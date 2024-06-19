UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number: 001-14965

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

13-4019460

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

200 West Street, New York, NY

10282

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(212) 902-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Exchange

on which

Title of each class

Symbol

registered

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

GS

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

GS PrA

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C

GS PrC

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

GS PrD

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J

GS PrJ

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K

GS PrK

NYSE

5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II

GS/43PE

NYSE

Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III

GS/43PF

NYSE

Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp.

GS/31B

NYSE

Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp.

GS/31X

NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of April 21, 2023, there were 332,448,083 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

INDEX

Form 10-Q Item Number

Page No.

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1

Item 1

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

1

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Note 1. Description of Business

5

Note 2. Basis of Presentation

6

Note 3. Significant Accounting Policies

6

Note 4. Fair Value Measurements

12

Note 5. Fair Value Hierarchy

17

Note 6. Trading Assets and Liabilities

30

Note 7. Derivatives and Hedging Activities

31

Note 8. Investments

37

Note 9. Loans

40

Note 10. Fair Value Option

48

Note 11. Collateralized Agreements and Financings

50

Note 12. Other Assets

54

Note 13. Deposits

56

Note 14. Unsecured Borrowings

57

Note 15. Other Liabilities

60

Note 16. Securitization Activities

60

Note 17. Variable Interest Entities

62

Note 18. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

65

Note 19. Shareholders' Equity

69

Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy

71

Note 21. Earnings Per Common Share

79

Note 22. Transactions with Affiliated Funds

79

Note 23. Interest Income and Interest Expense

80

Note 24. Income Taxes

80

Note 25. Business Segments

81

Note 26. Credit Concentrations

83

Note 27. Legal Proceedings

84

Page No.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

98

Statistical Disclosures

99

Item 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition

and Results of Operations

101

Introduction

101

Executive Overview

101

Business Environment

102

Critical Accounting Policies

102

Use of Estimates

104

Recent Accounting Developments

105

Results of Operations

105

Balance Sheet and Funding Sources

120

Capital Management and Regulatory Capital

123

Regulatory and Other Matters

127

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

130

Risk Management

130

Overview and Structure of Risk Management

130

Liquidity Risk Management

134

Market Risk Management

141

Credit Risk Management

146

Operational Risk Management

155

Model Risk Management

156

Other Risk Management

157

Available Information

159

Forward-Looking Statements

159

Item 3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

162

Item 4

Controls and Procedures

162

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

162

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

162

Item 2

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

162

Item 6

Exhibits

163

SIGNATURES

163

Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

Revenues

$

1,578

Investment banking

$

2,144

Investment management

2,289

2,070

Commissions and fees

1,088

1,003

Market making

5,433

6,029

Other principal transactions

55

(140)

Total non-interest revenues

10,443

11,106

Interest income

14,938

3,212

Interest expense

13,157

1,385

Net interest income

1,781

1,827

Total net revenues

12,224

12,933

Provision for credit losses

(171)

561

Operating expenses

4,090

Compensation and benefits

4,083

Transaction based

1,405

1,244

Market development

172

162

Communications and technology

466

424

Depreciation and amortization

970

492

Occupancy

265

251

Professional fees

383

437

Other expenses

651

623

Total operating expenses

8,402

7,716

Pre-tax earnings

3,993

4,656

Provision for taxes

759

717

Net earnings

3,234

3,939

Preferred stock dividends

147

108

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

3,087

$

3,831

Earnings per common share

$

8.87

Basic

$

10.87

Diluted

$

8.79

$

10.76

Average common shares

346.6

Basic

351.2

Diluted

351.3

355.9

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2023

2022

Net earnings

$

3,234

$

3,939

Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:

Currency translation

(31)

(15)

Debt valuation adjustment

(1)

740

Pension and postretirement liabilities

14

13

Available-for-sale securities

427

(1,354)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

409

(616)

Comprehensive income

$

3,643

$

3,323

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of

March

December

$ in millions

2023

2022

Assets

$

229,327

Cash and cash equivalents

$

241,825

Collateralized agreements:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)

202,151

225,117

Securities borrowed (includes $40,599 and $38,578 at fair value)

203,177

189,041

Customer and other receivables (includes $23 and $25 at fair value)

144,633

135,448

Trading assets (at fair value and includes $81,927 and $40,143 pledged as collateral)

407,395

301,245

Investments (includes $77,241 and $78,201 at fair value, and $10,223 and $9,818 pledged as collateral)

131,790

130,629

Loans (net of allowance of $5,032 and $5,543, and includes $7,506 and $7,655 at fair value)

178,074

179,286

Other assets (includes $252 and $145 at fair value)

41,802

39,208

Total assets

$

1,538,349

$

1,441,799

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits (includes $18,530 and $15,746 at fair value)

$

375,531

$

386,665

Collateralized financings:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)

197,387

110,349

Securities loaned (includes $5,726 and $4,372 at fair value)

46,319

30,727

Other secured financings (includes $17,402 and $12,756 at fair value)

18,511

13,946

Customer and other payables

266,301

262,045

Trading liabilities (at fair value)

194,132

191,324

Unsecured short-term borrowings (includes $43,115 and $39,731 at fair value)

64,603

60,961

Unsecured long-term borrowings (includes $74,888 and $73,147 at fair value)

240,794

247,138

Other liabilities (includes $241 and $159 at fair value)

17,262

21,455

Total liabilities

1,420,840

1,324,610

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock; aggregate liquidation preference of $10,703 and $10,703

10,703

10,703

Common stock; 922,693,186 and 917,815,030 shares issued, and 332,884,318 and 334,918,639 shares outstanding

9

9

Share-based awards

4,823

5,696

Nonvoting common stock; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

60,143

59,050

Retained earnings

141,591

139,372

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,601)

(3,010)

Stock held in treasury, at cost; 589,808,870 and 582,896,393 shares

(97,159)

(94,631)

Total shareholders' equity

117,509

117,189

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,538,349

$

1,441,799

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

2

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2023

2022

Preferred stock

$

10,703

Beginning balance

$

10,703

Issued

-

-

Ending balance

10,703

10,703

Common stock

9

Beginning balance

9

Issued

-

-

Ending balance

9

9

Share-based awards

5,696

Beginning balance

4,211

Issuance and amortization of share-based awards

1,523

3,110

Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards

(2,377)

(2,341)

Forfeiture of share-based awards

(19)

(15)

Ending balance

4,823

4,965

Additional paid-in capital

59,050

Beginning balance

56,396

Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards

2,372

2,341

Cancellation of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements

(1,279)

(1,527)

Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition

-

1,730

Other

-

(2)

Ending balance

60,143

58,938

Retained earnings

139,372

Beginning balance

131,811

Net earnings

3,234

3,939

Dividends and dividend equivalents declared on common stock and share-based awards

(868)

(711)

Dividends declared on preferred stock

(147)

(108)

Ending balance

141,591

134,931

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(3,010)

Beginning balance

(2,068)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

409

(616)

Ending balance

(2,601)

(2,684)

Stock held in treasury, at cost

(94,631)

Beginning balance

(91,136)

Repurchased

(2,546)

(500)

Reissued

28

18

Other

(10)

(5)

Ending balance

(97,159)

(91,623)

Total shareholders' equity

$

117,509

$

115,239

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

$

3,234

Net earnings

$

3,939

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

970

492

Share-based compensation

1,541

3,128

Provision for credit losses

(171)

561

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Customer and other receivables and payables, net

(4,930)

26,755

Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net

111,460

(72,986)

Trading assets

(100,066)

(28,163)

Trading liabilities

2,172

50,794

Loans held for sale, net

1,236

2,702

Other, net

(6,042)

(6,756)

Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities

9,404

(19,534)

Cash flows from investing activities

(597)

Purchase of property, leasehold improvements and equipment

(953)

Proceeds from sales of property, leasehold improvements and equipment

417

428

Net cash used for business acquisitions

-

(13)

Purchase of investments

(10,461)

(8,780)

Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments

8,166

2,369

Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net

497

(10,072)

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,978)

(17,021)

Cash flows from financing activities

3,648

Unsecured short-term borrowings, net

7,085

Other secured financings (short-term), net

4,230

1,659

Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)

854

358

Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion

(745)

(1,717)

Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings

8,022

37,113

Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion

(21,266)

(14,483)

Derivative contracts with a financing element, net

636

953

Deposits, net

(11,442)

24,606

Common stock repurchased

(2,546)

(500)

Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements

(1,279)

(1,531)

Dividends and dividend equivalents paid on common stock, preferred stock and share-based awards

(1,013)

(815)

Other financing, net

357

373

Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities

(20,544)

53,101

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

620

(3,418)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,498)

13,128

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance

241,825

261,036

Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance

$

229,327

$

274,164

Supplemental disclosures:

$

13,082

Cash payments for interest, net of capitalized interest

$

1,299

Cash payments for income taxes, net

$

459

$

435

See Notes 12 and 16 for information about non-cash activities.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

4

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 1.

Description of Business

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

The firm manages and reports its activities in the following three business segments:

Global Banking & Markets

The firm provides a broad range of services to a diverse group of corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. Services include strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. The firm facilitates client transactions and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. In addition, the firm makes markets in and clears institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime brokerage and other equities financing activities, including securities lending, margin lending and swaps. The firm also provides lending to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing, and secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending. In addition, the firm provides financing through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and provides securities-based loans to individuals. The firm also makes equity and debt investments related to Global Banking & Markets activities.

Asset & Wealth Management

The firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. The firm also provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, and executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. The firm issues loans to wealth management clients, accepts deposits through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and through its private bank, and provides investing services through Marcus Invest to U.S. customers. The firm has also issued unsecured loans to consumers through Marcus and has started a process to cease offering new loans. The firm completed a partial sale of this portfolio in the first quarter of 2023 and intends to sell the remaining portfolio. The firm makes equity investments, which include investing activities related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets, as well as investments through consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. The firm also invests in debt instruments and engages in lending activities to middle-market clients, and provides financing for real estate and other assets.

Platform Solutions

The firm issues credit cards through partnership arrangements and provides point-of-sale financing through GreenSky, Inc. (GreenSky) to consumers. In April 2023, the firm announced that it is initiating a process to explore the sale of GreenSky. The firm also announced in April 2023 the launch of savings accounts for Apple Card customers. In addition, the firm provides transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 2.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. References to "the 2022 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP and the rules of the SEC.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.

All references to March 2023 and March 2022 refer to the firm's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. All references to December 2022 refer to the date December 31, 2022. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.

Note 3.

Significant Accounting Policies

The firm's significant accounting policies include when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:

Fair Value Measurements

Note 4

Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 5

Trading Assets and Liabilities

Note 6

Derivatives and Hedging Activities

Note 7

Investments

Note 8

Loans

Note 9

Fair Value Option

Note 10

Collateralized Agreements and Financings

Note 11

Other Assets

Note 12

Deposits

Note 13

Unsecured Borrowings

Note 14

Other Liabilities

Note 15

Securitization Activities

Note 16

Variable Interest Entities

Note 17

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

Note 18

Shareholders' Equity

Note 19

Regulation and Capital Adequacy

Note 20

Earnings Per Common Share

Note 21

Transactions with Affiliated Funds

Note 22

Interest Income and Interest Expense

Note 23

Income Taxes

Note 24

Business Segments

Note 25

Credit Concentrations

Note 26

Legal Proceedings

Note 27

Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

6

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Consolidation

The firm consolidates entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. The firm determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).

Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and

  1. the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the firm has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.

Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The firm has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the firm has a variable interest or interests that provide it with (i) the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.

Equity-Method Investments. When the firm does not have a controlling financial interest in an entity but can exert significant influence over the entity's operating and financial policies, the investment is generally accounted for at fair value by electing the fair value option available under U.S. GAAP. Significant influence generally exists when the firm owns 20% to 50% of the entity's common stock or in- substance common stock.

In certain cases, the firm applies the equity method of accounting to new investments that are strategic in nature or closely related to the firm's principal business activities, when the firm has a significant degree of involvement in the cash flows or operations of the investee or when cost-benefit considerations are less significant. See Note 8 for further information about equity-method investments.

Investment Funds. The firm has formed investment funds with third-party investors. These funds are typically organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies for which the firm acts as general partner or manager. Generally, the firm does not hold a majority of the economic interests in these funds. These funds are usually voting interest entities and generally are not consolidated because third-party investors typically have rights to terminate the funds or to remove the firm as general partner or manager. Investments in these funds are generally measured at net asset value (NAV) and are included in investments. See Notes 8, 18 and 22 for further information about investments in funds.

Use of Estimates

Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to fair value measurements, the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, but actual results could be materially different.

Revenue Recognition

Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the firm has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are generally included in market making or other principal transactions. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Revenue from Contracts with Clients. The firm recognizes revenue earned from contracts with clients for services, such as investment banking, investment management, and execution and clearing (contracts with clients), when the performance obligations related to the underlying transaction are completed.

Revenues from contracts with clients represent approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2023 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees), and approximately 40% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2022 (including approximately 80% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees). See Note 25 for information about net revenues by business segment.

Investment Banking

Advisory. Fees from financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues when the services related to the underlying transaction are completed under the terms of the assignment. Non-refundable deposits and milestone payments in connection with financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction or when the assignment is otherwise concluded.

Expenses associated with financial advisory assignments are recognized when incurred and are included in transaction based expenses. Client reimbursements for such expenses are included in investment banking revenues.

Underwriting. Fees from underwriting assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction based on the terms of the assignment.

Expenses associated with underwriting assignments are generally deferred until the related revenue is recognized or the assignment is otherwise concluded. Such expenses are included in transaction based expenses for completed assignments.

Investment Management

The firm earns management fees and incentive fees for investment management services, which are included in investment management revenues. The firm makes payments to brokers and advisors related to the placement of the firm's investment funds (distribution fees), which are included in transaction based expenses.

Management Fees. Management fees for mutual funds are calculated as a percentage of daily net asset value and are received monthly. Management fees for hedge funds and separately managed accounts are calculated as a percentage of month-end net asset value and are generally received quarterly. Management fees for private equity funds are calculated as a percentage of monthly invested capital or committed capital and are received quarterly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the fund. Management fees are recognized over time in the period the services are provided.

Distribution fees paid by the firm are calculated based on either a percentage of the management fee, the investment fund's net asset value or the committed capital. Such fees are included in transaction based expenses.

Incentive Fees. Incentive fees are calculated as a percentage of a fund's or separately managed account's return, or excess return above a specified benchmark or other performance target. Incentive fees are generally based on investment performance over a twelve-month period or over the life of a fund. Fees that are based on performance over a twelvemonth period are subject to adjustment prior to the end of the measurement period. For fees that are based on investment performance over the life of the fund, future investment underperformance may require fees previously distributed to the firm to be returned to the fund.

Incentive fees earned from a fund or separately managed account are recognized when it is probable that a significant reversal of such fees will not occur, which is generally when such fees are no longer subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account. Therefore, incentive fees recognized during the period may relate to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods.

Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q

8

