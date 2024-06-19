UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
in millions, except per share amounts
2023
2022
Revenues
$
1,578
Investment banking
$
2,144
Investment management
2,289
2,070
Commissions and fees
1,088
1,003
Market making
5,433
6,029
Other principal transactions
55
(140)
Total non-interest revenues
10,443
11,106
Interest income
14,938
3,212
Interest expense
13,157
1,385
Net interest income
1,781
1,827
Total net revenues
12,224
12,933
Provision for credit losses
(171)
561
Operating expenses
4,090
Compensation and benefits
4,083
Transaction based
1,405
1,244
Market development
172
162
Communications and technology
466
424
Depreciation and amortization
970
492
Occupancy
265
251
Professional fees
383
437
Other expenses
651
623
Total operating expenses
8,402
7,716
Pre-tax earnings
3,993
4,656
Provision for taxes
759
717
Net earnings
3,234
3,939
Preferred stock dividends
147
108
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
3,087
$
3,831
Earnings per common share
$
8.87
Basic
$
10.87
Diluted
$
8.79
$
10.76
Average common shares
346.6
Basic
351.2
Diluted
351.3
355.9
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2023
2022
Net earnings
$
3,234
$
3,939
Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:
Currency translation
(31)
(15)
Debt valuation adjustment
(1)
740
Pension and postretirement liabilities
14
13
Available-for-sale securities
427
(1,354)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
409
(616)
Comprehensive income
$
3,643
$
3,323
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of
March
December
$ in millions
2023
2022
Assets
$
229,327
Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,825
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)
202,151
225,117
Securities borrowed (includes $40,599 and $38,578 at fair value)
203,177
189,041
Customer and other receivables (includes $23 and $25 at fair value)
144,633
135,448
Trading assets (at fair value and includes $81,927 and $40,143 pledged as collateral)
407,395
301,245
Investments (includes $77,241 and $78,201 at fair value, and $10,223 and $9,818 pledged as collateral)
131,790
130,629
Loans (net of allowance of $5,032 and $5,543, and includes $7,506 and $7,655 at fair value)
178,074
179,286
Other assets (includes $252 and $145 at fair value)
41,802
39,208
Total assets
$
1,538,349
$
1,441,799
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits (includes $18,530 and $15,746 at fair value)
$
375,531
$
386,665
Collateralized financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)
197,387
110,349
Securities loaned (includes $5,726 and $4,372 at fair value)
46,319
30,727
Other secured financings (includes $17,402 and $12,756 at fair value)
18,511
13,946
Customer and other payables
266,301
262,045
Trading liabilities (at fair value)
194,132
191,324
Unsecured short-term borrowings (includes $43,115 and $39,731 at fair value)
64,603
60,961
Unsecured long-term borrowings (includes $74,888 and $73,147 at fair value)
240,794
247,138
Other liabilities (includes $241 and $159 at fair value)
17,262
21,455
Total liabilities
1,420,840
1,324,610
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock; aggregate liquidation preference of $10,703 and $10,703
10,703
10,703
Common stock; 922,693,186 and 917,815,030 shares issued, and 332,884,318 and 334,918,639 shares outstanding
9
9
Share-based awards
4,823
5,696
Nonvoting common stock; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
60,143
59,050
Retained earnings
141,591
139,372
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,601)
(3,010)
Stock held in treasury, at cost; 589,808,870 and 582,896,393 shares
(97,159)
(94,631)
Total shareholders' equity
117,509
117,189
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,538,349
$
1,441,799
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
2
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2023
2022
Preferred stock
$
10,703
Beginning balance
$
10,703
Issued
-
-
Ending balance
10,703
10,703
Common stock
9
Beginning balance
9
Issued
-
-
Ending balance
9
9
Share-based awards
5,696
Beginning balance
4,211
Issuance and amortization of share-based awards
1,523
3,110
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
(2,377)
(2,341)
Forfeiture of share-based awards
(19)
(15)
Ending balance
4,823
4,965
Additional paid-in capital
59,050
Beginning balance
56,396
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
2,372
2,341
Cancellation of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(1,279)
(1,527)
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition
-
1,730
Other
-
(2)
Ending balance
60,143
58,938
Retained earnings
139,372
Beginning balance
131,811
Net earnings
3,234
3,939
Dividends and dividend equivalents declared on common stock and share-based awards
(868)
(711)
Dividends declared on preferred stock
(147)
(108)
Ending balance
141,591
134,931
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(3,010)
Beginning balance
(2,068)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
409
(616)
Ending balance
(2,601)
(2,684)
Stock held in treasury, at cost
(94,631)
Beginning balance
(91,136)
Repurchased
(2,546)
(500)
Reissued
28
18
Other
(10)
(5)
Ending balance
(97,159)
(91,623)
Total shareholders' equity
$
117,509
$
115,239
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
$
3,234
Net earnings
$
3,939
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
970
492
Share-based compensation
1,541
3,128
Provision for credit losses
(171)
561
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Customer and other receivables and payables, net
(4,930)
26,755
Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net
111,460
(72,986)
Trading assets
(100,066)
(28,163)
Trading liabilities
2,172
50,794
Loans held for sale, net
1,236
2,702
Other, net
(6,042)
(6,756)
Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
9,404
(19,534)
Cash flows from investing activities
(597)
Purchase of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
(953)
Proceeds from sales of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
417
428
Net cash used for business acquisitions
-
(13)
Purchase of investments
(10,461)
(8,780)
Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments
8,166
2,369
Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net
497
(10,072)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,978)
(17,021)
Cash flows from financing activities
3,648
Unsecured short-term borrowings, net
7,085
Other secured financings (short-term), net
4,230
1,659
Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)
854
358
Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion
(745)
(1,717)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings
8,022
37,113
Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion
(21,266)
(14,483)
Derivative contracts with a financing element, net
636
953
Deposits, net
(11,442)
24,606
Common stock repurchased
(2,546)
(500)
Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(1,279)
(1,531)
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid on common stock, preferred stock and share-based awards
(1,013)
(815)
Other financing, net
357
373
Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities
(20,544)
53,101
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
620
(3,418)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(12,498)
13,128
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
241,825
261,036
Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance
$
229,327
$
274,164
Supplemental disclosures:
$
13,082
Cash payments for interest, net of capitalized interest
$
1,299
Cash payments for income taxes, net
$
459
$
435
See Notes 12 and 16 for information about non-cash activities.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
4
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 1.
Description of Business
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
The firm manages and reports its activities in the following three business segments:
Global Banking & Markets
The firm provides a broad range of services to a diverse group of corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. Services include strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. The firm facilitates client transactions and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. In addition, the firm makes markets in and clears institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime brokerage and other equities financing activities, including securities lending, margin lending and swaps. The firm also provides lending to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing, and secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending. In addition, the firm provides financing through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements) and provides securities-based loans to individuals. The firm also makes equity and debt investments related to Global Banking & Markets activities.
Asset & Wealth Management
The firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. The firm also provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, and executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. The firm issues loans to wealth management clients, accepts deposits through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and through its private bank, and provides investing services through Marcus Invest to U.S. customers. The firm has also issued unsecured loans to consumers through Marcus and has started a process to cease offering new loans. The firm completed a partial sale of this portfolio in the first quarter of 2023 and intends to sell the remaining portfolio. The firm makes equity investments, which include investing activities related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets, as well as investments through consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. The firm also invests in debt instruments and engages in lending activities to middle-market clients, and provides financing for real estate and other assets.
Platform Solutions
The firm issues credit cards through partnership arrangements and provides point-of-sale financing through GreenSky, Inc. (GreenSky) to consumers. In April 2023, the firm announced that it is initiating a process to explore the sale of GreenSky. The firm also announced in April 2023 the launch of savings accounts for Apple Card customers. In addition, the firm provides transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients.
- Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. References to "the 2022 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP and the rules of the SEC.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.
All references to March 2023 and March 2022 refer to the firm's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. All references to December 2022 refer to the date December 31, 2022. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The firm's significant accounting policies include when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:
Fair Value Measurements
Note 4
Fair Value Hierarchy
Note 5
Trading Assets and Liabilities
Note 6
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
Note 7
Investments
Note 8
Loans
Note 9
Fair Value Option
Note 10
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
Note 11
Other Assets
Note 12
Deposits
Note 13
Unsecured Borrowings
Note 14
Other Liabilities
Note 15
Securitization Activities
Note 16
Variable Interest Entities
Note 17
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Note 18
Shareholders' Equity
Note 19
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
Note 20
Earnings Per Common Share
Note 21
Transactions with Affiliated Funds
Note 22
Interest Income and Interest Expense
Note 23
Income Taxes
Note 24
Business Segments
Note 25
Credit Concentrations
Note 26
Legal Proceedings
Note 27
Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
6
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Consolidation
The firm consolidates entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. The firm determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).
Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and
- the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the firm has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.
Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The firm has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the firm has a variable interest or interests that provide it with (i) the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.
Equity-Method Investments. When the firm does not have a controlling financial interest in an entity but can exert significant influence over the entity's operating and financial policies, the investment is generally accounted for at fair value by electing the fair value option available under U.S. GAAP. Significant influence generally exists when the firm owns 20% to 50% of the entity's common stock or in- substance common stock.
In certain cases, the firm applies the equity method of accounting to new investments that are strategic in nature or closely related to the firm's principal business activities, when the firm has a significant degree of involvement in the cash flows or operations of the investee or when cost-benefit considerations are less significant. See Note 8 for further information about equity-method investments.
Investment Funds. The firm has formed investment funds with third-party investors. These funds are typically organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies for which the firm acts as general partner or manager. Generally, the firm does not hold a majority of the economic interests in these funds. These funds are usually voting interest entities and generally are not consolidated because third-party investors typically have rights to terminate the funds or to remove the firm as general partner or manager. Investments in these funds are generally measured at net asset value (NAV) and are included in investments. See Notes 8, 18 and 22 for further information about investments in funds.
Use of Estimates
Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to fair value measurements, the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, but actual results could be materially different.
Revenue Recognition
Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the firm has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are generally included in market making or other principal transactions. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements.
- Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Revenue from Contracts with Clients. The firm recognizes revenue earned from contracts with clients for services, such as investment banking, investment management, and execution and clearing (contracts with clients), when the performance obligations related to the underlying transaction are completed.
Revenues from contracts with clients represent approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2023 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees), and approximately 40% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2022 (including approximately 80% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees). See Note 25 for information about net revenues by business segment.
Investment Banking
Advisory. Fees from financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues when the services related to the underlying transaction are completed under the terms of the assignment. Non-refundable deposits and milestone payments in connection with financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction or when the assignment is otherwise concluded.
Expenses associated with financial advisory assignments are recognized when incurred and are included in transaction based expenses. Client reimbursements for such expenses are included in investment banking revenues.
Underwriting. Fees from underwriting assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction based on the terms of the assignment.
Expenses associated with underwriting assignments are generally deferred until the related revenue is recognized or the assignment is otherwise concluded. Such expenses are included in transaction based expenses for completed assignments.
Investment Management
The firm earns management fees and incentive fees for investment management services, which are included in investment management revenues. The firm makes payments to brokers and advisors related to the placement of the firm's investment funds (distribution fees), which are included in transaction based expenses.
Management Fees. Management fees for mutual funds are calculated as a percentage of daily net asset value and are received monthly. Management fees for hedge funds and separately managed accounts are calculated as a percentage of month-end net asset value and are generally received quarterly. Management fees for private equity funds are calculated as a percentage of monthly invested capital or committed capital and are received quarterly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the fund. Management fees are recognized over time in the period the services are provided.
Distribution fees paid by the firm are calculated based on either a percentage of the management fee, the investment fund's net asset value or the committed capital. Such fees are included in transaction based expenses.
Incentive Fees. Incentive fees are calculated as a percentage of a fund's or separately managed account's return, or excess return above a specified benchmark or other performance target. Incentive fees are generally based on investment performance over a twelve-month period or over the life of a fund. Fees that are based on performance over a twelvemonth period are subject to adjustment prior to the end of the measurement period. For fees that are based on investment performance over the life of the fund, future investment underperformance may require fees previously distributed to the firm to be returned to the fund.
Incentive fees earned from a fund or separately managed account are recognized when it is probable that a significant reversal of such fees will not occur, which is generally when such fees are no longer subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account. Therefore, incentive fees recognized during the period may relate to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods.
Goldman Sachs March 2023 Form 10-Q
8
