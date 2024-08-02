Proxy Statement
2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Notice of 2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Time and Date
9:30 a.m., local time, on Thursday, May 23, 2013
Place
Goldman Sachs offices located at 222 South Main Street, 14th floor, Salt Lake City,
Utah 84101
Items of Business
• Election to our Board of Directors of the 12 director nominees named in the attached
Proxy Statement for one-year terms
• An advisory vote to approve executive compensation (say on pay)
• Approval of The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan (2013)
• Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent
registered public accounting firm for 2013
• Consideration of certain shareholder proposals, if properly presented by the relevant
shareholder proponents
• Transaction of such other business as may properly come before our 2013 Annual
Meeting of Shareholders
Record Date
The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at our Annual
Meeting of Shareholders, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, was the close of
business on March 25, 2013
Your vote is important to us. Please exercise your shareholder right to vote.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for our Annual Meeting to be held on May 23, 2013. Our Proxy Statement, 2012 Annual Report to Shareholders and other materials are available on our website at www.gs.com/proxymaterials.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Beverly L. O'Toole
Assistant Secretary
April 12, 2013
Table of Contents
Introduction and Executive Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6
Item 1. Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6
Board Succession Planning
6
Our Director Nominees
8
Structure and Role of our Board
16
Board Leadership Structure
16
Board Oversight
18
Commitment of our Board - 2012 Board
Meetings
20
Board Evaluation
21
Independence of Directors
21
Our Board Committees
22
Audit Committee Financial Expert
24
Compensation Committee's Independent
Consultant
24
Compensation Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25
Item 2. An Advisory Vote to
Approve Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)
25
Compensation Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26
Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . 28
Our Compensation Philosophy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 2012 NEO Compensation Determinations . . . . . . . 30 Additional Details on our NEOs' Compensation . . 33 Long-TermPerformance Incentive Plan . . . . . . . . . . 36 GS Gives . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37
Executive Compensation
38
2012
Summary Compensation Table
38
2012
Grants of Plan-Based Awards
40
2012
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal
|Year-End
41
2012
Option Exercises and Stock Vested
42
2012
Pension Benefits
42
2012
Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation . . . .
43
Potential Payments Upon Termination or
|Change-in-Control
45
Report of our Compensation Committee
48
Non-Employee Director Compensation
49
Item 3. Approval of The Goldman Sachs
Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan
(2013) .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
53
Audit Matters
60
Report of our Audit Committee
60
Item 4. Ratification of Appointment of
Independent Registered Public Accounting
Firm
60
Shareholder Proposals
62
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions
70
Beneficial Ownership
73
Additional Information
76
Frequently Asked Questions About our Annual
Meeting
78
Annex A: Additional Details on Director
Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1
Annex B: Goldman Sachs' Compensation Principles . . . B-1
Annex C: The Goldman Sachs Amended and Restated
Stock Incentive Plan (2013)
C-1
Goldman Sachs
Proxy Statement for the 2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
i
April 12, 2013
Fellow Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at 9:30 a.m., local time, at our offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. We hope that you will be able to attend.
Enclosed you will find a notice setting forth the business expected to come before the meeting, a letter from our Lead Director, the Proxy Statement, a form of proxy and a copy of our 2012 Annual Report to Shareholders.
Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, we hope that your shares are represented and voted.
While last year certainly presented its own challenges amidst rapidly shifting investor sentiment, we were pleased that our firm performed well relative to our peers, posting solid results. This performance was the result of a competitive position defined by our deep and global client franchise, a mix of core businesses to which we have demonstrated a longstanding commitment, a healthy and resilient balance sheet and the focus and enduring commitment of our people to our client-centered culture.
We never lose sight of the fact that we are stewards of an industry-leading franchise that was built over nearly 145 years. This means that while we have an obligation to meet the near-term demands of the current environment in which we operate, we need not completely surrender to them.
We remain focused on the needs of our clients, committed to prudent risk management, disciplined about our capital and expenses, intent on superior execution and determined to build on our market-leading positions. Our people and the culture they define have positioned us to meet these imperatives, and we have never been more confident in our ability to achieve attractive returns and create long-term value for our shareholders.
Gary Cohn, our President and Chief Operating Officer, and I expand on these and other themes concerning our performance, strategy and outlook in our 2012 Annual Report Letter to Shareholders, which I hope you will read.
In the meantime, I'd like to thank you for your investment in Goldman Sachs. I am optimistic about our future and proud to be part of a firm that has talented and dedicated people thoroughly committed to our success and, as a result, your investment. I look forward to welcoming many of you to our Annual Meeting.
Lloyd C. Blankfein
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
April 12, 2013
To my fellow shareholders:
It was a privilege to be elected by our independent directors as the Lead Director of our Board of Directors last year, a role that I have embraced wholeheartedly and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am pleased to write this letter to you to communicate some key areas of focus for our Board over the past year.
We have an active Board with a great diversity of skills, experiences and viewpoints. Our committee structure, with each of our independent directors serving on each of our standing committees, allows each director to be engaged in an efficient, coordinated and thorough manner in all aspects of our Board's work. This structure provides each of our independent directors with the information and tools needed to understand the risks our firm faces, our financial statements and reporting and how these elements as well as individual performance are woven into our compensation programs and decisions. This common knowledge base, covering all of the key areas of Board oversight, enhances our ability to oversee the management of our firm and to protect the interests of our shareholders.
One of the most important responsibilities we have as independent directors is to carefully evaluate and recommend for nomination new directors who we believe will serve as dedicated stewards of our shareholders' interests. This past year we created a new approach to evaluating the mix of skills represented on our Board, which we found to be very effective. Two key components of this approach were one-on-one discussions that I held with each of the members of our Corporate Governance, Nominating and Public Responsibilities Committee (Governance Committee), and the development of a skills matrix. Through this process we concluded that international business experience, including financial industry experience, and risk management continue to be of great value to our Board, particularly in light of Stephen Friedman's retirement next month. We were pleased to welcome three new directors with significant experience in these areas onto our Board. Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners and former Executive Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse, joined our Board in October 2012; Mark Tucker, Executive Director, Group CEO and President of AIA Group Limited, joined our Board in November 2012; and David Viniar, our former Chief Financial Officer with over 30 years of experience at the firm, making him the longest serving CFO of a major financial institution as well as a widely recognized risk manager in the industry, joined our Board in January 2013. Each of them has already made significant contributions to our Board, and we look forward to their continued input in the future. In addition, Mr. Ogunlesi has agreed to become Chair of our Risk Committee when Steve Friedman retires, and we are pleased to have someone with his experience assume this important role. Steve's judgment, financial acumen and objectivity have been of great value to our Board and our shareholders. We will miss working with him.
Another central focus for the independent directors of our Board is, as always, governance and the related oversight processes and policies. We continually review these processes and policies to ensure that the most effective systems are in place for our Board and our firm at any given time. To this end, our Board enhanced several of our governance practices in 2012, which are discussed below and described in greater detail in our Proxy Statement.
We adopted a new framework relating to both long-term and emergency executive succession planning, which included defining key criteria and responsibilities for certain executive roles and identifying the relevant skill set needed to successfully perform in such roles. Our independent directors held regular and thorough discussions on this topic, which discussions also served as additional background for the CEO evaluation. We found this construct to be effective for succession planning generally, as well as for the recent CFO transition we oversaw.
We clarified that our Governance Committee would take the lead in oversight of our relationships with major external constituencies and of our reputation as well as be responsible for the review of our firm's philanthropic and educational initiatives. Each of our standing Board committees is required by its charter to take our reputation into account in fulfilling its respective duties and responsibilities, and we continue to be very focused on the reputation of the firm. We expanded the scope of our Governance Committee's responsibilities specifically to recognize the importance of this. In that connection, we also formed a new subcommittee of our Governance Committee, chaired by Bill George, to focus on these new responsibilities.
In addition, we expanded and revised the format of our Board and Committee evaluations to include both qualitative and quantitative feedback, which resulted in a more robust and thoughtful discussion about our performance. We also implemented for the first time a separate, individual evaluation by the other independent directors of my performance as Lead Director, the feedback from which has proved very helpful to me.
I want you to know that I am acutely aware of the immense responsibility that accompanies the role of Lead Director of a board, particularly at our firm where, over time, we have greatly enhanced this position. Throughout my first year as Lead Director, I have devoted a significant amount of time focusing on my obligations to you, our shareholders, and to our firm. I meet and speak regularly with Lloyd, as well as with other management and non-management employees. In particular, I am very involved in setting the agenda and reviewing and approving the materials for each meeting of our Board and our Governance Committee, as well as approving the agenda for the other standing committees of the Board.
Further, to gain better insight into your views and better serve your interests, I have met with various shareholders representing our diverse shareholder base, as well as with representatives from several of our key constituents. These meetings have provided me, and the other independent directors whom I represent at these meetings, with invaluable information about matters ranging from strategy, regulation and compensation philosophy to board composition and structure. I appreciate the benefits of speaking with, listening to and learning from our shareholders and am committed to continuing this engagement.
In addition to improved communication with shareholders, I am also focused on effective communication among the directors on our Board. I speak regularly with the independent chairs of our other Board committees and with each of our non-employee directors. We hold executive sessions of independent directors without management present at each in-person Board meeting, and the candid exchange of ideas at these sessions is extremely effective. Moreover, this past year I instituted a practice of reaching out to each non-employee director individually in order to obtain feedback and evaluations of both Board and director performance. Each of these conversations has informed the point of view that our directors bring to the boardroom and has contributed to our Board's ability to actively and effectively oversee the management of our firm.
In the world of rapid change from both a regulatory and business standpoint, we are committed to continuous improvement in our governance and oversight processes. Each director brings a unique perspective that helps create a well-rounded Board that is best able to serve the interests of our shareholders. I am proud to work alongside these men and women who are committed to working tirelessly on your behalf. With your support, I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve as your Lead Director and contribute to the bright future of this firm.
James J. Schiro
Lead Director
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 11:39:02 UTC.