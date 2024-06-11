UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024

or

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number: 001-14965

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 13-4019460 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (212) 902-1000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Exchange on which Title of each class Symbol registered Common stock, par value $.01 per share GS NYSE Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A GS PrA NYSE Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C GS PrC NYSE Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D GS PrD NYSE Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K GS PrK NYSE 5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II GS/43PE NYSE Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III GS/43PF NYSE Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp. GS/31B NYSE Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp. GS/31X NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐ Yes ☒ No

As of April 19, 2024, there were 322,463,497 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.