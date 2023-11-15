GMO leverages Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator to launch its first actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF)

NEW YORK - November 15, 2023 - Today, Goldman Sachs announced the latest fund launched through Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator with the listing of the first ETF by GMO, a global investment manager with $58 billion in assets under management. The U.S. Quality ETF (NYSE: QLTY) leverages GMO's decades of investing experience to invest in U.S. high-quality stocks, while offering the additional efficiency, transparency, and liquidity benefits of the ETF structure.

Following the launch of the first funds through the platform last month, this announcement demonstrates the continued momentum of the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator business, which provides a range of services to clients to help them launch, list, and manage their ETFs.

"One year ago, we launched a new outsourced solution for our clients to support their ambitions to enter the fast-growing ETF industry, and this announcement illustrates our ability to do just that," said Lisa Mantil, Global Head of Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator. "Leveraging our firm's technology infrastructure and longstanding expertise in the space, we are so proud to have been able to empower a storied investment manager like GMO to launch their first active ETF and expand their strategy to meet demand from their clients."

There has been a growing interest amongst investment managers to enter the ETF space, but there are many barriers to entry and the process requires a large investment of time, people, and capital. Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator removes those barriers by offering clients a scalable, cloud-native solution powered by proprietary ETF-first technology.

As interest in the ETF industry continues to grow, Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator is uniquely positioned to provide a distinctive solution to clients as a first-to-market outsourced digital platform that helps them get their ETF ideas to market faster and more efficiently.

To learn more about Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, visit: https://etfaccelerator.gs.com/

