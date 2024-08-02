THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 February 27, 2003 Dear Shareholder: You are cordially invited to attend the 2003 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Tuesday, April 1, 2003 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005. We hope that you will be able to attend. It has never been more evident that business leaders must hold themselves and their companies to the highest ethical standards. Only by putting appropriate corporate governance mechanisms in place will there be adequate focus on shareholder interests. During the past year, we have taken a number of additional steps to promote and protect your interests. Our Board of Directors has adopted new Corporate Governance Guidelines and a new Code of Business Conduct and Ethics governing our directors, officers and employees. We also formed a Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and adopted new or amended charters for our Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. All of these documents and the two compensation plans being submitted for shareholder approval are attached to this Proxy Statement as annexes, and, together with our policy on the reporting of concerns regarding accounting matters, are also available on our website at http://www.gs.com/investor relations. We also recommend that you review our statement regarding ""Promoting and Protecting Shareholder Interests'' in our 2002 Annual Report to Shareholders. Enclosed you will Ñnd a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2002 Annual Report to Shareholders. At this year's meeting, the agenda includes the election of Ñve directors, a proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors, a proposal to approve The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan, a proposal to approve The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan and one shareholder proposal. Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR the election of directors, ratiÑcation of the appointment of our independent auditors, approval of The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan and approval of The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan and AGAINST the shareholder proposal. Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted. After reading the enclosed Proxy Statement, please submit your proxy through the Internet or by touch-tone phone as indicated on the proxy. Alternatively, you may wish to complete, sign, date and promptly return the proxy in the self- addressed envelope that we have included for your convenience. No postage is required if it is mailed in the United States. Submitting the proxy before the Annual Meeting will not preclude you from voting in person at the Annual Meeting should you decide to attend. Sincerely, Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 Notice of 2003 Annual Meeting of Shareholders February 27, 2003 The 2003 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will be held at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005, on Tuesday, April 1, 2003 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, for the following purposes: To elect three directors to our Board of Directors for three-year terms, one director to our Board of Directors for a two-year term and one director to our Board of Directors for a one-year term; To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our Ñscal year ending November 28, 2003; To approve The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan; To approve The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan; To consider one shareholder proposal, if properly presented by the shareholder proponent; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting. The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, was the close of business on January 31, 2003. A list of the shareholders of record as of January 31, 2003 will be available for inspection during ordinary business hours at our oÇces, 85 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004, from March 21 to the date of our Annual Meeting. The list will also be available for inspection at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the matters to be acted on at the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Proxy Statement. By Order of the Board of Directors, James B. McHugh Assistant Secretary New York, New York PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY THROUGH THE INTERNET OR BY PHONE OR MARK, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS April 1, 2003 INTRODUCTION This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (""Goldman Sachs'', ""we'' or ""our''), to be used at our 2003 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 1, 2003 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, and at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are Ñrst being sent to shareholders is February 27, 2003. Holders of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the ""Common Stock''), as of the close of business on January 31, 2003, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On that date, there were 471,946,312 shares of Common Stock outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote for each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, held by 5,530 shareholders of record. If you properly cast your vote, by either voting your proxy electronically or telephonically or by executing and returning the enclosed proxy card, and your vote is not subsequently revoked, your vote will be voted in accordance with your instructions. If you execute the enclosed proxy card but do not give instructions, your proxy will be voted as follows: FOR the election of the nominees for directors named below, FOR the ratiÑcation of the appointment of Price- waterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our Ñscal year ending November 28, 2003, FOR approval of The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan (the ""Stock Incentive Plan''), FOR approval of The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan (the ""Restricted Plan''), AGAINST the shareholder proposal described in this Proxy Statement and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the person or persons voting the proxy on any other matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting. A vote through the Internet or by telephone may be revoked by executing a later-dated proxy card, by subsequently voting through the Internet or by telephone or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. A shareholder executing a proxy card may also revoke it at any time before it is exercised by giving written notice revoking the proxy to our Secretary, by subsequently Ñling another proxy bearing a later date or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Attending the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke your prior Internet or telephone vote or your proxy. If you hold shares in ""street name'' (that is, through a bank, broker or other nominee) and would like to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, you will need to bring an account statement or other acceptable evidence of ownership of Common Stock as of the close of business on January 31, 2003, the record date for voting. Alternatively, in order to vote, you may contact the person in whose name your shares are registered and obtain a proxy from that person and bring it to the Annual Meeting.

Quorum and Voting Requirements The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock on January 31, 2003 present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. The election of directors requires a plurality of the votes cast for the election of directors; accordingly, the directorships to be Ñlled at the Annual Meeting will be Ñlled by the nominees receiving the highest number of votes. In the election of directors, votes may be cast in favor of or withheld with respect to any or all nominees; votes that are withheld will be excluded entirely from the vote and will have no eÅect on the outcome of the vote. The aÇrmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is required to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors and to approve the Stock Incentive Plan and the Restricted Plan. An abstention from voting on one of these matters will be treated as ""present'' for quorum purposes. However, since an abstention is not treated as a ""vote'' for or against the matter, it will not have any impact on the vote. The aÇrmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is required to approve the shareholder proposal. Only votes cast ""for'' a matter constitute aÇrmative votes. Thus, a failure to vote on the shareholder proposal or an abstention will not be treated as a vote cast ""for'' the proposal and will have the same eÅect as a negative vote or vote ""against'' that proposal. Abstentions, however, will be counted for quorum purposes. Under the rules of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. (the ""NASD''), member brokers generally may not vote shares held by them in street name for customers unless they are permitted to do so under the rules of any national securities exchange of which they are a member. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (""NYSE''), a member broker who holds shares in street name for customers has the authority to vote on certain items if it has transmitted proxy soliciting materials to the beneÑcial owner but has not received instructions from that owner. NYSE rules permit member brokers (other than Goldman, Sachs & Co. and any of the other subsidiaries or aÇliates of Goldman Sachs who are NYSE member brokers (collectively, ""GS&Co.'')) who do not receive instructions to vote on the election of directors and the proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors, but not on the proposals to approve the Stock Incentive Plan and the Restricted Plan or the shareholder proposal. Under NYSE rules, the proposals to approve the Stock Incentive Plan and the Restricted Plan and the shareholder proposal are ""non-discretionary'' items, which means that NYSE member brokers, including GS&Co., who have not received instructions from the beneÑcial owners of Common Stock do not have discretion to vote the shares of Common Stock held by those beneÑcial owners on those matters. Because the aÇrmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is necessary to approve any shareholder proposal, any such broker non-vote will have the eÅect of a vote against that proposal; on all other proposals, broker non-votes will have no eÅect on the outcome. With respect to the election of directors and ratiÑcation of the appointment of our independent auditors, it is NYSE policy that, due to GS&Co.'s relationship with Goldman Sachs, if GS&Co. does not receive voting instructions regarding shares held by it in street name for its customers, it is entitled to vote these shares only in the same proportion as the shares represented by votes cast by all shareholders of record with respect to each such matter. Expenses of Solicitation We will pay the expenses of the preparation of proxy materials and the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, solicitation may be made by certain directors, oÇcers or employees of Goldman Sachs or its aÇliates telephonically, electronically or by other means of communication and by Georgeson Shareholder Communica- -2-

tions Inc. (""Georgeson''), whom we have hired to assist in the solicitation and distribution of proxies. Directors, oÇcers and employees will receive no additional compensation for such solicitation, and Georgeson will receive a fee of $6,500 for its services. We will reimburse brokers, including GS&Co., and other nominees for costs incurred by them in mailing proxy materials to beneÑcial owners in accordance with applicable rules. Annual Report to Shareholders, Corporate Governance Guidelines, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Committee Charters A copy of our 2002 Annual Report to Shareholders is enclosed. You may also obtain a copy without charge by writing to: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., 10 Hanover Square, New York, New York 10005, Attn: Investor Relations. Our 2002 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2002 Form 10-K are also available through our website at http://www.gs.com/investor relations. Our Annual Report to Shareholders and Form 10-K are not proxy soliciting materials. During the past year, we have taken a number of additional steps to promote and protect the interests of shareholders. Our Board of Directors adopted new Corporate Governance Guidelines and a new Code of Business Conduct and Ethics governing our directors, oÇcers and employees. We also formed a Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, whose activities are described in more detail under ""Item 1 Ì Election of Directors'' below, and we have also adopted new or amended charters for our Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. All of these documents and the two compensation plans being submitted for shareholder approval are attached to this proxy statement as annexes, and, together with our policy on the reporting of concerns regarding accounting matters, are also available on our website at http://www.gs.com/investor relations. For more information on our corporate governance philosophy and related matters, we recommend that you review our statement regarding ""Promoting and Protecting Shareholder Interests'' in our 2002 Annual Report to Shareholders. Voting Arrangements Shareholders' Agreement. The following are parties to our Shareholders' Agreement: the individuals who were proÑt participating limited partners (each, a ""PLP'') in our predecessor, The Goldman Sachs Group, L.P. (together with its predecessors, ""Group LP''); our current managing directors; certain estate planning entities formed by the foregoing persons; and the former spouses of certain of the foregoing persons. The Shareholders' Agreement, among other things, restricts voting of the shares of Common Stock covered by the Shareholders' Agreement. Generally, all shares of Common Stock that are owned by a party to the Shareholders' Agreement and that were acquired from Goldman Sachs and not purchased in the open market are covered by the Shareholders' Agreement, except that shares acquired in any underwritten public oÅering or pursuant to The Goldman Sachs Employees' ProÑt Sharing Retirement Income Plan are excluded and shares held by PLPs who are former employees that are no longer subject to transfer restrictions are not subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement. The shareholders' committee under the Shareholders' Agreement (the ""Sharehold- ers' Committee'') administers the Shareholders' Agreement. The Shareholders' Committee may, under certain circumstances, waive the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement. Prior to any vote of the shareholders of Goldman Sachs, the Shareholders' Agreement requires a separate, preliminary vote of the ""Voting Interests'' (as deÑned below) on each matter on which a vote of the shareholders is proposed to be taken. Each share subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. In elections of directors, each share subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted in favor of the election of those persons, equal in number to the number of such positions to be Ñlled, receiving the highest numbers of votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. ""Voting Interests'' means all shares -3-

subject to the Shareholders' Agreement held by all of our current managing directors and certain former managing directors, including shares held through certain estate planning entities formed by certain current and former managing directors and through our DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust (the ""DCP Trust''). If you are a party to the Shareholders' Agreement, you previously gave an irrevocable proxy to the Shareholders' Committee to vote at the Annual Meeting your Common Stock that is subject to the Shareholders' Agreement, and you directed that the proxy be voted in accordance with the preliminary vote. You also authorized the holder of the proxy to vote on other matters that come before the Annual Meeting as the holder sees Ñt in his or her discretion in a manner that is not inconsistent with the preliminary vote or that does not frustrate the intent of the preliminary vote. As of January 31, 2003, there were 185,874,321 shares of Common Stock beneÑcially owned by parties to the Shareholders' Agreement. This amount, which includes shares held in the DCP Trust for the account of parties to the Shareholders' Agreement, represents 39.4% of the shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The preliminary vote with respect to the shares subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be concluded on or about March 24, 2003. The Shareholders' Agreement will continue in eÅect until the earlier of January 1, 2050 and the time it is terminated by the vote of 66π% of the outstanding Voting Interests. DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust. At the closing of our initial public oÅering, we made a contribution of Common Stock to the DCP Trust, and we subsequently made additional contributions of Common Stock to the DCP Trust. As of January 31, 2003, the DCP Trust held 7,832,840 shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Substantially all shares of Common Stock held by the DCP Trust on that date were held in participant accounts beneÑcially owned by persons who are parties to the Shareholders' Agreement. As a result, those shares of Common Stock are subject to the voting requirements of the Shareholders' Agreement, and the trustee of the DCP Trust will vote those shares in accordance with the outcome of the preliminary vote described above. Unallocated shares held in the DCP Trust (approximately 254,000 as of January 31, 2003) are voted in the same proportion as the allocated shares held in the DCP Trust are voted. Item 1. Election of Directors Introduction Our Board of Directors is divided into three classes. At each annual meeting of shareholders, a class of directors is elected generally for a term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in the third year following the year of its election, although as is the case this year, in order to maintain classes of similar size, individuals may be elected or re-elected directors for terms of one or two years. Each director will hold oÇce until his or her successor has been elected and qualiÑed, or until the director's earlier resignation or removal. Stephen Friedman, who was appointed to our Board of Directors in May 2002, resigned on December 12, 2002 when he became Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council. Mr. Friedman's term was scheduled to expire in 2003. William W. George was appointed by our Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, on December 18, 2002 to Ñll the positions vacated by Mr. Friedman on our Board of Directors and on the Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Margaret C. Whitman, who was appointed to our Board of Directors in October 2001 and whose term was scheduled to expire in 2004, retired from our Board of Directors on December 20, 2002, and Dr. Morris Chang, who was appointed to our Board of Directors in December 2001 and whose term was scheduled to expire in 2004, retired from our Board of Directors on January 1, 2003. Robert J. Hurst, who has served on our -4-

Board of Directors since 1998 and whose term was scheduled to expire in 2005, will retire from our Board eÅective as of the date of the Annual Meeting. The Board of Directors thanks Messrs. Friedman and Hurst, Ms. Whitman and Dr. Chang for their exemplary service to Goldman Sachs. The Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee have determined that the members of our Board of Directors who are not also oÇcers of Goldman Sachs or any of its aÇliates (the ""Non-Management Directors'') are ""independent'' within the meaning of the rules of the NYSE. Annual Meeting At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will be asked to elect as directors Ruth J. Simmons, John A. Thain and John L. Thornton to hold oÇce for terms ending at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2006, William W. George to hold oÇce for a term ending at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2005 and Lloyd C. Blankfein to hold oÇce for a term ending at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2004. The remaining four directors named below will continue in oÇce. At the Annual Meeting, our Board of Directors will consist of eight members and, if Mr. Blankfein is elected, will increase to nine members. While the Board of Directors does not anticipate that any of the nominees will be unable to stand for election as a director at the Annual Meeting, if that is the case, proxies will be voted in favor of such other person or persons as may be recommended by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and designated by the Board of Directors. All of the nominees currently are members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Mr. Blankfein, and all of the nominees have been approved, recommended and nominated for election or re-election, as applicable, to the Board of Directors by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and by the Board of Directors. Set forth below is information as of January 31, 2003 regarding the nominees and the directors continuing in oÇce, which was furnished by them for inclusion in this Proxy Statement. Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors for a Three-Year Term Expiring in 2006 Ruth J. Simmons Director since 2000 Dr. Simmons, age 57, has been President of Brown University since July 2001. She was President of Smith College from 1995 to July 2001 and Vice Provost of Princeton University from 1992 to 1995. Dr. Simmons is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: PÑzer Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. She also serves on the Directors' Advisory Council of MetLife, Inc. In addition, Dr. Simmons is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society and the Council on Foreign Relations. John A. Thain Director since 1998 Mr. Thain, age 47, has been our President and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer since May 1999. He was President of Group LP from March 1999 to May 1999 and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer from January 1999 to May 1999. From December 1994 to March 1999, he served as Chief Financial OÇcer and Head of Operations, Technology and Finance. From July 1995 to September 1997, he was also Co-Chief Executive OÇcer for European Operations. Mr. Thain is not on the board of any public companies other than Goldman Sachs. He is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a member of The MIT Corporation, the Dean's Advisory Council Ì MIT/Sloan School of Management, INSEAD Ì U.S. National Advisory Board, the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's International Capital Markets Advisory Committee. He is also a member of the French-American -5-

Foundation, the Board of Trustees of the National Urban League and The Trilateral Commission, as well as a governor of the New York-Presbyterian Foundation, Inc., a trustee of New York- Presbyterian Hospital, a General Trustee of Howard University and Chairman of the US-Japan Private Sector/Government Commission. John L. Thornton Director since 1998 Mr. Thornton, age 49, has been our President and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer since May 1999. He was President of Group LP from March 1999 to May 1999 and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer from January 1999 to May 1999. From August 1998 until January 1999, he had oversight responsibility for International Operations. From September 1996 until August 1998, he was Chairman, Goldman Sachs Ì Asia, in addition to his senior strategic responsibilities in Europe. From July 1995 to September 1997, he was Co-Chief Executive OÇcer for European Operations. Mr. Thornton is also on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Ford Motor Company, BskyB PLC, Laura Ashley Holdings plc and PaciÑc Century Group, Inc. In addition, Mr. Thornton is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, as a director or trustee of the Asia Society, The Brookings Institution, The Goldman Sachs Foundation, The Hotchkiss School, Morehouse College, and the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, and as a member of the Advisory Board of the Yale School of Management. Nominee for Election to the Board of Directors for a Two-Year Term Expiring in 2005 William W. George Director since December 2002 Mr. George, age 60, was Chief Executive OÇcer of Medtronic, Inc. from 1991 to 2001 and its Chairman of the Board from 1996 to April 2002, when he retired as an oÇcer and director of Medtronic. He joined Medtronic in 1989 as President and Chief Operating OÇcer. Mr. George is currently a Visiting Professor at the International Institute for Management Development and a Visiting Professor of Management at the Ecole Polytechnique Fedπ eraleπde Lausanne. He is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Target Corporation and Novartis AG. Mr. George is also Chair of Minnesota Thunder Professional Soccer. In addition, he is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Harvard Business School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Nominee for Election to the Board of Directors for a One-Year Term Expiring in 2004 Lloyd C. Blankfein Mr. Blankfein, age 48, has been a Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs since April 2002. Mr. Blankfein has management responsibility for our Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division (FICC) and the Equities Division. Prior to becoming Vice Chairman, he had been Co-Head of FICC since its formation in 1997. Previously, he headed the J. Aron Currency and Commodities Division since 1994. Mr. Blankfein is not on the board of any public companies. He is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as Co-Chair of the Harvard University Financial Aid Task Force and as a member of the Executive Committee of the Harvard University Committee on University Resources. Mr. Blankfein is also a former Director of the Futures Industry Association and a former member of the Foreign Exchange Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. -6-

Directors' Recommendation The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote FOR the election of Dr. Simmons and Messrs. Blankfein, George, Thain and Thornton to the Board of Directors. Directors Continuing in OÇce Ì Term Expiring in 2004 Lord Browne of Madingley Director since 1999 Lord Browne, age 54, was appointed an executive director and Group Chief Executive of BP p.l.c. (under its former name, The British Petroleum Company p.l.c.) in 1995. He is also on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs and BP p.l.c., Intel Corporation, and serves as a member of the Chairman's Council of DaimlerChrysler AG and the International Advisory Board of American International Group, Inc. In addition, Lord Browne is a trustee of the British Museum, a non-proÑt organization. James A. Johnson Director since 1999 Mr. Johnson, age 59, has been a Vice Chairman of Perseus, L.L.C., a merchant banking and private equity Ñrm, since April 2001. From January 2000 to March 2001, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Johnson Capital Partners, a private investment company. From January through December 1999, he was Chairman of the Executive Committee of Fannie Mae, and from February 1991 through December 1998, he was Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Fannie Mae. Mr. Johnson is also on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Gannett Co., Inc., KB Home, Target Corporation, Temple-Inland, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. In addition, Mr. Johnson is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Brookings Institution, Chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Friends of Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations and The Trilateral Commission. Directors Continuing in OÇce Ì Term Expiring in 2005 John H. Bryan Director since 1999 Mr. Bryan, age 66, is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of, and currently serves as a consultant to, Sara Lee Corporation. He served as its Chief Executive OÇcer from 1975 to 2000 and its Chairman of the Board from 1976 until his retirement in 2001. He is also on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Bank One Corporation, BP p.l.c. and General Motors Corporation. Mr. Bryan is the past Chairman and a current director of the Grocery Manufacturers of America, Inc. and the past Vice Chairman and a current member of The Business Council. He also served as Co-Chairman of the World Economic Forum's annual meetings in 1994, 1997 and 2000. In addition, Mr. Bryan is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a trustee of the University of Chicago, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Art Institute of Chicago, and the past Chairman and a current member of The Chicago Council on Foreign Relations; he is also the past Chairman and a current director of Catalyst. Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Director since 1998 Mr. Paulson, age 56, has been our Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer since May 1999. He was Co-Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer or Co-Chief Executive OÇcer of Group LP from June 1998 to May 1999 and served as Chief Operating OÇcer from December 1994 to June 1998. Mr. Paulson is not on the board of any public companies other than Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the NYSE. In addition, Mr. Paulson is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a member of the Board of Directors of Catalyst. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at -7-