NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) today announced the appointments of Haidee Lee and Carsten Woehrn as Partners and Global Co-Head of Sponsor M&A and Co-Head of M&A in EMEA respectively.

Carsten and Haidee join from J.P. Morgan where they served as Global Co-Heads of the Strategic Investor Group M&A franchise. Carsten also served as Co-Head of EMEA M&A.

Based in New York, Haidee will join David Kamo as Global Co-Head of Sponsor M&A. She rejoins Goldman Sachs having been a managing director in the M&A business. She was previously Head of the Sellside M&A Group at Credit Suisse. During the past 25 years, she has focused on the origination and execution of M&A transactions for private equity clients, and family, founder-owned and privately held businesses across sectors.

Carsten will be based in London and join Nimesh Khiroya as Co-Head of M&A in EMEA. He will work with regional leadership to further grow and develop the European franchise. Prior to his most recent roles at J.P. Morgan, Carsten led the group's Infrastructure M&A franchise in Europe. He has more than a decade of experience in J.P. Morgan's North American M&A Group, based in New York, where he focused on transactions in healthcare, energy and transportation.

Haidee earned a BA in Political Science from Wellesley College. Carsten earned a Master in European Management from ESCP-EAP European School of Management and a BA in Accounting, Finance and Economics from the University of Brest.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

###

Media Contacts:

Tony Fratto & Andrea Hurst

Tel: +1 212 902 5400