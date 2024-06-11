UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number: 001-14965

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

13-4019460

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

200 West Street, New York, NY

10282

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(212) 902-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Exchange

on which

Title of each class

Symbol

registered

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

GS

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

GS PrA

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C

GS PrC

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

GS PrD

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K

GS PrK

NYSE

5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II

GS/43PE

NYSE

Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III

GS/43PF

NYSE

Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp.

GS/31B

NYSE

Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp.

GS/31X

NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of April 19, 2024, there were 322,463,497 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

INDEX

Form 10-Q Item Number

Page No.

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1

Item 1

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

1

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Note 1. Description of Business

5

Note 2. Basis of Presentation

6

Note 3. Significant Accounting Policies

6

Note 4. Fair Value Measurements

12

Note 5. Fair Value Hierarchy

17

Note 6. Trading Assets and Liabilities

31

Note 7. Derivatives and Hedging Activities

32

Note 8. Investments

38

Note 9. Loans

41

Note 10. Fair Value Option

50

Note 11. Collateralized Agreements and Financings

52

Note 12. Other Assets

56

Note 13. Deposits

58

Note 14. Unsecured Borrowings

59

Note 15. Other Liabilities

61

Note 16. Securitization Activities

62

Note 17. Variable Interest Entities

64

Note 18. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

68

Note 19. Shareholders' Equity

72

Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy

75

Note 21. Earnings Per Common Share

81

Note 22. Transactions with Affiliated Funds

81

Note 23. Interest Income and Interest Expense

82

Note 24. Income Taxes

82

Note 25. Business Segments

83

Note 26. Credit Concentrations

85

Note 27. Legal Proceedings

85

Page No.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

98

Statistical Disclosures

99

Item 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition

and Results of Operations

101

Introduction

101

Executive Overview

101

Business Environment

102

Critical Accounting Policies

102

Use of Estimates

104

Recent Accounting Developments

105

Results of Operations

106

Balance Sheet and Funding Sources

121

Capital Management and Regulatory Capital

124

Regulatory and Other Matters

130

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

130

Risk Management

131

Overview and Structure of Risk Management

131

Liquidity Risk Management

135

Market Risk Management

142

Credit Risk Management

147

Operational Risk Management

156

Cybersecurity Risk Management

158

Model Risk Management

159

Other Risk Management

160

Available Information

162

Forward-Looking Statements

162

Item 3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

166

Item 4

Controls and Procedures

166

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

166

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

166

Item 2

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

166

Item 5

Other Information

166

Item 6

Exhibits

167

SIGNATURES

167

Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

in millions, except per share amounts

2024

2023

Revenues

$

2,085

Investment banking

$

1,578

Investment management

2,491

2,289

Commissions and fees

1,077

1,088

Market making

5,992

5,433

Other principal transactions

960

55

Total non-interest revenues

12,605

10,443

Interest income

19,555

14,938

Interest expense

17,947

13,157

Net interest income

1,608

1,781

Total net revenues

14,213

12,224

Provision for credit losses

318

(171)

Operating expenses

4,585

Compensation and benefits

4,090

Transaction based

1,497

1,405

Market development

153

172

Communications and technology

470

466

Depreciation and amortization

627

970

Occupancy

247

265

Professional fees

384

383

Other expenses

695

651

Total operating expenses

8,658

8,402

Pre-tax earnings

5,237

3,993

Provision for taxes

1,105

759

Net earnings

4,132

3,234

Preferred stock dividends

201

147

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

3,931

$

3,087

Earnings per common share

$

11.67

Basic

$

8.87

Diluted

$

11.58

$

8.79

Average common shares

335.6

Basic

346.6

Diluted

339.5

351.3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2024

2023

Net earnings

$

4,132

$

3,234

Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:

Currency translation

26

(31)

Debt valuation adjustment

(556)

(1)

Pension and postretirement liabilities

16

14

Available-for-sale securities

115

427

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(399)

409

Comprehensive income

$

3,733

$

3,643

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of

March

December

$ in millions

2024

2023

Assets

$

209,385

Cash and cash equivalents

$

241,577

Collateralized agreements:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (includes $231,655 and $223,543 at fair value)

231,918

223,805

Securities borrowed (includes $48,624 and $44,930 at fair value)

214,913

199,420

Customer and other receivables (includes $23 and $23 at fair value)

160,419

132,495

Trading assets (at fair value and includes $113,748 and $110,567 pledged as collateral)

507,718

477,510

Investments (includes $81,777 and $75,767 at fair value)

154,900

146,839

Loans (net of allowance of $4,902 and $5,050, and includes $6,123 and $6,506 at fair value)

183,934

183,358

Other assets (includes $248 and $366 at fair value)

35,253

36,590

Total assets

$

1,698,440

$

1,641,594

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits (includes $31,370 and $29,460 at fair value)

$

440,662

$

428,417

Collateralized financings:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)

267,479

249,887

Securities loaned (includes $10,289 and $8,934 at fair value)

66,261

60,483

Other secured financings (includes $14,798 and $12,554 at fair value)

15,052

13,194

Customer and other payables

256,662

230,728

Trading liabilities (at fair value)

201,142

200,355

Unsecured short-term borrowings (includes $50,017 and $46,127 at fair value)

78,603

75,945

Unsecured long-term borrowings (includes $87,142 and $86,410 at fair value)

233,919

241,877

Other liabilities (includes $150 and $266 at fair value)

20,114

23,803

Total liabilities

1,579,894

1,524,689

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock; aggregate liquidation preference of $11,203 and $11,203

11,203

11,203

Common stock; 927,253,617 and 922,895,030 shares issued, and 324,014,481 and 323,376,354 shares outstanding

9

9

Share-based awards

4,564

5,121

Nonvoting common stock; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

61,314

60,247

Retained earnings

146,690

143,688

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,317)

(2,918)

Stock held in treasury, at cost; 603,239,138 and 599,518,678 shares

(101,917)

(100,445)

Total shareholders' equity

118,546

116,905

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,698,440

$

1,641,594

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

2

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2024

2023

Preferred stock

Beginning balance

$ 11,203

$

10,703

Issued

-

-

Ending balance

11,203

10,703

Common stock

Beginning balance

9

9

Issued

-

-

Ending balance

9

9

Share-based awards

Beginning balance

5,121

5,696

Issuance and amortization of share-based awards

1,845

1,523

Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards

(2,339)

(2,377)

Forfeiture of share-based awards

(63)

(19)

Ending balance

4,564

4,823

Additional paid-in capital

Beginning balance

60,247

59,050

Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards

2,319

2,372

Cancellation of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements

(1,252)

(1,279)

Ending balance

61,314

60,143

Retained earnings

Beginning balance

143,688

139,372

Net earnings

4,132

3,234

Dividends and dividend equivalents declared on common stock and share-based awards

(929)

(868)

Dividends declared on preferred stock

(201)

(147)

Ending balance

146,690

141,591

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

Beginning balance

(2,918)

(3,010)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(399)

409

Ending balance

(3,317)

(2,601)

Stock held in treasury, at cost

Beginning balance

(100,445)

(94,631)

Repurchased

(1,500)

(2,546)

Reissued

33

28

Other

(5)

(10)

Ending balance

(101,917)

(97,159)

Total shareholders' equity

$118,546

$

117,509

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March

$ in millions

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

$

4,132

Net earnings

$

3,234

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

627

970

Deferred income taxes

60

76

Share-based compensation

1,844

1,541

Provision for credit losses

318

(171)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Customer and other receivables and payables, net

(1,807)

(4,930)

Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net

(236)

111,460

Trading assets

(30,120)

(100,066)

Trading liabilities

800

2,172

Loans held for sale, net

(301)

1,236

Other, net

(3,355)

(6,118)

Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities

(28,038)

9,404

Cash flows from investing activities

(497)

Purchase of property, leasehold improvements and equipment

(597)

Proceeds from sales of property, leasehold improvements and equipment

399

417

Net cash received from business dispositions

3,622

-

Purchase of investments

(25,239)

(10,461)

Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments

17,664

8,166

Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net

(3,929)

497

Net cash used for investing activities

(7,980)

(1,978)

Cash flows from financing activities

6,274

Unsecured short-term borrowings, net

3,648

Other secured financings (short-term), net

495

4,230

Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)

2,201

854

Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion

(627)

(745)

Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings

13,335

8,022

Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion

(23,106)

(21,266)

Derivative contracts with a financing element, net

(13)

636

Deposits, net

12,146

(11,442)

Common stock repurchased

(1,500)

(2,546)

Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements

(1,252)

(1,279)

Dividends and dividend equivalents paid on common stock, preferred stock and share-based awards

(1,123)

(1,013)

Other financing, net

341

357

Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities

7,171

(20,544)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,345)

620

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(32,192)

(12,498)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance

241,577

241,825

Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance

$

209,385

$

229,327

Supplemental disclosures:

$

16,905

Cash payments for interest, net of capitalized interest

$

13,082

Cash payments for income taxes, net

$

525

$

459

See Notes 9 and 16 for information about non-cash activities.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

4

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 1.

Description of Business

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

The firm manages and reports its activities in the following three business segments:

Global Banking & Markets

The firm provides a broad range of services to a diverse group of corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. Services include strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. The firm facilitates client transactions and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. In addition, the firm makes markets in and clears institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime financing (including securities lending, margin lending and swaps), portfolio financing and other types of equity financing (including securities-based loans to individuals). The firm also provides lending to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing, and secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending. In addition, the firm provides commodity financing to clients through structured transactions and also provides financing through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements). The firm also makes equity and debt investments related to Global Banking & Markets activities.

Asset & Wealth Management

The firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. The firm also provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, and executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. The firm issues loans to wealth management clients and accepts deposits through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and through its private bank. The firm makes equity investments, which include investing activities related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets, as well as investments through consolidated investment entities (CIEs), substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. The firm also invests in debt instruments and engages in lending activities to middle- market clients, and provides financing for real estate and other assets.

Platform Solutions

The firm issues credit cards through partnership arrangements, accepts deposits from Apple Card customers and provides transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. During the first quarter of 2024, the firm completed the sale of GreenSky Holdings, LLC (GreenSky). The firm has also entered into an agreement with General Motors (GM) regarding a process to transition the GM credit card program to another issuer to be selected by GM.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Note 2.

Basis of Presentation

These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. References to "the 2023 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP and the rules of the SEC.

These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.

All references to March 2024 and March 2023 refer to the firm's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. All references to December 2023 refer to the date December 31, 2023. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.

Note 3.

Significant Accounting Policies

The firm's significant accounting policies include when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:

Fair Value Measurements

Note 4

Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 5

Trading Assets and Liabilities

Note 6

Derivatives and Hedging Activities

Note 7

Investments

Note 8

Loans

Note 9

Fair Value Option

Note 10

Collateralized Agreements and Financings

Note 11

Other Assets

Note 12

Deposits

Note 13

Unsecured Borrowings

Note 14

Other Liabilities

Note 15

Securitization Activities

Note 16

Variable Interest Entities

Note 17

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees

Note 18

Shareholders' Equity

Note 19

Regulation and Capital Adequacy

Note 20

Earnings Per Common Share

Note 21

Transactions with Affiliated Funds

Note 22

Interest Income and Interest Expense

Note 23

Income Taxes

Note 24

Business Segments

Note 25

Credit Concentrations

Note 26

Legal Proceedings

Note 27

Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

6

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Consolidation

The firm consolidates entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. The firm determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).

Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and

  1. the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the firm has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.

Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The firm has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the firm has a variable interest or interests that provide it with (i) the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.

Equity-Method Investments. When the firm does not have a controlling financial interest in an entity but can exert significant influence over the entity's operating and financial policies, the investment is generally accounted for at fair value by electing the fair value option available under U.S. GAAP. Significant influence generally exists when the firm owns 20% to 50% of the entity's common stock or in- substance common stock.

In certain cases, the firm applies the equity method of accounting to new investments that are strategic in nature or closely related to the firm's principal business activities, when the firm has a significant degree of involvement in the cash flows or operations of the investee or when cost-benefit considerations are less significant. See Note 8 for further information about equity-method investments.

Investment Funds. The firm has formed investment funds with third-party investors. These funds are typically organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies for which the firm acts as general partner or manager. Generally, the firm does not hold a majority of the economic interests in these funds. These funds are usually voting interest entities and generally are not consolidated because third-party investors typically have rights to terminate the funds or to remove the firm as general partner or manager. Investments in these funds are generally measured at net asset value (NAV) and are included in investments. See Notes 8, 18 and 22 for further information about investments in funds.

Use of Estimates

Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to fair value measurements, the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, but actual results could be materially different.

Revenue Recognition

Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the firm has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are generally included in market making or other principal transactions. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements.

  • Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Revenue from Contracts with Clients. The firm recognizes revenue earned from contracts with clients for services, such as investment banking, investment management, and execution and clearing (contracts with clients), when the performance obligations related to the underlying transaction are completed.

Revenues from contracts with clients represent approximately 40% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2024 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees), and approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2023 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees). See Note 25 for information about net revenues by business segment.

Investment Banking

Advisory. Fees from financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues when the services related to the underlying transaction are completed under the terms of the assignment. Non-refundable deposits and milestone payments in connection with financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction or when the assignment is otherwise concluded.

Expenses associated with financial advisory assignments are recognized when incurred and are included in transaction based expenses. Client reimbursements for such expenses are included in investment banking revenues.

Underwriting. Fees from underwriting assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction based on the terms of the assignment.

Expenses associated with underwriting assignments are generally deferred until the related revenue is recognized or the assignment is otherwise concluded. Such expenses are included in transaction based expenses for completed assignments.

Investment Management

The firm earns management fees and incentive fees for investment management services, which are included in investment management revenues. The firm makes payments to brokers and advisors related to the placement of the firm's investment funds (distribution fees), which are included in transaction based expenses.

Management Fees. Management fees for mutual funds are calculated as a percentage of daily NAV and are received monthly. Management fees for hedge funds are calculated as a percentage of month-end NAV and are generally received quarterly. Management fees for separately managed accounts are calculated as a percentage of either the daily or monthly NAV and are received quarterly. Management fees for private equity funds are calculated as a percentage of monthly invested capital or committed capital and are received quarterly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the fund. Management fees are recognized over time in the period the services are provided.

Distribution fees paid by the firm are calculated based on either a percentage of the management fee, the investment fund's NAV or the committed capital. Such fees are included in transaction based expenses.

Incentive Fees. Incentive fees are calculated as a percentage of a fund's or separately managed account's return, or excess return above a specified benchmark or other performance target. Incentive fees are generally based on investment performance over a twelve-month period or over the life of a fund. Fees that are based on performance over a twelvemonth period are subject to adjustment prior to the end of the measurement period. For fees that are based on investment performance over the life of the fund, future investment underperformance may require fees previously distributed to the firm to be returned to the fund.

Incentive fees earned from a fund or separately managed account are recognized when it is probable that a significant reversal of such fees will not occur, which is generally when such fees are no longer subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account. Therefore, incentive fees recognized during the period may relate to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods.

Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 13:33:07 UTC.