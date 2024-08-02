THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
200 West Street
New York, New York 10282
April 7, 2010
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2010 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Friday, May 7, 2010 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, at 32 Old Slip, New York, New York 10005. We hope that you will be able to attend.
Enclosed you will find a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2009 Annual Report.
Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted.
Sincerely,
Lloyd C. Blankfein
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
200 West Street
New York, New York 10282
Notice of 2010 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TIME AND DATE
9:30 a.m., New York City time, on Friday, May 7, 2010.
PLACE
32 Old Slip
New York, New York 10005
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
‰ Election to our Board of Directors of the 11 director nominees
who are named in the attached proxy statement for one-year
terms.
‰ Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for
our 2010 fiscal year.
‰ An advisory vote on executive compensation matters.
‰ Approval of amendments to our Restated Certificate of
Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting.
‰ Approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of
Incorporation to permit holders of 25% of our outstanding
shares of Common Stock to call special meetings.
‰ Consideration of certain shareholder proposals, if properly
presented by the relevant shareholder proponents.
‰ Transaction of such other business as may properly come
before our Annual Meeting.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Additional information regarding the items of business to be
acted on at our Annual Meeting is included in the accompanying
Proxy Statement.
RECORD DATE
The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled
to vote at our Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or
postponements thereof, was the close of business on March 8,
2010.
INSPECTION OF LIST OF
A list of the shareholders of record as of March 8, 2010 will be
SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD
available for inspection during ordinary business hours at our
offices at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, from
April 27, 2010 to May 6, 2010, as well as at our Annual Meeting.
PROXY VOTING
PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY INTERNET OR
TELEPHONE OR MARK, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR
PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on
May 7, 2010. The Proxy Statement and our 2009 Annual Report are available at
http://www.gs.com/shareholders/.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Beverly L. O'Toole
Assistant Secretary
April 7, 2010
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
1
Voting instructions and information
1
Who can vote at our Annual Meeting? . . .
1
Who is and is not a shareholder of
record?
1
What do I need to do to attend our
Annual Meeting?
1
How do I vote?
2
How can I revoke my proxy or substitute
a new proxy or change my voting
instructions?
2
How can I obtain an additional proxy
card?
3
If I submit a proxy by Internet, telephone
or mail, how will my shares be
voted?
3
If I hold my shares in "street name" and
do not provide voting instructions, can
my broker still vote my shares?
3
If I hold shares through The Goldman
Sachs 401(k) Plan and do not provide
voting instructions, how will my shares
be voted?
4
What vote is required for adoption or
approval of each matter to be voted
on?
4
How many votes are required to transact
business at our Annual Meeting?
5
How is voting affected by shareholders
who participate in certain Goldman
Sachs Partner Compensation
plans?
5
How do I obtain more information about
Goldman Sachs?
6
How do I sign up for electronic delivery of
proxy materials?
6
Who pays the expenses of this proxy
solicitation?
6
Item 1. Election of Directors
7
Independence of Non-Employee
Directors
8
Nominees for Election to our Board
10
Directors' Recommendation
15
Board Meetings and Committees
15
Non-Employee Directors' Meetings
17
Executive Succession Planning
17
Compensation Discussion and
Analysis
17
Executive Compensation
24
Non-Employee Director
Compensation
34
Certain Relationships and Related
Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36
Executive Compensation Litigation . . . . . 38
Report of our Audit Committee. . . . . . . . . . 40
Report of our Compensation
Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42
Report of our Corporate Governance
and Nominating Committee . . . . . . . . . . . 44
Beneficial Ownership of Directors and
Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46
Beneficial Owners of More Than Five
Percent . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 48
Item 2. Ratification of Appointment of
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49 Fees Paid to Independent Registered
Public Accounting Firm. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49 Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 50
Item 3. An Advisory Vote On Executive
Compensation Matters. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 50
Item 4. Approval of Amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation
to Eliminate Supermajority Voting. . . . . 51 Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 52
Item 5. Approval of an Amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Permit Holders of 25% of our Outstanding Shares of Common Stock to Call Special
Meetings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 53
Item 6. Shareholder Proposal Regarding
Cumulative Voting. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 54
Item 7. Shareholder Proposal Regarding
Collateral in Over-the-Counter
Derivatives Trading. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54
Supporting Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 56
Item 8. Shareholder Proposal Regarding
Separate Chair & CEO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56
Supporting Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 58
Item 9. Shareholder Proposal Regarding
a Report on Political Contributions. . . . 59 Supporting Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 60
Item 10. Shareholder Proposal
Regarding a Report on Global
Warming Science. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60
Supporting Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 62
Item 11. Shareholder Proposal
Regarding a Report on Pay
Disparity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 64
Item 12. Shareholder Proposal Regarding Executive Compensation
and Long-Term Performance. . . . . . . . . . 65
Supporting Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65
Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . 66
Other Matters. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
Withdrawn Shareholder Proposal
Regarding an Independent Executive
Compensation Review Panel . . . . . . . . . 67
Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership
Reporting Compliance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
Incorporation by Reference . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Other Business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Shareholder Proposals for 2011 Annual
Meeting of Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Shareholder Recommendations for
Director Candidates. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 Important Notice Regarding Delivery of
Shareholder Documents . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 Policies on Reporting of Concerns
Regarding Accounting and Other Matters and on Communicating with Non-Employee Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . 68
Annex A Compensation Principles . . . . . A-1
Annex B Restated Certificate of Incorporation (Excerpt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . B-1
Annex C Restated Certificate of Incorporation (Excerpt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . C-1
Annex D Amended and Restated
By-Laws . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .D-1
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
200 West Street
New York, New York 10282
PROXY STATEMENT
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
May 7, 2010
INTRODUCTION
This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (Board) of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, to be used at our 2010 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Friday, May 7, 2010 at 9:30 a.m., New York City time, and at any adjournments or postponements of our Annual Meeting. The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being sent to shareholders is April 7, 2010.
When we use the terms "Goldman Sachs," "our firm," "we," "us" and "our," we mean The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries.
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AND INFORMATION
Who can vote at our Annual Meeting?
You are entitled to vote your shares of Goldman Sachs common stock (Common Stock) if you were a shareholder at the close of business on March 8, 2010, the record date for our Annual Meeting. On that date, there were 526,853,481 shares of Common Stock outstanding, each of which entitles the holder to one vote for each matter to be voted on at our Annual Meeting, held by 11,451 shareholders of record.
Who is and is not a shareholder of record?
- If you hold shares of Common Stock registered in your name at our transfer agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, an affiliate of Mellon Investor Services L.L.C. (Mellon), you are a shareholder of record.
- If you hold shares of Common Stock indirectly through a broker, bank or similar institution, you are not a shareholder of record, but instead hold in "street name."
If you are a shareholder of record, Mellon is sending these proxy materials to you directly. If you hold shares in "street name," these materials are being sent to you by the broker, bank or similar institution through which you hold your shares.
What do I need to do to attend our Annual Meeting?
Attendance at our Annual Meeting is generally limited to our shareholders and their authorized representatives. All shareholders must bring an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver's license, in order to attend our Annual Meeting in person. In addition, if you hold shares of Common Stock in "street name" and would like to attend our Annual Meeting, you will need to bring an account statement or other acceptable evidence of ownership of shares as of the close of business on March 8, 2010, the record date for our Annual Meeting.
Any representative of a shareholder who wishes to attend must present acceptable documentation evidencing his or her authority, acceptable evidence of ownership by the shareholder of Common Stock as described above and an acceptable form of identification. We reserve the right to limit the number of representatives for any shareholder who may attend the meeting. Please contact Beverly O'Toole at 1-212-357-1584 in advance of our Annual Meeting if you have questions about attending our Annual Meeting, including the documentation that will be required.
How do I vote?
You may cast your vote in one of four ways:
- By Internet. The web address for Internet voting can be found on the enclosed proxy card. Internet voting is available 24 hours a day.
- By Telephone. The number for telephone voting can be found on the enclosed proxy card. Telephone voting is available 24 hours a day.
- By Mail. Mark the enclosed proxy card, sign and date it, and return it in the pre-paid envelope we have provided.
- At Our Annual Meeting. You can vote in person at our Annual Meeting (see What do I need to do to attend our Annual Meeting?). If you are a shareholder of record (see Who is and is not a shareholder of record?), you must present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver's license, at our Annual Meeting. If you instead hold your shares in "street name," you will also need to bring to our Annual Meeting a valid "legal proxy," which you can obtain by contacting your account representative at the broker, bank or similar institution through which you hold your shares.
If you choose to vote by Internet or telephone, then you do not need to return the proxy card. To be valid, your vote by Internet, telephone or mail must be received by the deadline specified on the proxy card. If you vote by Internet or telephone and subsequently obtain a legal proxy from your account representative, then your prior vote will be revoked regardless of whether you vote that legal proxy.
The Internet and telephone voting procedures are designed to authenticate shareholders' identities, to allow shareholders to give their voting instructions and to confirm that shareholders' instructions have been recorded properly. We have been advised that the Internet and telephone voting procedures that have been made available to you are consistent with the requirements of applicable law. Shareholders voting by Internet or telephone should understand that, while we and Mellon do not charge any fees for voting by Internet or telephone, there may nevertheless be costs, such as usage charges from Internet access providers and telephone companies, that must be borne by you.
How can I revoke my proxy or substitute a new proxy or change my voting instructions?
You can revoke your proxy or substitute a new proxy or change your voting instructions before your proxy is voted at our Annual Meeting by:
- subsequently submitting a new proxy by Internet or telephone that is received by the deadline specified on the proxy card;
- subsequently executing and mailing a new proxy card that is received on a later date but no later than the deadline specified on the proxy card;
- subsequently obtaining a "legal proxy" from your account representative at the broker, bank or similar institution through which you hold shares;
2
- giving written notice of revocation to John F.W. Rogers, Secretary to the Board of Directors, at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, that is received no later than 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 6, 2010; or
- voting in person at our Annual Meeting.
See How do I vote?
How can I obtain an additional proxy card?
If you lose, misplace or otherwise need to obtain a proxy card, and:
- you are a shareholder of record (see Who is and is not a shareholder of record?), contact Mellon at 1-800-419-2595.
- you hold your shares of Common Stock in "street name" and, therefore, are not a shareholder of record, contact your account representative at the broker, bank or similar institution through which you hold your shares.
If I submit a proxy by Internet, telephone or mail, how will my shares be voted?
If you properly submit your proxy by one of these methods, and you do not subsequently revoke your proxy, your shares of Common Stock will be voted in accordance with your instructions.
If you sign, date and return your proxy card but do not give voting instructions, your shares of Common Stock will be voted as follows: FOR the election of our director nominees, FOR the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm (independent auditors) for our 2010 fiscal year, FOR the advisory vote on executive compensation matters, FOR the approval of amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting, FOR the approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit holders of 25% of our outstanding shares of Common Stock to call special meetings, AGAINST each shareholder proposal and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the persons voting the proxy on any other matter properly brought before our Annual Meeting.
If I hold my shares in "street name" and do not provide voting instructions, can my broker still vote my shares?
Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), brokers (other than brokers that are affiliated with Goldman Sachs, such as Goldman, Sachs & Co.) that have not received voting instructions from their customers 10 days prior to the meeting date may vote their customers' shares in the brokers' discretion on the proposals regarding the ratification of the appointment of independent auditors, the advisory vote on executive compensation matters, the approval of amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting and the approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to permit holders of 25% of our outstanding shares of Common Stock to call special meetings, in each case because those currently are deemed "discretionary" matters under NYSE rules. If your broker is Goldman, Sachs & Co. or another affiliate of ours, NYSE policy specifies that, in the absence of your specific voting instructions, your shares of Common Stock may only be voted in the same proportion as other shares are voted with respect to each proposal. For shares of Common Stock held in retail accounts at Goldman, Sachs & Co. for which specific voting instructions are not received, we will vote such shares in proportion to the voted Common Stock in retail accounts at Goldman, Sachs & Co.
NYSE rules were amended this year so that the election of directors is now a "non-discretionary" matter, which means that member brokers, including Goldman, Sachs & Co., that have not
3
received instructions from the beneficial owners of shares of Common Stock do not have discretion to vote the shares held by those beneficial owners on the election of directors. Shareholder proposals continue to be "non-discretionary" matters under NYSE rules.
If I hold shares through The Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan and do not provide voting instructions, how will my shares be voted?
If you hold shares of Common Stock through The Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan (401(k) Plan) and do not provide voting instructions to the plan trustee, your shares will be voted in the same proportion as the shares beneficially owned through our 401(k) Plan for which voting instructions are received, unless otherwise required by law.
What vote is required for adoption or approval of each matter to be voted on?
Election of Directors. You may vote FOR or AGAINST any or all director nominees or you may ABSTAIN as to one or more director nominees. A majority of the votes cast FOR or AGAINST the election of a director nominee must be voted FOR the director nominee in order for the director nominee to be elected. An incumbent director who fails to receive a majority of FOR votes will be required to tender his or her resignation to our Board for consideration. A vote to ABSTAIN is not treated as a vote FOR or AGAINST and thus will have no effect on the outcome of the vote. Broker non-votes (which are described further below) will not be counted as votes cast on this matter.
Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm, or you may ABSTAIN. A majority of the shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at our Annual Meeting and entitled to vote must be voted FOR ratification in order for it to pass. Votes cast FOR or AGAINST and ABSTENTIONS with respect to this matter will be counted as shares entitled to vote on the matter. Broker non-voteswill not be counted as shares entitled to vote on this matter. A vote to ABSTAIN will have the effect of a vote AGAINST ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm.
An Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Matters. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the advisory proposal to approve executive compensation matters or you may ABSTAIN. A majority of the shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at our Annual Meeting and entitled to vote must be voted FOR approval of the advisory proposal in order for it to pass. Votes cast FOR or AGAINST and ABSTENTIONS with respect to the proposal will be counted as shares entitled to vote on that proposal. Broker non-voteswill not be counted as shares entitled to vote on the proposal. A vote to ABSTAIN will have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.
Approval of Amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Eliminate Supermajority Voting. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the proposal to approve amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation or you may ABSTAIN. At least 80% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock must be voted FOR the proposal in order for it to pass. This 80% vote is required because the provisions to be amended currently require meeting this threshold for approval; no 80% vote would be required for any future amendments if the proposed amendments are approved at this Annual Meeting. A vote to ABSTAIN or a broker non-votewill have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.
Approval of an Amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Permit Holders of 25% of our Outstanding Shares of Common Stock to Call Special Meetings. You may vote FOR or AGAINST this proposal to approve an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation or you may ABSTAIN. At least 80% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock must be voted FOR the proposal in order for it to pass. A vote to ABSTAIN or a broker non-votewill have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.
4
