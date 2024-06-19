UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Form 10-Q
- QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022
- TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 001-14965
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Delaware
13-4019460
200 West Street, New York, NY
10282
(212) 902-1000
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Symbol
registered
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
GS
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
GS PrA
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C
GS PrC
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D
GS PrD
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J
GS PrJ
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K
GS PrK
NYSE
5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II
GS/43PE
NYSE
Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III
GS/43PF
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31B
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31X
NYSE
As of October 21, 2022, there were 338,634,588 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
INDEX
Form 10-Q Item Number
Page No.
PART I
Item 1
Note 4. Fair Value Measurements
11
Note 5. Trading Assets and Liabilities
16
Note 6. Trading Cash Instruments
17
Note 7. Derivatives and Hedging Activities
20
Note 8. Investments
30
Note 9. Loans
36
Note 10. Fair Value Option
47
Note 11. Collateralized Agreements and Financings
52
Note 12. Other Assets
56
Note 13. Deposits
59
Note 14. Unsecured Borrowings
60
Note 15. Other Liabilities
62
Note 16. Securitization Activities
63
Note 17. Variable Interest Entities
65
Note 18. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
68
Note 19. Shareholders' Equity
72
Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy
75
Note 21. Earnings Per Common Share
84
Note 22. Transactions with Affiliated Funds
84
Note 23. Interest Income and Interest Expense
85
Note 24. Income Taxes
85
Note 25. Business Segments
86
Note 26. Credit Concentrations
88
Note 27. Legal Proceedings
89
Page No.
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
102
Statistical Disclosures
103
Item 2
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
and Results of Operations
105
Introduction
105
Executive Overview
105
Business Environment
106
Critical Accounting Policies
107
Use of Estimates
109
Recent Accounting Developments
110
Results of Operations
110
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
129
Capital Management and Regulatory Capital
133
Regulatory and Other Matters
137
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
138
Risk Management
139
Overview and Structure of Risk Management
139
Liquidity Risk Management
143
Market Risk Management
150
Credit Risk Management
154
Operational Risk Management
163
Model Risk Management
164
Other Risk Management
165
Available Information
167
Forward-Looking Statements
167
Item 3
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
170
Item 4
Controls and Procedures
170
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
170
Item 1
Legal Proceedings
170
Item 2
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
170
Item 6
Exhibits
171
SIGNATURES
171
Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Investment banking
$
1,541
$
3,548
$
5,457
$
10,564
Investment management
2,276
2,139
6,733
5,840
Commissions and fees
995
860
3,079
2,766
Market making
4,642
3,929
15,561
13,096
Other principal transactions
478
1,568
338
9,759
Total non-interest revenues
9,932
12,044
31,168
42,025
Interest income
8,550
3,117
16,613
9,110
Interest expense
6,507
1,553
11,009
4,435
Net interest income
2,043
1,564
5,604
4,675
Total net revenues
11,975
13,608
36,772
46,700
Provision for credit losses
515
175
1,743
13
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
3,606
3,167
11,384
14,473
Transaction based
1,317
1,139
3,878
3,520
Market development
199
165
596
360
Communications and technology
459
397
1,327
1,143
Depreciation and amortization
666
509
1,728
1,527
Occupancy
255
239
765
727
Professional fees
465
433
1,392
1,137
Other expenses
737
542
2,003
1,781
Total operating expenses
7,704
6,591
23,073
24,668
Pre-tax earnings
3,756
6,842
11,956
22,019
Provision for taxes
687
1,464
2,021
4,319
Net earnings
3,069
5,378
9,935
17,700
Preferred stock dividends
107
94
356
358
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
2,962
$
5,284
$
9,579
$
17,342
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
8.35
$
15.14
$
27.03
$
49.23
Diluted
$
8.25
$
14.93
$
26.71
$
48.59
Average common shares
Basic
352.8
348.3
353.0
351.8
Diluted
359.2
353.9
358.6
356.9
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
$ in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings
$
3,069
$
5,378
$
9,935
$ 17,700
Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:
Currency translation
26
(20)
(5)
(36)
Debt valuation adjustment
673
67
2,601
165
Pension and postretirement liabilities
(2)
-
10
7
Available-for-sale securities
(615)
(114)
(2,410)
(658)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
82
(67)
196
(522)
Comprehensive income
$
3,151
$
5,311
$
10,131
$ 17,178
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of
September
December
$ in millions
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
284,251
$
261,036
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (at fair value)
182,502
205,703
Securities borrowed (includes $42,506 and $39,955 at fair value)
196,968
178,771
Customer and other receivables (includes $25 and $42 at fair value)
165,421
160,673
Trading assets (at fair value and includes $77,130 and $68,208 pledged as collateral)
383,975
375,916
Investments (includes $77,580 and $83,427 at fair value, and $20,375 and $12,840 pledged as collateral)
126,963
88,719
Loans (net of allowance of $4,846 and $3,573, and includes $8,250 and $10,769 at fair value)
176,669
158,562
Other assets
39,245
34,608
Total assets
$
1,555,994
$
1,463,988
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits (includes $23,587 and $35,425 at fair value)
$
394,733
$
364,227
Collateralized financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)
159,690
165,883
Securities loaned (includes $7,444 and $9,170 at fair value)
43,822
46,505
Other secured financings (includes $14,240 and $17,074 at fair value)
15,595
18,544
Customer and other payables
278,457
251,931
Trading liabilities (at fair value)
231,713
181,424
Unsecured short-term borrowings (includes $32,470 and $29,832 at fair value)
51,850
46,955
Unsecured long-term borrowings (includes $65,358 and $52,390 at fair value)
239,965
254,092
Other liabilities (includes $462 and $359 at fair value)
20,879
24,501
Total liabilities
1,436,704
1,354,062
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock; aggregate liquidation preference of $10,703 and $10,703
10,703
10,703
Common stock; 917,804,656 and 906,430,314 shares issued, and 339,103,013 and 333,573,254 shares outstanding
9
9
Share-based awards
5,479
4,211
Nonvoting common stock; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
59,031
56,396
Retained earnings
139,067
131,811
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,872)
(2,068)
Stock held in treasury, at cost; 578,701,645 and 572,857,062 shares
(93,127)
(91,136)
Total shareholders' equity
119,290
109,926
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,555,994
$
1,463,988
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
2
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September
Ended September
$ in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Preferred stock
Beginning balance
$
10,703
$
9,203
$
10,703
$
11,203
Issued
-
750
-
1,425
Redeemed
-
-
-
(2,675)
Ending balance
10,703
9,953
10,703
9,953
Common stock
Beginning balance
9
9
9
9
Issued
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
9
9
9
9
Share-based awards
Beginning balance
5,245
3,759
4,211
3,468
Issuance and amortization of share-based awards
311
202
3,811
2,180
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
(44)
(21)
(2,463)
(1,625)
Forfeiture of share-based awards
(33)
(44)
(80)
(127)
Ending balance
5,479
3,896
5,479
3,896
Additional paid-in capital
Beginning balance
58,993
56,390
56,396
55,679
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
61
23
2,494
1,676
Cancellation of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(23)
(14)
(1,587)
(983)
Issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock
-
(1)
-
25
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition
-
-
1,730
-
Other
-
-
(2)
1
Ending balance
59,031
56,398
59,031
56,398
Retained earnings
Beginning balance
136,998
124,051
131,811
112,947
Net earnings
3,069
5,378
9,935
17,700
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
(4)
-
(69)
Dividends and dividend equivalents declared on common stock and share-based awards
(893)
(700)
(2,323)
(1,589)
Dividends declared on preferred stock
(107)
(94)
(356)
(317)
Preferred stock redemption premium
-
-
-
(41)
Ending balance
139,067
128,631
139,067
128,631
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
Beginning balance
(1,954)
(1,889)
(2,068)
(1,434)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
82
(67)
196
(522)
Ending balance
(1,872)
(1,956)
(1,872)
(1,956)
Stock held in treasury, at cost
Beginning balance
(92,123)
(89,633)
(91,136)
(85,940)
Repurchased
(1,000)
(1,000)
(2,000)
(4,700)
Reissued
1
1
20
11
Other
(5)
(2)
(11)
(5)
Ending balance
(93,127)
(90,634)
(93,127)
(90,634)
Total shareholders' equity
$
119,290
$
106,297
$
119,290
$
106,297
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine Months
Ended September
$ in millions
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
$
9,935
$
17,700
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,728
1,527
Share-based compensation
3,811
2,141
Provision for credit losses
1,743
13
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Customer and other receivables and payables, net
21,453
11,010
Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net
(3,872)
(88,832)
Trading assets
(39,764)
(1,815)
Trading liabilities
48,411
50,065
Loans held for sale, net
2,041
(1,780)
Other, net
(21,781)
(14,005)
Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
23,705
(23,976)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
(2,994)
(3,548)
Proceeds from sales of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
1,272
3,111
Net cash used for business acquisitions
(2,113)
-
Purchase of investments
(52,989)
(31,998)
Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments
8,080
40,127
Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net
(20,924)
(24,219)
Net cash used for investing activities
(69,668)
(16,527)
Cash flows from financing activities
Unsecured short-term borrowings, net
2,451
1,342
Other secured financings (short-term), net
(1,415)
(635)
Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)
1,499
3,661
Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion
(2,677)
(4,922)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings
69,620
68,798
Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion
(35,328)
(38,370)
Derivative contracts with a financing element, net
1,749
477
Deposits, net
39,174
74,612
Preferred stock redemption
-
(2,675)
Common stock repurchased
(2,000)
(4,700)
Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(1,591)
(984)
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid on common stock, preferred stock and share-based awards
(2,669)
(1,903)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
-
1,423
Other financing, net
365
367
Net cash provided by financing activities
69,178
96,491
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
23,215
55,988
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
261,036
155,842
Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance
$
284,251
$
211,830
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash payments for interest, net of capitalized interest
$
9,882
$
4,394
Cash payments for income taxes, net
$
3,046
$
4,769
See Notes 12 and 16 for information about non-cash activities.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
4
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 1.
Description of Business
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
The firm reports its activities in four business segments:
Investment Banking
The firm provides a broad range of investment banking services to a diverse group of corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. Services include strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. The firm also provides lending to corporate clients, including relationship lending, middle-market lending and acquisition financing. The firm also provides transaction banking services to certain corporate clients.
Global Markets
The firm facilitates client transactions and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products with institutional clients, such as corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. The firm also makes markets in and clears institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime brokerage and other equities financing activities, including securities lending, margin lending and swaps. The firm also provides financing to clients through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements), and through structured credit, warehouse and asset-backed lending.
Asset Management
The firm manages assets and offers investment products (primarily through separately managed accounts and commingled vehicles, such as mutual funds and private investment funds) across all major asset classes to a diverse set of institutional clients and a network of third-party distributors around the world. The firm makes equity investments, which include alternative investing activities related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets, as well as investments through consolidated investment entities, substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. The firm also invests in corporate debt and provides financing for real estate and other assets.
Consumer & Wealth Management
The firm provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, executing brokerage transactions and managing assets for individuals in its wealth management business. The firm also provides loans, accepts deposits and provides investing services through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and through its private bank, as well as issues credit cards to consumers. The acquisition of GreenSky, Inc. (GreenSky) in March 2022 expanded the firm's offering of point-of-sale financing.
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. References to "the 2021 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP and the rules of the SEC.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.
All references to September 2022, June 2022 and September 2021 refer to the firm's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. All references to December 2021 refer to the date December 31, 2021. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.
- Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The firm's significant accounting policies include when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:
Fair Value Measurements
Note 4
Trading Assets and Liabilities
Note 5
Trading Cash Instruments
Note 6
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
Note 7
Investments
Note 8
Loans
Note 9
Fair Value Option
Note 10
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
Note 11
Other Assets
Note 12
Deposits
Note 13
Unsecured Borrowings
Note 14
Other Liabilities
Note 15
Securitization Activities
Note 16
Variable Interest Entities
Note 17
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Note 18
Shareholders' Equity
Note 19
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
Note 20
Earnings Per Common Share
Note 21
Transactions with Affiliated Funds
Note 22
Interest Income and Interest Expense
Note 23
Income Taxes
Note 24
Business Segments
Note 25
Credit Concentrations
Note 26
Legal Proceedings
Note 27
Consolidation
The firm consolidates entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. The firm determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).
Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and
- the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the firm has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.
Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The firm has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the firm has a variable interest or interests that provide it with (i) the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.
Equity-Method Investments. When the firm does not have a controlling financial interest in an entity but can exert significant influence over the entity's operating and financial policies, the investment is generally accounted for at fair value by electing the fair value option available under U.S. GAAP. Significant influence generally exists when the firm owns 20% to 50% of the entity's common stock or in- substance common stock.
In certain cases, the firm applies the equity method of accounting to new investments that are strategic in nature or closely related to the firm's principal business activities, when the firm has a significant degree of involvement in the cash flows or operations of the investee or when cost-benefit considerations are less significant. See Note 8 for further information about equity-method investments.
Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
6
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Investment Funds. The firm has formed investment funds with third-party investors. These funds are typically organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies for which the firm acts as general partner or manager. Generally, the firm does not hold a majority of the economic interests in these funds. These funds are usually voting interest entities and generally are not consolidated because third-party investors typically have rights to terminate the funds or to remove the firm as general partner or manager. Investments in these funds are generally measured at net asset value (NAV) and are included in investments. See Notes 8, 18 and 22 for further information about investments in funds.
Use of Estimates
Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to fair value measurements, the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, but actual results could be materially different.
Revenue Recognition
Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the firm has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are generally included in market making or other principal transactions. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements.
Revenue from Contracts with Clients. The firm recognizes revenue earned from contracts with clients for services, such as investment banking, investment management, and execution and clearing (contracts with clients), when the performance obligations related to the underlying transaction are completed.
Revenues from contracts with clients represent approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended September 2022 (including approximately 90% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees) and approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the nine months ended September 2022 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees), and approximately 50% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended September 2021 and approximately 40% for the nine months ended September 2021 (in each case, reflecting approximately 90% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees). See Note 25 for information about net revenues by business segment.
Investment Banking
Advisory. Fees from financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues when the services related to the underlying transaction are completed under the terms of the assignment. Non-refundable deposits and milestone payments in connection with financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction or when the assignment is otherwise concluded.
Expenses associated with financial advisory assignments are recognized when incurred and are included in transaction based expenses. Client reimbursements for such expenses are included in investment banking revenues.
Underwriting. Fees from underwriting assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction based on the terms of the assignment.
Expenses associated with underwriting assignments are generally deferred until the related revenue is recognized or the assignment is otherwise concluded. Such expenses are included in transaction based expenses for completed assignments.
- Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Investment Management
The firm earns management fees and incentive fees for investment management services, which are included in investment management revenues. The firm makes payments to brokers and advisors related to the placement of the firm's investment funds (distribution fees), which are included in transaction based expenses.
Management Fees. Management fees for mutual funds are calculated as a percentage of daily net asset value and are received monthly. Management fees for hedge funds and separately managed accounts are calculated as a percentage of month-end net asset value and are generally received quarterly. Management fees for private equity funds are calculated as a percentage of monthly invested capital or committed capital and are received quarterly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the fund. Management fees are recognized over time in the period the services are provided.
Distribution fees paid by the firm are calculated based on either a percentage of the management fee, the investment fund's net asset value or the committed capital. Such fees are included in transaction based expenses.
Incentive Fees. Incentive fees are calculated as a percentage of a fund's or separately managed account's return, or excess return above a specified benchmark or other performance target. Incentive fees are generally based on investment performance over a twelve-month period or over the life of a fund. Fees that are based on performance over a twelvemonth period are subject to adjustment prior to the end of the measurement period. For fees that are based on investment performance over the life of the fund, future investment underperformance may require fees previously distributed to the firm to be returned to the fund.
Incentive fees earned from a fund or separately managed account are recognized when it is probable that a significant reversal of such fees will not occur, which is generally when such fees are no longer subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account. Therefore, incentive fees recognized during the period may relate to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods.
Commissions and Fees
The firm earns commissions and fees from executing and clearing client transactions on stock, options and futures markets, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. Commissions and fees are recognized on the day the trade is executed. The firm also provides third-party research services to clients in connection with certain soft-dollar arrangements. Third-party research costs incurred by the firm in connection with such arrangements are presented net within commissions and fees.
Remaining Performance Obligations
Remaining performance obligations are services that the firm has committed to perform in the future in connection with its contracts with clients. The firm's remaining performance obligations are generally related to its financial advisory assignments and certain investment management activities. Revenues associated with remaining performance obligations relating to financial advisory assignments cannot be determined until the outcome of the transaction. For the firm's investment management activities, where fees are calculated based on the net asset value of the fund or separately managed account, future revenues associated with such remaining performance obligations cannot be determined as such fees are subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account.
The firm is able to determine the future revenues associated with management fees calculated based on committed capital. As of September 2022, substantially all future net revenues associated with such remaining performance obligations will be recognized through 2029. Annual revenues associated with such performance obligations average less than $300 million through 2029.
Transfers of Financial Assets
Transfers of financial assets are accounted for as sales when the firm has relinquished control over the assets transferred. For transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales, any gains or losses are recognized in net revenues. Assets or liabilities that arise from the firm's continuing involvement with transferred financial assets are initially recognized at fair value. For transfers of financial assets that are not accounted for as sales, the assets are generally included in trading assets and the transfer is accounted for as a collateralized financing, with the related interest expense recognized over the life of the transaction. See Note 11 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as collateralized financings and Note 16 for further information about transfers of financial assets accounted for as sales.
Goldman Sachs September 2022 Form 10-Q
8
