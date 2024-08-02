THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
85 Broad Street
New York, New York 10004
February 27, 2006
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2006 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Friday, March 31, 2006 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, at our offices at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005. We hope that you will be able to attend.
Enclosed you will find a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2005 Annual Report.
Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted.
Sincerely,
Henry M. Paulson, Jr.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
85 Broad Street
New York, New York 10004
Notice of 2006 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TIME AND DATE
9:30 a.m., New York City time, on Friday, March 31, 2006.
PLACE
32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
‰ To elect eleven directors to our Board of Directors for
one-year terms.
‰ To approve an amendment to The Goldman Sachs
Restricted Partner Compensation Plan.
‰ To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP as our independent auditors for our fiscal year
ending November 24, 2006.
‰ To transact such other business as may properly come
before the Annual Meeting.
RECORD DATE
The record date for the determination of the shareholders
entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments
or postponements thereof, was the close of business on
January 30, 2006.
INSPECTION OF LIST OF
A list of the shareholders of record as of January 30, 2006
SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD
will be available for inspection during ordinary business
hours at our offices, 85 Broad Street, New York, New York
10004, from March 21, 2006 to March 30, 2006, as well as
at the Annual Meeting.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Additional information regarding the matters to be acted on
at the Annual Meeting is included in the accompanying
Proxy Statement.
PROXY VOTING
PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY THROUGH THE
INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE OR MARK, SIGN, DATE
AND RETURN YOUR PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED
ENVELOPE.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Beverly L. O'Toole
Assistant Secretary
February 27, 2006
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
1
Quorum Requirements
2
Voting Requirements
2
Expenses of Solicitation
2
Availability of Certain Documents
3
Voting Arrangements
3
Item 1. Election of Directors
4
Independence of Non-Employee Directors
4
Nominees for Election as Directors
5
Directors' Recommendation
8
Board of Directors' Meetings and Committees
8
Audit Committee
9
Compensation Committee
10
Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee
11
Non-Employee Directors' Meetings
12
Employment Contracts and Change of Control Arrangements
12
Director Compensation
13
Executive Compensation
14
Stock Options
17
Fiscal Year-End Option Holdings
18
Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans
19
Stock Price Performance
20
Report of the Compensation Committee on Executive Compensation
21
Report of the Audit Committee
30
Report of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee
32
Beneficial Ownership of Directors and Executive Officers
34
Beneficial Owners of More Than Five Percent
35
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions
36
Item 2. Approval of Amendment to The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner
Compensation Plan
37
General
37
Summary of the Amended Restricted Plan
37
New Plan Benefits
39
Reasons for the Amendment
40
Directors' Recommendation
41
Item 3. Ratification of Selection of Independent Auditors
41
Fees Paid to Independent Auditors
41
Directors' Recommendation
42
Other Matters
42
Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance
42
Incorporation by Reference
42
Other Business
42
Shareholder Proposals for 2007 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
43
Important Notice Regarding Delivery of Shareholder Documents
43
Policies on Reporting of Concerns Regarding Accounting and Other Matters
and on Communicating with Non-Employee Directors
43
Voting Via the Internet or by Telephone
44
Schedule of Annexes
I
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
85 Broad Street
New York, New York 10004
PROXY STATEMENT
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
March 31, 2006
INTRODUCTION
This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Goldman Sachs," the "firm" or "we"), to be used at our 2006 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, March 31, 2006 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, and at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being sent to shareholders is February 27, 2006.
Holders of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), as of the close of business on January 30, 2006, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On that date, there were 437,934,078 shares of Common Stock outstanding, each of which is entitled to one vote for each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, held by 6,159 shareholders of record.
You can vote your shares by executing and returning the enclosed proxy card, or vote through the Internet or by telephone. If you properly submit your proxy by any of these methods, and you do not subsequently revoke your proxy, your shares will be voted in accordance with your instructions. If you execute your proxy card but do not give instructions, your shares will be voted as follows: FOR the election of our director nominees, FOR the amendment to The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan (the "Restricted Partner Compensation Plan"), FOR the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent auditors for our fiscal year ending November 24, 2006 and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the persons voting the proxy on any other matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting.
A proxy submitted through the Internet or by telephone may be revoked by (i) executing a later- dated proxy card that is received prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 30, 2006,
- subsequently submitting a new proxy through the Internet or by telephone prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 30, 2006 or (iii) attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. A proxy submitted by proxy card may be revoked before the vote is cast by the designated proxy by (i) giving written notice to our Secretary at One New York Plaza, 37th Floor, New York, New York 10004,
- subsequently submitting another proxy bearing a later date or (iii) attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Attending the Annual Meeting without voting will not revoke your previously submitted proxy.
If you hold shares in "street name" (that is, through a bank, broker or other nominee) and would like to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, you will need to bring an account statement or other acceptable evidence of ownership of Common Stock as of the close of business on January 30, 2006, the record date for voting. Alternatively, in order to vote, you may obtain a proxy from your bank, broker or nominee and bring the proxy to the Annual Meeting.
Quorum Requirements
The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock on January 30, 2006, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" are treated as present for quorum purposes.
Voting Requirements
Election of Directors. You may vote "for" or "withhold" with respect to any or all director nominees. The election of directors requires a plurality of the votes cast "for" the election of directors; accordingly, the eleven nominees receiving the highest number of votes "for" will be elected. "Withhold" votes will be excluded entirely from the vote and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.
Amendment of The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan. You may vote "for," "against" or "abstain" with respect to the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan (the proposed amended and restated Restricted Partner Compensation Plan is attached to this Proxy Statement as Annex A). A majority of the votes cast "for" or "against" the amendment must be voted "for" the amendment for it to pass. An abstention is not treated as a vote "for" or "against," and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.
Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors. You may vote "for," "against" or "abstain" with respect to the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditors. A majority of the votes cast "for" or "against" ratification must be voted "for" the ratification for it to pass. An abstention is not treated as a vote "for" or "against," and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.
Broker Authority to Vote. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"), member brokers (other than Goldman, Sachs & Co. and any other subsidiaries or affiliates of Goldman Sachs that are NYSE member brokers (collectively, "GS&Co.")) that do not receive instructions from their customers to vote may vote their customers' shares in the brokers' discretion on the proposals regarding the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of independent auditors because these are "discretionary" under the NYSE rules. Because GS&Co. is affiliated with Goldman Sachs, NYSE policy specifies that, if GS&Co. does not receive voting instructions regarding shares held by it in street name for its customers, it may vote these shares on these discretionary proposals only in the same proportion as all other shares of record are voted with respect to each such proposal. Under the NYSE rules, the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan is a "non- discretionary" item, which means that NYSE member brokers, including GS&Co., which have not received instructions from their customers do not have discretion to vote their customers' shares on that matter. Broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan.
Employees' Profit Sharing Retirement Income Plan. Pursuant to the terms of The Goldman Sachs Employees' Profit Sharing Retirement Income Plan, any shares beneficially owned through the plan for which voting instructions are not received will be voted in the same proportion as the shares beneficially owned through the plan for which voting instructions are received.
Expenses of Solicitation
We will pay the expenses of the preparation of proxy materials and the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, solicitation may be made by certain directors, officers or employees of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates telephonically, electronically or by other means of communication and by Georgeson Shareholder Communications Inc., which we have hired to assist in the solicitation and distribution of proxies. Directors, officers and employees will
2
receive no additional compensation for such solicitation, and Georgeson will receive a fee of $9,000 for its services. We will reimburse brokers, including GS&Co., and other nominees for costs incurred by them in mailing proxy materials to beneficial owners in accordance with applicable rules.
Availability of Certain Documents
A copy of our 2005 Annual Report to Shareholders is enclosed and copies of our Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations and Audit Committee Charter are attached to this Proxy Statement as Annex B and Annex C, respectively. You also may obtain, free of charge, a copy of these documents, our 2005 Annual Report on Form 10-Kfiled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), our Corporate Governance Guidelines, our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and the charters for our Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees, without charge, by writing to: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., 85 Broad Street, 17th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Investor Relations; e-mail: gs-investor-relations@gs.com. All of these documents also are available on our website at http://www.gs.com/our_firm/investor_relations/.
Voting Arrangements
Shareholders' Agreement. All employees of Goldman Sachs who participate in The Goldman Sachs Partner Compensation Plan (the "Partner Compensation Plan") and the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan are "covered persons" under our Shareholders' Agreement. The Shareholders' Agreement, among other things, restricts voting of the shares of Common Stock owned by each covered person as sole beneficial owner or jointly with a spouse (but excluding shares acquired pursuant to The Goldman Sachs Employees' Profit Sharing Retirement Income Plan) ("Voting Shares"). The committee that administers the Shareholders' Agreement (the "Shareholders' Committee") may, under certain circumstances, waive the voting provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement.
Prior to any vote of our shareholders, the Shareholders' Agreement requires a separate, preliminary vote of the Voting Shares. In the election of directors, each Voting Share will be voted in favor of the election of the eleven nominees receiving the highest numbers of votes cast by the Voting Shares in the preliminary vote. For amendment of the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan and ratification of our independent auditors, all Voting Shares will be voted in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the Voting Shares in the preliminary vote.
If you are a party to the Shareholders' Agreement, you previously gave an irrevocable proxy to the Shareholders' Committee to vote your Voting Shares at the Annual Meeting, and you directed that the proxy be voted in accordance with the preliminary vote. You also authorized the holder of the proxy to vote on other matters that come before the Annual Meeting as the holder sees fit, in a manner that is not inconsistent with the preliminary vote and that does not frustrate the intent of the preliminary vote.
As of January 30, 2006, 30,877,644 of the outstanding shares of Common Stock are Voting Shares (representing approximately 7.1% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting). The preliminary vote with respect to the Voting Shares will be concluded on or about March 17, 2006.
The Shareholders' Agreement will continue in effect until the earlier of January 1, 2050 and the time it is terminated by the vote of 662⁄3% of the covered shares.
3
Item 1. Election of Directors
Our Board of Directors presently consists of eleven members. All of our directors are elected
annually for a one-year term expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in the following year. Each director will hold office until his or her successor has been elected and qualified or until the director's earlier resignation or removal.
Independence of Non-Employee Directors
For a director to be considered independent under NYSE rules, the Board of Directors must determine that the director does not have any direct or indirect material relationship with Goldman Sachs. The Board has established a policy to assist it in determining director independence (the "Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations"), which is attached to this Proxy Statement as Annex B. The Board of Directors has determined, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and in accordance with our Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations, that each of Lord Browne of Madingley, John H. Bryan, Claes Dahlbäck, Stephen Friedman, William W. George, James A. Johnson, Lois D. Juliber, Edward M. Liddy and Ruth J. Simmons (the "Non-Employee Directors") is "independent" within the meaning of the rules of the NYSE. Moreover, the Board of Directors has determined, upon the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, that each member of the Audit Committee, as well as the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee (each of whom is a Non-Employee Director), is "independent" under the SEC's audit committee independence standards.
In connection with the independence determinations, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors each considered all of the relationships between the director and Goldman Sachs, including those relationships deemed immaterial under the Policy Regarding Director Independence Determinations, and in particular the following relationships:
Mr. Dahlbäck serves as chairman of the investment committee of certain funds managed by EQT, a private equity firm, and receives less than 1% of the total profits of each such fund in connection with his role there. Mr. Dahlbäck is also a limited partner investor in certain of these EQT funds, owning less than 1% of each such fund. Certain funds managed by a Goldman Sachs subsidiary have an aggregate $23.1 million investment in one such EQT fund (which fund has total committed capital of approximately $3.0 billion). In connection with this investment, in fiscal 2005, the Goldman Sachs- managed funds made aggregate capital contributions of approximately $8.7 million, which included approximately $350,000 of management fees, to the EQT fund. In addition, in July 2005, certain EQT funds and certain funds managed by Goldman Sachs co-invested in a $5.3 billion acquisition. The EQT funds invested approximately $730 million and the Goldman Sachs-managed funds invested approximately $599 million.
In light of the ordinary course of business nature of these transactions, the size of the EQT funds as compared to the investment in these funds by the Goldman Sachs-managed funds, the nature of Mr. Dahlbäck's advisory role at the funds and Mr. Dahlbäck's insignificant interest in the funds, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors determined that these relationships are not material and that Mr. Dahlbäck is "independent" within the meaning of the rules of the NYSE.
Mr. Friedman has served since June 2005 as a senior advisor for Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point"), a private equity firm. Mr. Friedman is also a member of the investment committee of Trident II, L.P. ("Trident II"), a Stone Point-managed private equity fund, which received total capital commitments of approximately $1.3 billion. Certain funds managed by a Goldman Sachs subsidiary have made an aggregate investment of $42.5 million in Trident II. In connection with this investment, in fiscal 2005, the
4
Goldman Sachs-managed funds made aggregate capital contributions of approximately $235,000, which included approximately $155,000 of management fees. Although Mr. Friedman has no equity or carried interest in Trident II, certain of his family members are the beneficiaries of a trust which holds a limited partnership interest in the general partner of Trident II. In connection with this limited partnership interest, the trust received a carried interest that entitles it to receive less than 1.5% of the total profits of Trident II.
Mr. Friedman has served since April 2005 as a senior advisor to Insight Venture Partners ("Insight"), a private equity firm, and will receive less than 1% of the total profits of certain funds managed by Insight in connection with his role there. Mr. Friedman is also a limited partner investor in these funds, owning an interest of less than 2.5% in the aggregate. Certain funds managed by a Goldman Sachs subsidiary have an aggregate investment of $20 million in the Insight funds in which Mr. Friedman has an interest (which funds have committed capital of approximately $675 million in the aggregate). In connection with this investment, in fiscal 2005, the Goldman Sachs-managed funds made aggregate capital contributions of approximately $4.5 million, which included approximately $310,000 of management fees, to the Insight funds. Mr. Friedman will have no economic interest in profits derived from the Goldman Sachs-managed funds' investment.
In light of the ordinary course of business nature of these transactions, Mr. Friedman's insignificant interest in the funds, the nature of Mr. Friedman's advisory role at the funds and the fact that he has no economic interest in any profits derived from the investment by the Goldman Sachs- managed funds, the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors determined that these relationships are not material and that Mr. Friedman is "independent" within the meaning of the rules of the NYSE.
Nominees for Election as Directors
At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will be asked to elect our eleven director nominees set forth below. While the Board of Directors does not anticipate that any of the nominees will be unable to stand for election as a director at the Annual Meeting, if that occurs, proxies will be voted in favor of such other person or persons who are recommended by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and designated by the Board of Directors.
All of the nominees currently are members of the Board of Directors, and all of the nominees have been recommended for re-election to the Board of Directors by our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and approved and nominated for re-election by the Board of Directors. Set forth below is information as of February 1, 2006 regarding the nominees, which has been confirmed by each of them for inclusion in this Proxy Statement.
5
Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors for a One-Year Term Expiring in 2007
Lloyd C. Blankfein
Director since April 2003
Mr. Blankfein, age 51, has been our President and Chief Operating Officer since January 2004. Prior to that, from April 2002 until January 2004, he was a Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs, with management responsibility for the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division ("FICC") and the Equities Division. Prior to becoming a Vice Chairman, he had served as Co-Head of FICC since its formation in 1997. From 1994 to 1997, he headed or co-headed the Currency and Commodities Division. Mr. Blankfein is not on the board of any public company other than Goldman Sachs. He is affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as a member of the Harvard University Committee on University Resources, as a trustee of the New York Historical Society, as an overseer of the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, as a director of the Partnership for New York City and as a director of The Robin Hood Foundation.
Lord Browne of Madingley
Director since May 1999
Lord Browne, age 57, was appointed an executive director of BP p.l.c. (formerly The British
Petroleum Company p.l.c.) in 1991 and became its Group Chief Executive in 1995. He is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs and BP p.l.c.: Intel Corporation.
John H. Bryan
Director since November 1999
Mr. Bryan, age 69, is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of, and currently serves as a consultant to, Sara Lee Corporation. He served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1975 to June
2000 and as its Chairman of the Board from 1976 until his retirement in October 2001. He is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: BP p.l.c. and General Motors Corporation. Mr. Bryan is the past Chairman of the Grocery Manufacturers of America, Inc. and the past Vice Chairman and a current member of The Business Council. He also served as Co-Chairman of the World Economic Forum's annual meetings in 1994, 1997 and 2000. In addition, Mr. Bryan is affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as a trustee of the University of Chicago, as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Art Institute of Chicago, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Millennium Park, Inc. and as the past Chairman and a current member of The Chicago Council on Foreign Relations; he is also the past Chairman of Catalyst.
Claes Dahlbäck
Director since June 2003
Mr. Dahlbäck, age 58, currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Investor AB, a Swedish-based investment company, and is also the Executive Vice Chairman of W Capital Management, an investment company owned by the Wallenberg Foundations. He previously served as Investor AB's nonexecutive Chairman from April 2002 until April 2005, its Vice Chairman from April 1999 until April 2002 and its President and Chief Executive Officer from 1978 until April 1999. He also served as an international advisor to Goldman Sachs from May 1999 until February 2002. Mr. Dahlbäck is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs: Stora Enso Oyj.
Stephen Friedman
Director since April 2005
Mr. Friedman, age 68, has been principally engaged as a Senior Advisor to Stone Point Capital, a private equity firm, since May 2005. He has been Chairman of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board and Chairman of the Intelligence Oversight Board since December 2005. He served as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from December 2002 until December 2004. From 1998 until December 2002, Mr. Friedman was a senior principal of MMC Capital, the predecessor of Stone Point Capital. He retired as Senior Partner and Chairman of the Management Committee of The Goldman Sachs Group, L.P., our predecessor, in 1994, having joined the firm in 1966. Mr. Friedman is not on the board of any public company other than Goldman Sachs.
6
William W. George
Director since December 2002
Mr. George, age 63, was Chief Executive Officer of Medtronic, Inc. from May 1991 to May 2001 and its Chairman of the Board from April 1996 until his retirement in April 2002. He joined Medtronic in 1989 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. George is currently a Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School and was formerly Professor of Leadership and Governance at the International Institute for Management Development from January 2002 until May 2003, Visiting Professor of Technology Management at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne from January 2002 until May 2003 and an Executive-in-Residence at the Yale School of Management from September 2003 through December 2003. Mr. George is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Exxon Mobil Corporation and Novartis AG. In addition, he is affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as Chairman of the Global Center for Leadership and Business Ethics and as a member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
James A. Johnson
Director since May 1999
Mr. Johnson, age 62, has been a Vice Chairman of Perseus, L.L.C., a merchant banking and private equity firm, since April 2001. From January 2000 to March 2001, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Capital Partners, a private investment company. From January through December 1999, he was Chairman of the Executive Committee of Fannie Mae, having previously served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from February 1991 through December 1998 and its Vice Chairman from 1990 through February 1991. Mr. Johnson is on the boards of the following public companies in addition to Goldman Sachs: Gannett Co., Inc., KB Home, Target Corporation, Temple-Inland, Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. In addition, he is affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as Chairman Emeritus of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as a member of each of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Friends of Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations and The Trilateral Commission, and as an honorary trustee of The Brookings Institution.
Lois D. Juliber
Director since March 2004
Ms. Juliber, age 57, was a Vice Chairman of the Colgate-Palmolive Company from July 2004 until April 2005. She served as Colgate-Palmolive's Chief Operating Officer from March 2000 to July 2004, as its Executive Vice President - North America and Europe from 1997 until March 2000 and as President of Colgate North America from 1994 to 1997. Ms. Juliber is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs: E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company. She is affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as a member of the board of Girls Incorporated, and as a trustee of Wellesley College and Women's World Banking.
Edward M. Liddy
Director since June 2003
Mr. Liddy, age 60, has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Allstate Corporation, the parent of the Allstate Insurance Company, since January 1999. He previously served as The Allstate Corporation's President from January 1995 until May 2005 and Chief Operating Officer from January 1995 until January 1999. Prior to then, Mr. Liddy was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sears, Roebuck and Co., where he held a variety of senior operating and financial positions since 1988. He is on the board of one public company in addition to Goldman Sachs and The Allstate Corporation: 3M Company. He is also affiliated with certain non-profit organizations, including as Chairman of Northwestern Memorial Hospital and as a director of both Catalyst and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 11:39:03 UTC.