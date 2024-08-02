THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 February 24, 2004 Dear Shareholder: You are cordially invited to attend the 2004 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2004 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005. We hope that you will be able to attend. During the past year, we have continued to take steps to promote and protect the interests of our shareholders. In particular, our Board of Directors has adopted a Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations, including categorical standards to assist in determining independence, and has amended the charters for our Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees as well as our Corporate Governance Guidelines. The enclosed Proxy Statement provides more detail regarding our corporate governance initiatives. Enclosed you will Ñnd a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2003 Annual Report. At this year's meeting, the agenda includes the election of Ñve directors, a proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors and one shareholder proposal. Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR the election of directors and ratiÑcation of the appointment of our independent auditors and AGAINST the shareholder proposal. Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted. After reading the enclosed Proxy Statement, please submit your proxy through the Internet or by touch-tone phone as indicated on the proxy. Alternatively, you may wish to complete, sign, date and promptly return the proxy in the self- addressed envelope that we have included for your convenience. No postage is required if it is mailed in the United States. Submitting the proxy before the Annual Meeting will not preclude you from voting in person at the Annual Meeting should you decide to attend. Sincerely, Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 Notice of 2004 Annual Meeting of Shareholders February 24, 2004 The 2004 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will be held at our oÇces located at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005, on Wednesday, March 31, 2004 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, for the following purposes: To elect four directors to our Board of Directors for three-year terms and one director to our Board of Directors for a two-year term; To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our Ñscal year ending November 26, 2004; To consider one shareholder proposal, if properly presented by the shareholder proponent; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting. The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, was the close of business on February 2, 2004. A list of the shareholders of record as of February 2, 2004 will be available for inspection during ordinary business hours at our oÇces, 85 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004, from March 19, 2004 to the date of our Annual Meeting. The list will also be available for inspection at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the matters to be acted on at the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Proxy Statement. By Order of the Board of Directors, Beverly L. O'Toole Assistant Secretary New York, New York PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY THROUGH THE INTERNET OR BY PHONE OR MARK, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 85 Broad Street New York, New York 10004 PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS March 31, 2004 INTRODUCTION This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (""Goldman Sachs'', ""we'' or ""our''), to be used at our 2004 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, March 31, 2004 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, and at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are Ñrst being sent to shareholders is February 24, 2004. Holders of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the ""Common Stock''), as of the close of business on February 2, 2004, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On that date, there were 483,311,736 shares of Common Stock outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote for each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, held by 6,038 shareholders of record. If you properly cast your vote, by either voting your proxy electronically or telephonically or by executing and returning the enclosed proxy card, and your vote is not subsequently revoked, your vote will be voted in accordance with your instructions. If you execute the enclosed proxy card but do not give instructions, your proxy will be voted as follows: FOR the election of the nominees for directors named below, FOR the ratiÑcation of the appointment of Price- waterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our Ñscal year ending November 26, 2004, AGAINST the shareholder proposal described in this Proxy Statement and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the persons voting the proxy on any other matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting. A vote through the Internet or by telephone may be revoked by executing a later-dated proxy card, by subsequently voting through the Internet or by telephone or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. A shareholder executing a proxy card may also revoke it at any time before it is exercised by giving written notice revoking the proxy to our Secretary at One New York Plaza, 37th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by subsequently Ñling another proxy bearing a later date or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Attending the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke your prior Internet or telephone vote or your proxy. If you hold shares in ""street name'' (that is, through a bank, broker or other nominee) and would like to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, you will need to bring an account statement or other acceptable evidence of ownership of Common Stock as of the close of business on February 2, 2004, the record date for voting. Alternatively, in order to vote, you may contact the person in whose name your shares are registered and obtain a proxy from that person and bring it to the Annual Meeting.

Quorum and Voting Requirements Quorum The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock on February 2, 2004 present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Voting Requirements Election of Directors. The election of directors requires a plurality of the votes cast for the election of directors; accordingly, the directorships to be Ñlled at the Annual Meeting will be Ñlled by the nominees receiving the highest number of votes. In the election of directors, votes may be cast in favor of or withheld with respect to any or all nominees; votes that are withheld will be excluded entirely from the vote and will have no eÅect on the outcome of the vote. RatiÑcation of the Appointment of Independent Auditors. The aÇrmative vote of a majority of the votes cast for or against the matter by shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is required to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors. An abstention from voting on this matter will be treated as ""present'' for quorum purposes. However, since an abstention is not treated as a ""vote'' for or against the matter, it will have no eÅect on the outcome of the vote. Shareholder Proposal. The aÇrmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is required to approve the shareholder proposal. Only votes cast ""for'' a matter constitute aÇrmative votes. Thus, a failure to vote on the shareholder proposal or an abstention will not be treated as a vote cast ""for'' the proposal and will have the same eÅect as a negative vote or vote ""against'' that proposal. Abstentions also will be counted for quorum purposes. Broker Authority to Vote. Under the rules of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc., member brokers generally may not vote shares held by them in street name for customers unless they are permitted to do so under the rules of any national securities exchange of which they are a member. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc., a member broker who holds shares in street name for customers has the authority to vote on certain items if it has transmitted proxy soliciting materials to the beneÑcial owner but has not received instructions from that owner. NYSE rules permit member brokers (other than Goldman, Sachs & Co. and any of the other subsidiaries or aÇliates of Goldman Sachs who are NYSE member brokers (collectively, ""GS&Co.'')) who do not receive instructions to vote on the election of directors and the proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent auditors, but not on the shareholder proposal. With respect to the election of directors and ratiÑcation of the appointment of our independent auditors, it is NYSE policy that, due to GS&Co.'s relationship with Goldman Sachs, if GS&Co. does not receive voting instructions regarding shares held by it in street name for its customers, it is entitled to vote these shares only in the same proportion as the shares represented by votes cast by all shareholders of record with respect to each such matter. Under NYSE rules, the shareholder proposal is a ""non-discretionary'' item, which means that NYSE member brokers, including GS&Co., who have not received instructions from the beneÑcial owners of Common Stock do not have discretion to vote the shares of Common Stock held by those beneÑcial owners on the proposal. Because the aÇrmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is necessary to approve any shareholder proposal, any such broker non-vote will have the eÅect of a vote against that proposal; on all other proposals, broker non-votes will have no eÅect on the outcome of the vote. Expenses of Solicitation We will pay the expenses of the preparation of proxy materials and the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, solicitation may be made -2-

by certain directors, oÇcers or employees of Goldman Sachs or its aÇliates telephonically, electronically or by other means of communication and by Georgeson Shareholder Communications Inc., whom we have hired to assist in the solicitation and distribution of proxies. Directors, oÇcers and employees will receive no additional compensation for such solicitation, and Georgeson will receive a fee of $8,000 for its services. We will reimburse brokers, including GS&Co., and other nominees for costs incurred by them in mailing proxy materials to beneÑcial owners in accordance with applicable rules. Availability of Certain Documents A copy of our 2003 Annual Report to Shareholders is enclosed. You also may obtain a copy of our 2003 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2003 Form 10-K without charge by writing to: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., 85 Broad Street, 17th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Investor Relations. These documents also are available through our website at http://www.gs.com/investor relations. Our Annual Report to Shareholders and Form 10-K are not proxy soliciting materials. During the past year, we have continued to take steps to promote and protect the interests of our shareholders. In particular, our Board of Directors has adopted a Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations, including categorical standards to assist in determining independence, and has amended the charters for our Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees as well as our Corporate Governance Guidelines. All of these documents and policies, together with our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, are available on our website at http://www.gs.com/investor relations, and the Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations and the amended Audit Committee charter are also attached to this Proxy Statement as Annexes A and B, respectively. Voting Arrangements Shareholders' Agreement. Individuals who were proÑt participating limited partners (each, a ""PLP'') in our predecessor, The Goldman Sachs Group, L.P. (together with its predecessors, ""Group LP''); our current managing directors; certain estate planning entities formed by the foregoing persons; and the former spouses of certain of the foregoing persons generally are parties to our Shareholders' Agreement. The Shareholders' Agreement, among other things, restricts voting of the shares of Common Stock covered by the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement. Generally, all shares of Common Stock that are owned by a party to the Shareholders' Agreement and that were acquired by that party from Goldman Sachs and not purchased in the open market are covered by the Shareholders' Agreement, except that shares acquired in any underwritten public oÅering or pursuant to The Goldman Sachs Employees' ProÑt Sharing Retirement Income Plan are excluded, and certain shares no longer subject to transfer restrictions that are held by PLPs who are former employees are not subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement. The shareholders' committee under the Sharehold- ers' Agreement (the ""Shareholders' Committee'') administers the Shareholders' Agreement. The Shareholders' Committee may, under certain circumstances, waive the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement. Prior to any vote of the shareholders of Goldman Sachs, the Shareholders' Agreement requires a separate, preliminary vote of the ""Voting Interests'' (as deÑned below) on each matter on which a vote of the shareholders is proposed to be taken. Each share subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. In elections of directors, each share subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement will be voted in favor of the election of those persons, equal in number to the number of such positions to be Ñlled, receiving the highest numbers of votes cast by the Voting Interests in the preliminary vote. ""Voting Interests'' means all shares subject to the voting provisions of -3-

the Shareholders' Agreement held by all of our current managing directors and shares held by certain former managing directors that are still subject to transfer restrictions, including shares held through certain estate planning entities formed by certain current and former managing directors and through our DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust (the ""DCP Trust''). If you are a party to the Shareholders' Agreement, you previously gave an irrevocable proxy to the Shareholders' Committee to vote at the Annual Meeting your Common Stock that is subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement, and you directed that the proxy be voted in accordance with the preliminary vote. You also authorized the holder of the proxy to vote on other matters that come before the Annual Meeting as the holder sees Ñt in his or her discretion in a manner that is not inconsistent with the preliminary vote or that does not frustrate the intent of the preliminary vote. As of February 2, 2004, there were 164,107,723 shares of Common Stock beneÑcially owned by parties to the Shareholders' Agreement. This amount, which includes shares held in the DCP Trust for the account of parties to the Shareholders' Agreement, represents 32.2% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock. As of February 2, 2004, 123,928,681 of the outstanding shares of Common Stock that are held by parties to the Shareholders' Agreement are subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement (25.6% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting). The preliminary vote with respect to the shares subject to the Shareholders' Agreement will be concluded on or about March 22, 2004. The Shareholders' Agreement will continue in eÅect until the earlier of January 1, 2050 and the time it is terminated by the vote of 662/3% of the outstanding Voting Interests. DeÑned Contribution Plan Trust. At the closing of our initial public oÅering, we made a contribution of Common Stock to the DCP Trust, and we subsequently made additional contributions of Common Stock to the DCP Trust. As of February 2, 2004, the DCP Trust held 3,180,912 shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Substantially all shares of Common Stock held by the DCP Trust on that date were held in participant accounts beneÑcially owned by persons who are parties to the Shareholders' Agreement. As a result, those shares of Common Stock are subject to the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement, and the trustee of the DCP Trust will vote those shares in accordance with the outcome of the preliminary vote described above. Unallocated shares held in the DCP Trust (approximately 112,894 as of February 2, 2004) are voted in the same proportion as the allocated shares held in the DCP Trust are voted. Item 1. Election of Directors Introduction Our Board of Directors currently consists of nine members plus one vacancy, and is divided into three classes. At each Annual Meeting of shareholders, a class of directors is elected generally for a term expiring at the Annual Meeting of shareholders in the third year following the year of its election. Each director will hold oÇce until his or her successor has been elected and qualiÑed or until the director's earlier resignation or removal. In June 2003, the Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, appointed Claes Dahlback and Edward M. Liddy as directors to hold oÇce for terms expiring at the Annual Meetings of shareholders in 2004 and 2006, respectively. In February 2004, the Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, nominated Lois D. Juliber for election at the Annual Meeting. John A. Thain, who was appointed to our Board of Directors in 1998, retired as President and Chief Operating OÇcer and resigned from the Board of Directors as of January 15, 2004. John L. Thornton, who was appointed to our Board of Directors in 1998, retired as President and Co-Chief Operating OÇcer as of July 1, 2003 and resigned from the Board of -4-

Directors as of April 1, 2003. The Board of Directors thanks Messrs. Thain and Thornton for their years of exemplary service on the Board of Directors and to Goldman Sachs. The Board of Directors has determined, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and in accordance with the Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations, that the members of our Board of Directors who are not also oÇcers of Goldman Sachs or any of its aÇliates (the ""Non-Management Directors'') and Ms. Juliber, the nominee who currently is not a member of our Board of Directors, are ""independent'' within the meaning of the rules of the NYSE. Moreover, the Board of Directors has determined, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, that each member of the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors (each of whom is a Non-Management Director) is both ""independent'' and an ""audit committee Ñnancial expert'' within the meaning of the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, as provided in the Charters of the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, neither the members of these two committees nor Ms. Juliber receives, directly or indirectly, any consulting, advisory or other compensatory fees that would be prohibited under the SEC's audit committee independence standards. All committees of the Board of Directors are comprised of independent directors. Annual Meeting At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will be asked to elect as directors Lord Browne of Madingley, Mr. Dahlback, James A. Johnson and Ms. Juliber to hold oÇce for terms ending at the Annual Meeting of shareholders to be held in 2007 and Lloyd C. Blankfein to hold oÇce for a term ending at the Annual Meeting of shareholders to be held in 2006. The remaining Ñve directors named below will continue in oÇce. While the Board of Directors does not anticipate that any of the nominees will be unable to stand for election as a director at the Annual Meeting, if that is the case, proxies will be voted in favor of such other person or persons as may be recommended by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and designated by the Board of Directors. All of the nominees currently are members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Ms. Juliber, and all of the nominees have been approved, recommended and nominated for election or re-election, as the case may be, to the Board of Directors by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and by the Board of Directors. Set forth below is information as of February 1, 2004 regarding the nominees and the directors continuing in oÇce, which was conÑrmed by them for inclusion in this Proxy Statement. We encourage our directors to attend Annual Meetings of shareholders and believe that attendance at Annual Meetings is just as important as attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors. In fact, we typically schedule Board of Directors and committee meetings to coincide with the dates of our Annual Meetings. All of our directors who were serving at the time attended last year's Annual Meeting held on April 1, 2003. Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors for a Three-Year Term Expiring in 2007 Lord Browne of Madingley Director since 1999 Lord Browne, age 55, was appointed an executive director in 1991 and Group Chief Executive of BP p.l.c. (under its former name, The British Petroleum Company p.l.c.) in 1995. He is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs and BP p.l.c., Intel Corporation. Lord Browne is also a trustee of the British Museum, a non-proÑt organization. -5-

Claes Dahlback Director since June 2003 Mr. Dahlback, age 56, has been the nonexecutive Chairman of Investor AB, a Swedish- based investment company, since April 2002 and is also the Executive Vice Chairman of W Capital Management, an investment company owned by the Wallenberg Foundations. He served as Executive Vice Chairman of Investor AB from 1999 until April 2002 and from 1978 until 1999 was its President and Chief Executive OÇcer. He also served as an international advisor to Goldman Sachs from 1999 until February 2002. Mr. Dahlback is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs, Stora Enso Oyj. Prior to his appointment to our Board of Directors in June 2003, Mr. Dahlback was recommended to our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee by a third-party search Ñrm. Having served as an international advisor to Goldman Sachs, he was otherwise known to senior management. James A. Johnson Director since 1999 Mr. Johnson, age 60, has been a Vice Chairman of Perseus, L.L.C., a merchant banking and private equity Ñrm, since April 2001. From January 2000 to March 2001, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Johnson Capital Partners, a private investment company. From January through December 1999, he was Chairman of the Executive Committee of Fannie Mae, from February 1991 through December 1998, he was Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of Fannie Mae and from 1990 through February 1991 he was Vice Chairman of Fannie Mae. Mr. Johnson is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Gannett Co., Inc., KB Home, Target Corporation, Temple-Inland, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. In addition, he is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as Chairman Emeritus of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Friends of Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations and The Trilateral Commission and as an honorary trustee of The Brookings Institution. Lois D. Juliber Ms. Juliber, age 55, has been the Chief Operating OÇcer of the Colgate-Palmolive Company since 2000. She served as Executive Vice President Ì North America and Europe of the Colgate- Palmolive Company from 1997 until 2000 and President of Colgate North America from 1994 to 1997. Ms. Juliber is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company. She is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including The Brookdale Foundation and Girls Incorporated. Ms. Juliber is also a trustee of Wellesley College. Ms. Juliber was initially identiÑed by a non-executive employee and placed on a list of potential candidates for possible consideration by the Board of Directors. She was also known to, and recommended to our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee by, at least one of our Non-Management Directors. Nominee for Election to the Board of Directors for a Two-Year Term Expiring in 2006 Lloyd C. Blankfein Director since April 2003 Mr. Blankfein, age 49, has been our President and Chief Operating OÇcer since January 15, 2004. Prior to that, since April 2002 he was a Vice Chairman, with shared management responsibility for the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division (""FICC'') and the Equities Division. Prior to becoming Vice Chairman, he had been Co-Head of FICC since its formation in 1997. From 1994 until then, he headed or co-headed the J. Aron Currency and Commodities Division. Mr. Blankfein is not on the board of any public company other than Goldman Sachs. He is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as Co-Chair of the Harvard University Financial Aid Task Force, as a member of the Executive Committee of the Harvard University Committee on University Resources and as a member of the Board of Directors of The Robin Hood Foundation. -6-

Directors' Recommendation The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote FOR the election of Lord Browne, Messrs. Blankfein, Dahlback and Johnson and Ms. Juliber to the Board of Directors. Directors Continuing in OÇce Ì Term Expiring in 2005 John H. Bryan Director since 1999 Mr. Bryan, age 67, is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer of, and currently serves as a consultant to, Sara Lee Corporation. He served as its Chief Executive OÇcer from 1975 to 2000 and its Chairman of the Board from 1976 until his retirement in 2001. He is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Bank One Corporation, BP p.l.c. and General Motors Corporation. Mr. Bryan is the past Chairman and a current director of the Grocery Manufacturers of America, Inc. and the past Vice Chairman and a current member of The Business Council. He also served as Co-Chairman of the World Economic Forum's annual meetings in 1994, 1997 and 2000. In addition, Mr. Bryan is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a trustee of the University of Chicago, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Art Institute of Chicago, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Millennium Park, Inc. and the past Chairman and a current member of The Chicago Council on Foreign Relations; he is also the past Chairman of Catalyst. William W. George Director since 2002 Mr. George, age 61, was Chief Executive OÇcer of Medtronic, Inc. from 1991 to 2001 and its Chairman of the Board from 1996 until his retirement in April 2002. He joined Medtronic in 1989 as President and Chief Operating OÇcer. Mr. George is currently a senior lecturer at the Harvard Business School and was formerly Professor of Leadership and Governance at the International Institute for Management Development from January 2002 until December 2003, Visiting Professor of Technology Management at the Ecole Polytechnique Fedπ eraleπ de Lausanne from March 2002 until February 2003 and an Executive-in-Residence at the Yale School of Management from September 2003 through December 2003. Mr. George is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Target Corporation and Novartis AG. He is also Chairman of the Board of Minnesota Thunder Professional Soccer. In addition, he is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a member of the Board of Dean's Advisors of the Harvard Business School and as a member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and The National Association of Corporate Directors. Henry M. Paulson, Jr. Director since 1998 Mr. Paulson, age 57, has been our Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer since May 1999. He was Co-Chairman and Chief Executive OÇcer or Co-Chief Executive OÇcer of Group LP from June 1998 to May 1999 and served as Chief Operating OÇcer from December 1994 to June 1998. Mr. Paulson is not on the board of any public company other than Goldman Sachs. He is aÇliated with certain non-proÑt organizations, including as a member of the Board of Directors of Catalyst. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and is a member of the Board of the Dean's Advisors of the Harvard Business School. Mr. Paulson is a member of the Advisory Board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and a member of the Governing Board of the Indian School of Business. He is also Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Nature Conservancy, Co-Chairman of the Asia/PaciÑc Council of The Nature Conservancy and a member of the Board of Directors of The Peregrine Fund, Inc. -7-