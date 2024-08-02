Quorum Requirements

The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock on January 30, 2006, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" are treated as present for quorum purposes.

Voting Requirements

Election of Directors. You may vote "for" or "withhold" with respect to any or all director nominees. The election of directors requires a plurality of the votes cast "for" the election of directors; accordingly, the eleven nominees receiving the highest number of votes "for" will be elected. "Withhold" votes will be excluded entirely from the vote and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.

Amendment of The Goldman Sachs Restricted Partner Compensation Plan. You may vote "for," "against" or "abstain" with respect to the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan (the proposed amended and restated Restricted Partner Compensation Plan is attached to this Proxy Statement as Annex A). A majority of the votes cast "for" or "against" the amendment must be voted "for" the amendment for it to pass. An abstention is not treated as a vote "for" or "against," and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.

Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors. You may vote "for," "against" or "abstain" with respect to the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditors. A majority of the votes cast "for" or "against" ratification must be voted "for" the ratification for it to pass. An abstention is not treated as a vote "for" or "against," and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.

Broker Authority to Vote. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"), member brokers (other than Goldman, Sachs & Co. and any other subsidiaries or affiliates of Goldman Sachs that are NYSE member brokers (collectively, "GS&Co.")) that do not receive instructions from their customers to vote may vote their customers' shares in the brokers' discretion on the proposals regarding the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of independent auditors because these are "discretionary" under the NYSE rules. Because GS&Co. is affiliated with Goldman Sachs, NYSE policy specifies that, if GS&Co. does not receive voting instructions regarding shares held by it in street name for its customers, it may vote these shares on these discretionary proposals only in the same proportion as all other shares of record are voted with respect to each such proposal. Under the NYSE rules, the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan is a "non- discretionary" item, which means that NYSE member brokers, including GS&Co., which have not received instructions from their customers do not have discretion to vote their customers' shares on that matter. Broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on the proposal to amend the Restricted Partner Compensation Plan.

Employees' Profit Sharing Retirement Income Plan. Pursuant to the terms of The Goldman Sachs Employees' Profit Sharing Retirement Income Plan, any shares beneficially owned through the plan for which voting instructions are not received will be voted in the same proportion as the shares beneficially owned through the plan for which voting instructions are received.

Expenses of Solicitation

We will pay the expenses of the preparation of proxy materials and the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, solicitation may be made by certain directors, officers or employees of Goldman Sachs or its affiliates telephonically, electronically or by other means of communication and by Georgeson Shareholder Communications Inc., which we have hired to assist in the solicitation and distribution of proxies. Directors, officers and employees will