.
Expenses related to regulatory and agency fees were previously reported in other expenses. Previously reported amounts have been conformed to the current presentation.
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The Bank's significant accounting policies include measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:
Fair Value Measurements
Note 4
Trading Assets and Liabilities
Note 5
Trading Cash Instruments
Note 6
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
Note 7
Investments
Note 8
Loans
Note 9
Fair Value Option
Note 10
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
Note 11
Other Assets
Note 12
Deposits
Note 13
Unsecured Borrowings
Note 14
Other Liabilities
Note 15
Securitization Activities
Note 16
Variable Interest Entities
Note 17
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Note 18
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
Note 19
Transactions with Related Parties
Note 20
Interest Income and Interest Expense
Note 21
Income Taxes
Note 22
Credit Concentrations
Note 23
Legal Proceedings
Note 24
Consolidation
The Bank consolidates entities in which the Bank has a controlling financial interest. The Bank determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).
Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and (ii) the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the Bank has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.
Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The Bank has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the Bank has a variable interest or interests that provide it with
- the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.
Use of Estimates
Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, fair value measurements, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information but actual results could be materially different.
6
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Revenue Recognition
Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Bank has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are included in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements. In addition, the Bank recognizes income related to the syndication of loans and lending commitments and other fees from affiliates in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities.
Transfers of Financial Assets
Transfers of financial assets are accounted for as sales when the Bank has relinquished control over the assets transferred. For transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales, any gains or losses are recognized in gains and losses from financial assets and liabilities. Assets or liabilities that arise from the Bank's continuing involvement with transferred financial assets are initially recognized at fair value. For transfers of financial assets that are not accounted for as sales, the assets are generally included in trading assets or loans and the transfer is accounted for as a collateralized financing, with the related interest expense recognized over the life of the transaction. See Note 11 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as collateralized financings and Note 16 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales.
Cash
Cash included cash and due from banks of $1.95 billion as of June 2022 and $1.61 billion as of December 2021. Cash also included interest-bearing deposits of $174.64 billion as of June 2022 and $146.60 billion as of December 2021. See Note 20 for further information about cash deposited with an affiliate.
The Bank segregates cash for regulatory and other purposes related to client activity. Cash segregated for regulatory and other purposes was $1.24 billion as of June 2022 and $1.03 billion as of December 2021.
Customer and Other Receivables
Customer and other receivables included receivables from customers and counterparties of $22.29 billion as of June 2022 and $15.64 billion as of December 2021, and receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $21.68 billion as of June 2022 and $12.78 billion as of December 2021. Such receivables primarily consist of receivables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral posted in connection with certain derivative transactions.
Customer and other receivables are accounted for at amortized cost net of any allowance for credit losses, which generally approximates fair value. As these receivables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these receivables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both June 2022 and December 2021. Interest on customer and other receivables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest income.
Customer and Other Payables
Customer and other payables included payables to customers and counterparties of $22.90 billion as of June 2022 and $14.75 billion as of December 2021, and payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations of $12.75 billion as of June 2022 and $4.99 billion as of December 2021. Such payables primarily consist of payables resulting from unsettled transactions and collateral received in connection with certain derivative transactions. Customer and other payables are accounted for at cost plus accrued interest, which generally approximates fair value. As these payables are not accounted for at fair value, they are not included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy in Notes 4 through 10. Had these payables been included in the Bank's fair value hierarchy, substantially all would have been classified in level 2 as of both June 2022 and December 2021. Interest on customer and other payables is recognized over the life of the transaction and included in interest expense.
7
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Offsetting Assets and Liabilities
To reduce credit exposures on derivatives and securities financing transactions, the Bank may enter into master netting agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, netting agreements) with counterparties that permit it to offset receivables and payables with such counterparties. A netting agreement is a contract with a counterparty that permits net settlement of multiple transactions with that counterparty, including upon the exercise of termination rights by a non- defaulting party. Upon exercise of such termination rights, all transactions governed by the netting agreement are terminated and a net settlement amount is calculated. In addition, the Bank receives and posts cash and securities collateral with respect to its derivatives and securities financing transactions, subject to the terms of the related credit support agreements or similar arrangements (collectively, credit support agreements). An enforceable credit support agreement grants the non- defaulting party exercising termination rights the right to liquidate the collateral and apply the proceeds to any amounts owed. In order to assess enforceability of the Bank's right of setoff under netting and credit support agreements, the Bank evaluates various factors, including applicable bankruptcy laws, local statutes and regulatory provisions in the jurisdiction of the parties to the agreement.
Derivatives are reported on a net-by-counterparty basis (i.e., the net payable or receivable for derivative assets and liabilities for a given counterparty) in the consolidated balance sheets when a legal right of setoff exists under an enforceable netting agreement. Securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repurchase agreements) and securities borrowed and loaned transactions with the same term and currency are presented on a net-by-counterparty basis in the consolidated balance sheets when such transactions meet certain settlement criteria and are subject to netting agreements.
In the consolidated balance sheets, derivatives are reported net of cash collateral received and posted under enforceable credit support agreements, when transacted under an enforceable netting agreement. In the consolidated balance sheets, resale and repurchase agreements, and securities borrowed and loaned, are not reported net of the related cash and securities received or posted as collateral. Certain other receivables and payables with affiliates that meet the criteria of offsetting are reported on a net basis in the consolidated balance sheets. See Note 11 for further information about collateral received and pledged, including rights to deliver or repledge collateral. See Notes 7 and 11 for further information about offsetting assets and liabilities.
Foreign Currency Translation
Assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. currencies are translated at rates of exchange prevailing on the date of the consolidated balance sheets and revenues and expenses are translated at average rates of exchange for the period. Foreign currency remeasurement gains or losses on transactions in nonfunctional currencies are recognized in earnings. Gains or losses on translation of the financial statements of GSBE, whose functional currency is the Euro, are included, net of hedges and taxes, in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Recent Accounting Developments
Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting (ASC 848). In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU No. 2020-04, "Reference Rate Reform - Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting." This ASU provides optional relief from applying generally accepted accounting principles to contracts, hedging relationships and other transactions affected by reference rate reform. In addition, in January 2021 the FASB issued ASU No. 2021-01, "Reference Rate Reform - Scope," which clarified the scope of ASC 848 relating to contract modifications. The Bank adopted these ASUs upon issuance and elected to apply the relief available to certain modified derivatives. The adoption of these ASUs did not have a material impact on the Bank's consolidated financial statements.
Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures (ASC 326). In March 2022, the FASB issued ASU No. 2022-02, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures." This ASU eliminates the recognition and measurement guidance for troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) and requires enhanced disclosures about loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. This ASU also requires enhanced disclosure for loans that have been charged off. The ASU is effective in January 2023 under a prospective approach. Adoption of this ASU is not expected to have a material impact on the Bank's consolidated financial statements.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 11:39:04 UTC.