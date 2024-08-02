THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 February 22, 2001 Dear Shareholder: You are cordially invited to attend the 2001 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Friday, April 6, 2001 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005. We hope that you will be able to attend. Enclosed you will Ñnd a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2000 Annual Report. At this year's meeting, the agenda includes the election of one class of directors, a proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors and one shareholder proposal. Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR the election of directors and ratiÑcation of the appointment of our independent auditors and AGAINST the shareholder proposal. Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted. After reading the enclosed Proxy Statement, please complete, sign, date and promptly return the proxy in the self-addressed envelope that we have included for your convenience. No postage is required if it is mailed in the United States. Alternatively, you may wish to submit your proxy by touch-tone phone or the Internet as indicated on the proxy. Submitting the proxy before the Annual Meeting will not preclude you from voting in person at the Annual Meeting should you decide to attend. Sincerely, Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 Notice of 2001 Annual Meeting of Shareholders February 22, 2001 The 2001 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will be held at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005, on Friday, April 6, 2001 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, for the following purposes: To elect to our Board of Directors for three-year terms one class of directors, consisting of two directors; To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for the 2001 Ñscal year; To consider one shareholder proposal, if properly presented by the shareholder proponent; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting. The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, was the close of business on February 5, 2001. A list of these shareholders will be available for inspection during ordinary business hours at our oÇces, 85 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004, from March 27 to the date of our Annual Meeting. The list will also be available for inspection at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the matters to be acted on at the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Proxy Statement. By Order of the Board of Directors, James B. McHugh Assistant Secretary New York, New York PLEASE MARK, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE OR SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY PHONE OR THE INTERNET

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS April 6, 2001 INTRODUCTION This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (""Goldman Sachs'', ""we'' or ""our''), to be used at our 2001 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, April 6, 2001 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, and at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are Ñrst being sent to shareholders is February 22, 2001. Holders of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the ""Common Stock''), as of the close of business on February 5, 2001 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On that date, there were 481,577,437 shares of Common Stock outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote for each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, held by 1,917 shareholders of record. If you properly cast your vote by either executing and returning the enclosed proxy card or by voting your proxy electronically or telephonically and your vote is not subsequently revoked, your vote will be voted in accordance with your instructions. If you execute the enclosed proxy card but do not give instructions, your proxy will be voted as follows: FOR the election of the nominees for directors named below, FOR the ratiÑcation of the appointment of Price- waterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our Ñscal year ending November 30, 2001, AGAINST the shareholder proposal described in this Proxy Statement and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the person or persons voting the proxy on any other matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting. A shareholder executing a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by giving written notice revoking the proxy to our Secretary, by subsequently Ñling another proxy bearing a later date or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. A vote through the Internet or by telephone may also be revoked by executing a later-dated proxy or by subsequently voting through the Internet or by telephone. Attending the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke your proxy or your prior Internet or telephone vote. Please note that if you hold shares in ""street name'' (that is, through a bank, broker or other nominee) and would like to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, you will need to bring an account statement or other acceptable evidence of ownership of Common Stock as of the close of business on February 5, 2001, the record date for voting. Alternatively, in order to vote, you may contact the person in whose name your shares are registered and obtain a proxy from that person and bring it to the Annual Meeting. Quorum and Voting Requirements The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock on February 5, 2001, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting.

The election of directors requires a plurality of the votes cast for the election of directors; accordingly, the two directorships to be Ñlled at the Annual Meeting will be Ñlled by the two nominees receiving the highest number of votes. In the election of directors, votes may be cast in favor of or withheld with respect to any or all nominees; votes that are withheld will be excluded entirely from the vote and will have no eÅect on the outcome of the vote. The aÇrmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is required to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The aÇrmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is required to approve the shareholder proposal. In accordance with Delaware law, only votes cast ""for'' a matter constitute aÇrmative votes. Votes of ""withheld'' or abstentions from voting are counted for quorum purposes but, since they will not be votes cast ""for'' the particular matter, they will have the same eÅect as negative votes or votes ""against'' that matter. Under the rules of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc., member brokers generally may not vote shares held by them in street name for customers unless they are permitted to do so under the rules of any national securities exchange of which they are a member. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (""NYSE''), a member broker who holds shares in street name for customers has the authority to vote on certain items if it has transmitted proxy soliciting materials to the beneÑcial owner but has not received instructions from that owner. NYSE rules permit member brokers (other than Goldman, Sachs & Co. (""GS&Co.'')) who do not receive instructions to vote on the proposals presented in this Proxy Statement, other than the shareholder proposal. Under NYSE rules, a shareholder proposal is a ""non-discretionary'' item, which means that NYSE member brokers, including GS&Co., who have not received instructions from the beneÑcial owners of Common Stock do not have discretion to vote the shares of Common Stock held by those beneÑcial owners on the shareholder proposal. Because the votes of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock are necessary to approve the shareholder proposal, any such broker non-vote will have the eÅect of a vote against the proposal. With respect to the election of directors and ratiÑcation of the appointment of the independent auditors, it is NYSE policy that, due to GS&Co.'s relationship with Goldman Sachs, if GS&Co. does not receive voting instructions regarding shares held by it in street name for its customers, it is entitled to vote these shares only in the same proportion as the shares represented by votes cast by all shareholders of record with respect to each such proposal. Expenses of Solicitation We will pay the expenses of the preparation of proxy materials and the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, solicitation may be made by certain directors, oÇcers or employees of Goldman Sachs or its aÇliates telephonically, electronically or by other means of communication and by Georgeson & Company Inc. (""Georgeson''), whom we have hired to assist in the solicitation and distribution of proxies. Directors, oÇcers and employees will receive no additional compensation for such solicitation, and Georgeson will receive a fee of $6,500 for its services. We will reimburse brokers, including GS&Co., and other nominees for costs incurred by them in mailing proxy materials to beneÑcial holders in accordance with applicable rules. Annual Report A copy of our 2000 Annual Report is enclosed. You may also obtain a copy without charge by writing to: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., 10 Hanover Square, New York, New York 10005, Attn: Investor Relations. Our 2000 Annual Report and 2000 Form 10-K are also available through our website at http://www.gs.com. Our Annual Report and Form 10-K are not proxy soliciting materials. -2-

Voting Arrangements Shareholders' Agreement. The following are parties to our Shareholders' Agreement: the proÑt participating limited partners (each, a ""PLP'') in our predecessor, The Goldman Sachs Group, L.P. (""Group LP''), other than Sumitomo Bank Capital Markets, Inc. and Kamehameha Activities Association; our current managing directors; certain estate planning and other wholly- owned entities formed by the foregoing persons; and the former spouses of certain of the foregoing persons. The Shareholders' Agreement, among other things, restricts voting of the shares covered by the Shareholders' Agreement as well as the disposition of those shares. Generally, all shares of Common Stock that are owned by a party to the Shareholders' Agreement and that were acquired from Goldman Sachs and not purchased in the open market are covered by the Shareholders' Agreement, except that shares acquired in any underwritten public oÅering or pursuant to The Goldman Sachs Employees' ProÑt Sharing Retirement Income Plan are excluded. The shareholders' committee under the Shareholders' Agreement (the ""Shareholders' Committee'') administers the Shareholders' Agreement. The Shareholders' Committee may, under certain circumstances, waive the voting provisions and transfer restrictions of the Shareholders' Agreement. Prior to any vote of the shareholders of Goldman Sachs, the Shareholders' Agreement requires a separate, preliminary vote of the ""Voting Interests'' (as deÑned below) on each matter upon which a vote of the shareholders is proposed to be taken. Each share subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. In elections of directors, each share subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted in favor of the election of those persons, equal in number to the number of such positions to be Ñlled, receiving the highest numbers of votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. ""Voting Interests'' means all shares subject to the Shareholders' Agreement held by all of our current managing directors, including shares held through wholly-owned entities formed by our current managing directors and through our DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust (the ""DCP Trust''), but not including shares held by certain estate planning vehicles. If you are a party to the Shareholders' Agreement, you previously gave an irrevocable proxy to the Shareholders' Committee to vote at the Annual Meeting your Common Stock that is subject to the Agreement and you directed that the proxy be voted in accordance with the preliminary vote. You also authorized the holder of the proxy to vote on other matters that come before the Annual Meeting as the holder sees Ñt in his or her discretion in a manner that is not inconsistent with the preliminary vote or that does not frustrate the intent of the preliminary vote. As of February 5, 2001, there were 262,249,142 shares of Common Stock subject to the Shareholders' Agreement. This amount, which includes shares held in the DCP Trust for the account of parties to the Shareholders' Agreement, represents 54.5% of the shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The preliminary vote with respect to these shares will be concluded on or about March 28, 2001. The Shareholders' Agreement will continue in eÅect until the earlier of January 1, 2050 and the time it is terminated by the vote of 66π% of the outstanding Voting Interests. DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust. At the closing of our initial public oÅering, we made a contribution of Common Stock to the DCP Trust, and we have subsequently made additional contributions of Common Stock to the DCP Trust. As of February 5, 2001, the DCP Trust held 12,667,266 shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Substantially all shares of Common Stock held by the DCP Trust on that date are held in participant accounts that are beneÑcially owned by persons who are parties to the Shareholders' Agreement. As a result, those shares of Common Stock are subject to the voting requirements of the Shareholders' Agreement and the trustee of the DCP Trust will vote those shares in accordance -3-

with the outcome of the preliminary vote described above. Unallocated shares held in the DCP Trust (approximately 55,000 as of February 5, 2001) are voted in the same proportion as the allocated shares held in the DCP Trust are voted. Voting Agreements. Sumitomo Bank Capital Markets, Inc. and Kamehameha Activities Association are each a party to separate voting agreements with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Pursuant to these agreements, Sumitomo Bank Capital Markets, Inc. and Kamehameha Activities Association have agreed to vote their shares of Common Stock in the same manner as a majority of the shares of Common Stock held by the managing directors of Goldman Sachs are voted. As of February 5, 2001, Sumitomo Bank Capital Markets, Inc. and Kamehameha Activities Association were the holders of 16,243,610 shares of Common Stock and 10,987,710 shares of Common Stock, respectively, entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. This represents 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively, of the shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Item 1. Election of Directors Introduction Our Board of Directors is divided into three classes. At each annual meeting of the shareholders, a class of directors is elected for a term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in the third year following the year of its election. Each director will hold oÇce until his or her successor has been elected and qualiÑed, or until the director's earlier resignation or removal. Currently, the Board of Directors consists of nine members. John L. Weinberg, however, has decided not to stand for reelection to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Weinberg for his over 50 years of leadership and dedicated service to Goldman Sachs. Annual Meeting The Board of Directors proposes the election as directors of the two persons named below under ""Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors for a Three-Year Term Expiring in 2004'' to hold oÇce for a term ending at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2004. Mr. Weinberg was a member of the class of directors up for reelection at the Annual Meeting. In light of Mr. Weinberg's retirement as a director, the Board of Directors has determined to reduce the size of the Board to eight members. The remaining six directors named below will continue in oÇce. While the Board of Directors does not anticipate that any of the nominees will be unable to stand for election as a director at the Annual Meeting, if that is the case, proxies will be voted in favor of such other person or persons designated by the Board of Directors. Both nominees are currently members of the Board of Directors. Set forth below is information as of February 1, 2001 regarding the nominees and the directors continuing in oÇce, which was furnished by them for inclusion in this Proxy Statement. Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors for a Three-Year Term Expiring in 2004 Sir John Browne Director since 1999 Sir John Browne, age 52, has been Group Chief Executive of BP Amoco p.l.c. since January 1999. He was Group Chief Executive of The British Petroleum Company from 1995 to 1999, having served as a Managing Director since 1991. Sir John is also a director of Intel Corporation, a member of the supervisory board of DaimlerChrysler AG and a trustee of the British Museum. James A. Johnson Director since 1999 Mr. Johnson, age 57, has been Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Johnson Capital Partners, a private investment company, since January 1, 2000. From January through -4-

December 1999, he was Chairman of the Executive Committee of Fannie Mae. He was Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Fannie Mae from February 1991 through December 1998. Mr. Johnson is a director of the Cummins Engine Company, Inc., United HealthGroup, Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation, The Enterprise Foundation, Gannett Co. Inc., Target Corporation, Temple-Inland, Inc., the National Housing Endowment and the National Association on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and is Chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Brookings Institution. He is also a member of The Business Council. The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the election of Sir John Browne and Mr. Johnson to the Board of Directors. Directors Continuing in OÇce Ì Term Expiring in 2002 John H. Bryan Director since 1999 Mr. Bryan, age 64, has been Chairman of the Board of Sara Lee Corporation since 1976. He served as Chief Executive OÇcer of Sara Lee Corporation from 1976 until 2000. He is a director of Bank One Corporation, BP Amoco p.l.c. and General Motors Corporation. Mr. Bryan is a past Chairman and current director of the Grocery Manufacturers of America, Inc., a member of The Business Council and a member of The Trilateral Commission. He is a past Chairman and current board member of Catalyst and a current trustee of the University of Chicago, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Art Institute of Chicago, former Chairman and current member of The Chicago Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Robert J. Hurst Director since 1998 Mr. Hurst, age 55, has been Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. since May 1999. He was Vice Chairman of Group LP from February 1997 to May 1999 and served as Head or Co-Head of Investment Banking from December 1990 to November 1999. He is also a director of VF Corporation, IDB Holding Corporation Ltd., Constellation Energy Group, Inc. and AirClic Inc. Mr. Hurst is a member of the Board of Overseers of the Wharton School. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Committee for Economic Development. He is Chairman of the Board of the Jewish Museum, a trustee and vice president of the Whitney Museum of American Art, a member of the Trustees' Council of the National Gallery of Art and a director of the National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship. Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Director since 1998 Mr. Paulson, age 54, has been Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. since May 1999. He was Co-Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer or Co-Chief Executive OÇcer of Group LP from June 1998 to May 1999 and served as Chief Operating OÇcer from December 1994 to June 1998. Mr. Paulson is a member of the Board of Directors of the NYSE and a member of the Board of Directors of the Peregrine Fund, Inc. He is also Co- Chairman of the Asia/PaciÑc Council of The Nature Conservancy. Mr. Paulson also serves on the Advisory Board of the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Associates of Harvard Business School and is Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management. Directors Continuing in OÇce Ì Term Expiring in 2003 Ruth J. Simmons Director since 2000 Dr. Simmons, age 55, has been President since 1995 of Smith College, a private liberal arts college for women located in Northampton, Massachusetts. Dr. Simmons has announced her resignation as President of Smith College, eÅective June 30, 2001, and will become President of -5-

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on July 1, 2001. She was Vice Provost of Princeton University from 1992 to 1995. Dr. Simmons is a director of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, PÑzer Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc., a member of The Conference Board, a trustee of Carnegie Corporation, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She is also a member of the Advisory Council to the Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholars Foundation. John A. Thain Director since 1998 Mr. Thain, age 45, has been President and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. since May 1999. He was President of Group LP from March 1999 to May 1999 and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer from January 1999 to May 1999. From December 1994 to March 1999, he served as Chief Financial OÇcer and Head of Operations, Technology and Finance, the predecessor to the current Operations, Finance & Resources and Information Technology divisions. From July 1995 to September 1997, he was also Co-Chief Executive OÇcer for European Operations. Mr. Thain is also a member of MIT Corporation, the Dean's Advisory Council Ì MIT/Sloan School of Management, INSEAD Ì U.S. National Advisory Board, the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's International Capital Markets Advisory Committee, the French-American Foundation and the Board of Trustees of the National Urban League, as well as a governor of the New York- Presbyterian Foundation, Inc., and a trustee of New York-Presbyterian Hospital. John L. Thornton Director since 1998 Mr. Thornton, age 47, has been President and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. since May 1999. He was President of Group LP from March 1999 to May 1999 and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer from January 1999 to May 1999. From August 1998 until January 1999, he had oversight responsibility for International Operations. From September 1996 until August 1998, he was Chairman, Goldman Sachs Ì Asia, in addition to his senior strategic responsibilities in Europe. From July 1995 to September 1997, he was Co-Chief Executive OÇcer for European Operations. From 1994 to 1995, he was Co-Head of Investment Banking in Europe. Mr. Thornton is also a director of the Ford Motor Company, BSkyB PLC and the PaciÑc Century Group, Inc. In addition, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a director or trustee of several organizations, including the Asia Society, the Brookings Institution, The Goldman Sachs Foundation, the Hotchkiss School, Morehouse College, the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, the Yale University Investment Committee and the Yale School of Management. There are no family relationships among any directors or executive oÇcers of Goldman Sachs. Board of Directors' Meetings and Committees Our Board of Directors held six meetings during our Ñscal year ended November 24, 2000. During Ñscal 2000, each of our directors attended at least 75% of the meetings of the Board of Directors and the Committees of the Board on which he or she served. Sir John Browne, Messrs. Bryan and Johnson and Dr. Simmons are the members of our Audit Committee. The primary purpose of our Audit Committee, chaired by Sir John Browne, is to assist the Board of Directors in its oversight of our internal controls and Ñnancial statements and the audit process. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending for approval by the Board of Directors a Ñrm of independent auditors whose duty it is to audit our consolidated Ñnancial statements for the Ñscal year in which they are appointed. During Ñscal 2000, our Audit Committee met four times. The report of the Audit Committee is included below. Sir John Browne, Messrs. Bryan and Johnson and Dr. Simmons are the members of our Compensation Committee. Our Compensation Committee, chaired by Mr. Johnson, is responsible -6-

for reviewing and approving compensation levels for all of our senior executives. The Compensation Committee is also responsible for overseeing the committees appointed by the Board of Directors to administer The Goldman Sachs 1999 Stock Incentive Plan (the ""Stock Incentive Plan''), The Goldman Sachs Partner Compensation Plan (the ""Partner Compensation Plan'') and The Goldman Sachs DeÑned Contribution Plan (the ""DeÑned Contribution Plan''), and in certain cases directly administers or directs the administration of those plans. During Ñscal 2000, our Compensation Committee met four times. The report of the Compensation Committee is included below. We do not have a nominating committee. Employment Contracts and Change of Control Arrangements In connection with our initial public oÅering in May 1999, we entered into employment agreements with, among others, our directors who are employees and our other executive oÇcers. Each of these employment agreements requires the employee to devote his or her entire working time to the business and aÅairs of Goldman Sachs and generally may be terminated at any time for any reason by either the employee or Goldman Sachs on 90 days' prior notice. The restricted stock units (""RSUs'') and stock options (""Options'') granted to our executive oÇcers as described under ""Executive Compensation'' provide that if a change in control occurs and within 18 months thereafter the grantee's employment is terminated other than for ""cause'' (as deÑned in the applicable award agreement) or the grantee terminates employment for ""good reason'' (as deÑned in the applicable award agreement): any unvested outstanding RSUs and Options will become vested;

all outstanding Options will become exercisable; and

the Common Stock underlying any outstanding RSUs will be delivered. ""Change in control'' means the consummation of a business combination involving Goldman Sachs, unless immediately following the business combination, either: at least 50% of the total voting power of the surviving entity or its parent entity, if applicable, is represented by securities of Goldman Sachs that were outstanding immediately prior to the transaction; or

at least 50% of the members of the board of directors of the surviving entity, or its parent entity, if applicable, following the transaction were incumbent directors (including directors whose election or nomination was approved by the incumbent directors) of Goldman Sachs at the time of the Board of Directors' approval of the execution of the initial agreement providing for the transaction. Director Compensation Directors who are not employees of or advisors to Goldman Sachs or an aÇliate (""Non- Employee Directors'') receive the annual retainer and committee and meeting fees that are indicated below: Annual RetainerÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏ $ 35,000 Committee Chair (in addition to Committee Member fee) ÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏ $ 10,000 Committee Member ÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏ $ 15,000 Attendance at Board or Committee Meeting ÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏÏ $ 1,000 The Board of Directors amended its prior program of making an annual grant of 2,000 RSUs to each Non-Employee Director to permit each Non-Employee Director to receive, at his or her election, one of the following: 2,000 RSUs; 1,000 RSUs and 3,000 stock options; or 6,000 stock -7-