GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 1.

Description of Business

Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the Bank), is a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is supervised and regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), GS Bank USA's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum amount provided by law. GS Bank USA is registered as a swap dealer with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and as a security-based swap dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). GS Bank USA is also a government securities dealer subject to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Bank's principal office is located in New York, New York. GS Bank USA operates two domestic branches, which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah and Draper, Utah. Both branches are regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. GS Bank USA also operates two foreign branches, which are located in London, United Kingdom and Tokyo, Japan. The London branch is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Tokyo branch is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE), headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GS Bank USA. GSBE is directly supervised by the European Central Bank and additionally by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism. GSBE has branches in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw that are also regulated by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction.

GS Bank USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, GS Group). Group Inc. is a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (BHC Act), a financial holding company under amendments to the BHC Act effected by the U.S. Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and is subject to supervision and examination by the FRB.