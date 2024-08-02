received instructions from the beneficial owners of shares of Common Stock do not have discretion to vote the shares held by those beneficial owners on the election of directors. Shareholder proposals continue to be "non-discretionary" matters under NYSE rules.

If I hold shares through The Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan and do not provide voting instructions, how will my shares be voted?

If you hold shares of Common Stock through The Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan (401(k) Plan) and do not provide voting instructions to the plan trustee, your shares will be voted in the same proportion as the shares beneficially owned through our 401(k) Plan for which voting instructions are received, unless otherwise required by law.

What vote is required for adoption or approval of each matter to be voted on?

Election of Directors. You may vote FOR or AGAINST any or all director nominees or you may ABSTAIN as to one or more director nominees. A majority of the votes cast FOR or AGAINST the election of a director nominee must be voted FOR the director nominee in order for the director nominee to be elected. An incumbent director who fails to receive a majority of FOR votes will be required to tender his or her resignation to our Board for consideration. A vote to ABSTAIN is not treated as a vote FOR or AGAINST and thus will have no effect on the outcome of the vote. Broker non-votes (which are described further below) will not be counted as votes cast on this matter.

Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm, or you may ABSTAIN. A majority of the shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at our Annual Meeting and entitled to vote must be voted FOR ratification in order for it to pass. Votes cast FOR or AGAINST and ABSTENTIONS with respect to this matter will be counted as shares entitled to vote on the matter. Broker non-voteswill not be counted as shares entitled to vote on this matter. A vote to ABSTAIN will have the effect of a vote AGAINST ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm.

An Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Matters. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the advisory proposal to approve executive compensation matters or you may ABSTAIN. A majority of the shares of Common Stock present in person or represented by proxy at our Annual Meeting and entitled to vote must be voted FOR approval of the advisory proposal in order for it to pass. Votes cast FOR or AGAINST and ABSTENTIONS with respect to the proposal will be counted as shares entitled to vote on that proposal. Broker non-voteswill not be counted as shares entitled to vote on the proposal. A vote to ABSTAIN will have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.

Approval of Amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Eliminate Supermajority Voting. You may vote FOR or AGAINST the proposal to approve amendments to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation or you may ABSTAIN. At least 80% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock must be voted FOR the proposal in order for it to pass. This 80% vote is required because the provisions to be amended currently require meeting this threshold for approval; no 80% vote would be required for any future amendments if the proposed amendments are approved at this Annual Meeting. A vote to ABSTAIN or a broker non-votewill have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.

Approval of an Amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Permit Holders of 25% of our Outstanding Shares of Common Stock to Call Special Meetings. You may vote FOR or AGAINST this proposal to approve an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation or you may ABSTAIN. At least 80% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock must be voted FOR the proposal in order for it to pass. A vote to ABSTAIN or a broker non-votewill have the effect of a vote AGAINST the proposal.