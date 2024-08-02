In the meantime, I'd like to thank you for your investment in Goldman Sachs. I am optimistic about our future and proud to be part of a firm that has talented and dedicated people thoroughly committed to our success and, as a result, your investment. I look forward to welcoming many of you to our Annual Meeting.

We remain focused on the needs of our clients, committed to prudent risk management, disciplined about our capital and expenses, intent on superior execution and determined to build on our market-leading positions. Our people and the culture they define have positioned us to meet these imperatives, and we have never been more confident in our ability to achieve attractive returns and create long-term value for our shareholders.

We never lose sight of the fact that we are stewards of an industry-leading franchise that was built over nearly 145 years. This means that while we have an obligation to meet the near-term demands of the current environment in which we operate, we need not completely surrender to them.

While last year certainly presented its own challenges amidst rapidly shifting investor sentiment, we were pleased that our firm performed well relative to our peers, posting solid results. This performance was the result of a competitive position defined by our deep and global client franchise, a mix of core businesses to which we have demonstrated a longstanding commitment, a healthy and resilient balance sheet and the focus and enduring commitment of our people to our client-centered culture.

You are cordially invited to attend the 2013 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. We will hold the meeting on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at 9:30 a.m., local time, at our offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. We hope that you will be able to attend.

April 12, 2013

To my fellow shareholders:

It was a privilege to be elected by our independent directors as the Lead Director of our Board of Directors last year, a role that I have embraced wholeheartedly and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am pleased to write this letter to you to communicate some key areas of focus for our Board over the past year.

We have an active Board with a great diversity of skills, experiences and viewpoints. Our committee structure, with each of our independent directors serving on each of our standing committees, allows each director to be engaged in an efficient, coordinated and thorough manner in all aspects of our Board's work. This structure provides each of our independent directors with the information and tools needed to understand the risks our firm faces, our financial statements and reporting and how these elements as well as individual performance are woven into our compensation programs and decisions. This common knowledge base, covering all of the key areas of Board oversight, enhances our ability to oversee the management of our firm and to protect the interests of our shareholders.

One of the most important responsibilities we have as independent directors is to carefully evaluate and recommend for nomination new directors who we believe will serve as dedicated stewards of our shareholders' interests. This past year we created a new approach to evaluating the mix of skills represented on our Board, which we found to be very effective. Two key components of this approach were one-on-one discussions that I held with each of the members of our Corporate Governance, Nominating and Public Responsibilities Committee (Governance Committee), and the development of a skills matrix. Through this process we concluded that international business experience, including financial industry experience, and risk management continue to be of great value to our Board, particularly in light of Stephen Friedman's retirement next month. We were pleased to welcome three new directors with significant experience in these areas onto our Board. Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners and former Executive Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse, joined our Board in October 2012; Mark Tucker, Executive Director, Group CEO and President of AIA Group Limited, joined our Board in November 2012; and David Viniar, our former Chief Financial Officer with over 30 years of experience at the firm, making him the longest serving CFO of a major financial institution as well as a widely recognized risk manager in the industry, joined our Board in January 2013. Each of them has already made significant contributions to our Board, and we look forward to their continued input in the future. In addition, Mr. Ogunlesi has agreed to become Chair of our Risk Committee when Steve Friedman retires, and we are pleased to have someone with his experience assume this important role. Steve's judgment, financial acumen and objectivity have been of great value to our Board and our shareholders. We will miss working with him.

Another central focus for the independent directors of our Board is, as always, governance and the related oversight processes and policies. We continually review these processes and policies to ensure that the most effective systems are in place for our Board and our firm at any given time. To this end, our Board enhanced several of our governance practices in 2012, which are discussed below and described in greater detail in our Proxy Statement.

We adopted a new framework relating to both long-term and emergency executive succession planning, which included defining key criteria and responsibilities for certain executive roles and identifying the relevant skill set needed to successfully perform in such roles. Our independent directors held regular and thorough discussions on this topic, which discussions also served as additional background for the CEO evaluation. We found this construct to be effective for succession planning generally, as well as for the recent CFO transition we oversaw.