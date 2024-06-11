UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Delaware
13-4019460
200 West Street, New York, NY
10282
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
GS
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
GS PrA
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C
GS PrC
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D
GS PrD
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K
GS PrK
NYSE
5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II
GS/43PE
NYSE
Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III
GS/43PF
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due March 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31B
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series F, Callable Fixed and Floating Rate Notes due May 2031 of GS Finance Corp.
GS/31X
NYSE
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☒
Accelerated filer ☐
Non-accelerated filer ☐
Smaller reporting company ☐
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐ Yes ☒ No
As of April 19, 2024, there were 322,463,497 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
INDEX
Form 10-Q Item Number
Page No.
PART I
Item 1
Note 4. Fair Value Measurements
12
Note 5. Fair Value Hierarchy
17
Note 6. Trading Assets and Liabilities
31
Note 7. Derivatives and Hedging Activities
32
Note 8. Investments
38
Note 9. Loans
41
Note 10. Fair Value Option
50
Note 11. Collateralized Agreements and Financings
52
Note 12. Other Assets
56
Note 13. Deposits
58
Note 14. Unsecured Borrowings
59
Note 15. Other Liabilities
61
Note 16. Securitization Activities
62
Note 17. Variable Interest Entities
64
Note 18. Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
68
Note 19. Shareholders' Equity
72
Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy
75
Note 21. Earnings Per Common Share
81
Note 22. Transactions with Affiliated Funds
81
Note 23. Interest Income and Interest Expense
82
Note 24. Income Taxes
82
Note 25. Business Segments
83
Note 26. Credit Concentrations
85
Note 27. Legal Proceedings
85
Page No.
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
98
Statistical Disclosures
99
Item 2
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition
and Results of Operations
101
Introduction
101
Executive Overview
101
Business Environment
102
Critical Accounting Policies
102
Use of Estimates
104
Recent Accounting Developments
105
Results of Operations
106
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
121
Capital Management and Regulatory Capital
124
Regulatory and Other Matters
130
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
130
Risk Management
131
Overview and Structure of Risk Management
131
Liquidity Risk Management
135
Market Risk Management
142
Credit Risk Management
147
Operational Risk Management
156
Cybersecurity Risk Management
158
Model Risk Management
159
Other Risk Management
160
Available Information
162
Forward-Looking Statements
162
Item 3
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
166
Item 4
Controls and Procedures
166
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
166
Item 1
Legal Proceedings
166
Item 2
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
166
Item 5
Other Information
166
Item 6
Exhibits
167
SIGNATURES
167
Goldman Sachs March 2024 Form 10-Q
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
in millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
Revenues
$
2,085
Investment banking
$
1,578
Investment management
2,491
2,289
Commissions and fees
1,077
1,088
Market making
5,992
5,433
Other principal transactions
960
55
Total non-interest revenues
12,605
10,443
Interest income
19,555
14,938
Interest expense
17,947
13,157
Net interest income
1,608
1,781
Total net revenues
14,213
12,224
Provision for credit losses
318
(171)
Operating expenses
4,585
Compensation and benefits
4,090
Transaction based
1,497
1,405
Market development
153
172
Communications and technology
470
466
Depreciation and amortization
627
970
Occupancy
247
265
Professional fees
384
383
Other expenses
695
651
Total operating expenses
8,658
8,402
Pre-tax earnings
5,237
3,993
Provision for taxes
1,105
759
Net earnings
4,132
3,234
Preferred stock dividends
201
147
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders
$
3,931
$
3,087
Earnings per common share
$
11.67
Basic
$
8.87
Diluted
$
11.58
$
8.79
Average common shares
335.6
Basic
346.6
Diluted
339.5
351.3
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2024
2023
Net earnings
$
4,132
$
3,234
Other comprehensive income/(loss) adjustments, net of tax:
Currency translation
26
(31)
Debt valuation adjustment
(556)
(1)
Pension and postretirement liabilities
16
14
Available-for-sale securities
115
427
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(399)
409
Comprehensive income
$
3,733
$
3,643
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of
March
December
$ in millions
2024
2023
Assets
$
209,385
Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,577
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (includes $231,655 and $223,543 at fair value)
231,918
223,805
Securities borrowed (includes $48,624 and $44,930 at fair value)
214,913
199,420
Customer and other receivables (includes $23 and $23 at fair value)
160,419
132,495
Trading assets (at fair value and includes $113,748 and $110,567 pledged as collateral)
507,718
477,510
Investments (includes $81,777 and $75,767 at fair value)
154,900
146,839
Loans (net of allowance of $4,902 and $5,050, and includes $6,123 and $6,506 at fair value)
183,934
183,358
Other assets (includes $248 and $366 at fair value)
35,253
36,590
Total assets
$
1,698,440
$
1,641,594
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits (includes $31,370 and $29,460 at fair value)
$
440,662
$
428,417
Collateralized financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (at fair value)
267,479
249,887
Securities loaned (includes $10,289 and $8,934 at fair value)
66,261
60,483
Other secured financings (includes $14,798 and $12,554 at fair value)
15,052
13,194
Customer and other payables
256,662
230,728
Trading liabilities (at fair value)
201,142
200,355
Unsecured short-term borrowings (includes $50,017 and $46,127 at fair value)
78,603
75,945
Unsecured long-term borrowings (includes $87,142 and $86,410 at fair value)
233,919
241,877
Other liabilities (includes $150 and $266 at fair value)
20,114
23,803
Total liabilities
1,579,894
1,524,689
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock; aggregate liquidation preference of $11,203 and $11,203
11,203
11,203
Common stock; 927,253,617 and 922,895,030 shares issued, and 324,014,481 and 323,376,354 shares outstanding
9
9
Share-based awards
4,564
5,121
Nonvoting common stock; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
61,314
60,247
Retained earnings
146,690
143,688
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,317)
(2,918)
Stock held in treasury, at cost; 603,239,138 and 599,518,678 shares
(101,917)
(100,445)
Total shareholders' equity
118,546
116,905
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,698,440
$
1,641,594
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2024
2023
Preferred stock
Beginning balance
$ 11,203
$
10,703
Issued
-
-
Ending balance
11,203
10,703
Common stock
Beginning balance
9
9
Issued
-
-
Ending balance
9
9
Share-based awards
Beginning balance
5,121
5,696
Issuance and amortization of share-based awards
1,845
1,523
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
(2,339)
(2,377)
Forfeiture of share-based awards
(63)
(19)
Ending balance
4,564
4,823
Additional paid-in capital
Beginning balance
60,247
59,050
Delivery of common stock underlying share-based awards
2,319
2,372
Cancellation of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(1,252)
(1,279)
Ending balance
61,314
60,143
Retained earnings
Beginning balance
143,688
139,372
Net earnings
4,132
3,234
Dividends and dividend equivalents declared on common stock and share-based awards
(929)
(868)
Dividends declared on preferred stock
(201)
(147)
Ending balance
146,690
141,591
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
Beginning balance
(2,918)
(3,010)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(399)
409
Ending balance
(3,317)
(2,601)
Stock held in treasury, at cost
Beginning balance
(100,445)
(94,631)
Repurchased
(1,500)
(2,546)
Reissued
33
28
Other
(5)
(10)
Ending balance
(101,917)
(97,159)
Total shareholders' equity
$118,546
$
117,509
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March
$ in millions
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
$
4,132
Net earnings
$
3,234
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
627
970
Deferred income taxes
60
76
Share-based compensation
1,844
1,541
Provision for credit losses
318
(171)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Customer and other receivables and payables, net
(1,807)
(4,930)
Collateralized transactions (excluding other secured financings), net
(236)
111,460
Trading assets
(30,120)
(100,066)
Trading liabilities
800
2,172
Loans held for sale, net
(301)
1,236
Other, net
(3,355)
(6,118)
Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
(28,038)
9,404
Cash flows from investing activities
(497)
Purchase of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
(597)
Proceeds from sales of property, leasehold improvements and equipment
399
417
Net cash received from business dispositions
3,622
-
Purchase of investments
(25,239)
(10,461)
Proceeds from sales and paydowns of investments
17,664
8,166
Loans (excluding loans held for sale), net
(3,929)
497
Net cash used for investing activities
(7,980)
(1,978)
Cash flows from financing activities
6,274
Unsecured short-term borrowings, net
3,648
Other secured financings (short-term), net
495
4,230
Proceeds from issuance of other secured financings (long-term)
2,201
854
Repayment of other secured financings (long-term), including the current portion
(627)
(745)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured long-term borrowings
13,335
8,022
Repayment of unsecured long-term borrowings, including the current portion
(23,106)
(21,266)
Derivative contracts with a financing element, net
(13)
636
Deposits, net
12,146
(11,442)
Common stock repurchased
(1,500)
(2,546)
Settlement of share-based awards in satisfaction of withholding tax requirements
(1,252)
(1,279)
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid on common stock, preferred stock and share-based awards
(1,123)
(1,013)
Other financing, net
341
357
Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities
7,171
(20,544)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,345)
620
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(32,192)
(12,498)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance
241,577
241,825
Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance
$
209,385
$
229,327
Supplemental disclosures:
$
16,905
Cash payments for interest, net of capitalized interest
$
13,082
Cash payments for income taxes, net
$
525
$
459
See Notes 9 and 16 for information about non-cash activities.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 1.
Description of Business
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
The firm manages and reports its activities in the following three business segments:
Global Banking & Markets
The firm provides a broad range of services to a diverse group of corporations, financial institutions, investment funds and governments. Services include strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements. The firm facilitates client transactions and makes markets in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. In addition, the firm makes markets in and clears institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges worldwide and provides prime financing (including securities lending, margin lending and swaps), portfolio financing and other types of equity financing (including securities-based loans to individuals). The firm also provides lending to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing, and secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending. In addition, the firm provides commodity financing to clients through structured transactions and also provides financing through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements). The firm also makes equity and debt investments related to Global Banking & Markets activities.
Asset & Wealth Management
The firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. The firm also provides investing and wealth advisory solutions, including financial planning and counseling, and executing brokerage transactions for wealth management clients. The firm issues loans to wealth management clients and accepts deposits through its consumer banking digital platform, Marcus by Goldman Sachs (Marcus), and through its private bank. The firm makes equity investments, which include investing activities related to public and private equity investments in corporate, real estate and infrastructure assets, as well as investments through consolidated investment entities (CIEs), substantially all of which are engaged in real estate investment activities. The firm also invests in debt instruments and engages in lending activities to middle- market clients, and provides financing for real estate and other assets.
Platform Solutions
The firm issues credit cards through partnership arrangements, accepts deposits from Apple Card customers and provides transaction banking and other services, including cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. During the first quarter of 2024, the firm completed the sale of GreenSky Holdings, LLC (GreenSky). The firm has also entered into an agreement with General Motors (GM) regarding a process to transition the GM credit card program to another issuer to be selected by GM.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Note 2.
Basis of Presentation
These consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.
These consolidated financial statements are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements included in the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. References to "the 2023 Form 10-K" are to the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Certain disclosures included in the annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted from these financial statements as they are not required for interim financial statements under U.S. GAAP and the rules of the SEC.
These unaudited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal, recurring nature. Interim period operating results may not be indicative of the operating results for a full year.
All references to March 2024 and March 2023 refer to the firm's periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. All references to December 2023 refer to the date December 31, 2023. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Certain reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation.
Note 3.
Significant Accounting Policies
The firm's significant accounting policies include when and how to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities, measuring the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, and when to consolidate an entity. See Note 4 for policies on fair value measurements, Note 9 for policies on the allowance for credit losses, and below and Note 17 for policies on consolidation accounting. All other significant accounting policies are either described below or included in the following footnotes:
Fair Value Measurements
Note 4
Fair Value Hierarchy
Note 5
Trading Assets and Liabilities
Note 6
Derivatives and Hedging Activities
Note 7
Investments
Note 8
Loans
Note 9
Fair Value Option
Note 10
Collateralized Agreements and Financings
Note 11
Other Assets
Note 12
Deposits
Note 13
Unsecured Borrowings
Note 14
Other Liabilities
Note 15
Securitization Activities
Note 16
Variable Interest Entities
Note 17
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Note 18
Shareholders' Equity
Note 19
Regulation and Capital Adequacy
Note 20
Earnings Per Common Share
Note 21
Transactions with Affiliated Funds
Note 22
Interest Income and Interest Expense
Note 23
Income Taxes
Note 24
Business Segments
Note 25
Credit Concentrations
Note 26
Legal Proceedings
Note 27
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Consolidation
The firm consolidates entities in which the firm has a controlling financial interest. The firm determines whether it has a controlling financial interest in an entity by first evaluating whether the entity is a voting interest entity or a variable interest entity (VIE).
Voting Interest Entities. Voting interest entities are entities in which (i) the total equity investment at risk is sufficient to enable the entity to finance its activities independently and
- the equity holders have the power to direct the activities of the entity that most significantly impact its economic performance, the obligation to absorb the losses of the entity and the right to receive the residual returns of the entity. The usual condition for a controlling financial interest in a voting interest entity is ownership of a majority voting interest. If the firm has a controlling majority voting interest in a voting interest entity, the entity is consolidated.
Variable Interest Entities. A VIE is an entity that lacks one or more of the characteristics of a voting interest entity. The firm has a controlling financial interest in a VIE when the firm has a variable interest or interests that provide it with (i) the power to direct the activities of the VIE that most significantly impact the VIE's economic performance and (ii) the obligation to absorb losses of the VIE or the right to receive benefits from the VIE that could potentially be significant to the VIE. See Note 17 for further information about VIEs.
Equity-Method Investments. When the firm does not have a controlling financial interest in an entity but can exert significant influence over the entity's operating and financial policies, the investment is generally accounted for at fair value by electing the fair value option available under U.S. GAAP. Significant influence generally exists when the firm owns 20% to 50% of the entity's common stock or in- substance common stock.
In certain cases, the firm applies the equity method of accounting to new investments that are strategic in nature or closely related to the firm's principal business activities, when the firm has a significant degree of involvement in the cash flows or operations of the investee or when cost-benefit considerations are less significant. See Note 8 for further information about equity-method investments.
Investment Funds. The firm has formed investment funds with third-party investors. These funds are typically organized as limited partnerships or limited liability companies for which the firm acts as general partner or manager. Generally, the firm does not hold a majority of the economic interests in these funds. These funds are usually voting interest entities and generally are not consolidated because third-party investors typically have rights to terminate the funds or to remove the firm as general partner or manager. Investments in these funds are generally measured at net asset value (NAV) and are included in investments. See Notes 8, 18 and 22 for further information about investments in funds.
Use of Estimates
Preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, the most important of which relate to fair value measurements, the allowance for credit losses on loans and lending commitments accounted for at amortized cost, discretionary compensation accruals, accounting for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, provisions for losses that may arise from litigation and regulatory proceedings (including governmental investigations), and accounting for income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, but actual results could be materially different.
Revenue Recognition
Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value. Trading assets and liabilities and certain investments are carried at fair value either under the fair value option or in accordance with other U.S. GAAP. In addition, the firm has elected to account for certain of its loans and other financial assets and liabilities at fair value by electing the fair value option. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Financial assets are marked to bid prices and financial liabilities are marked to offer prices. Fair value measurements do not include transaction costs. Fair value gains or losses are generally included in market making or other principal transactions. See Note 4 for further information about fair value measurements.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Revenue from Contracts with Clients. The firm recognizes revenue earned from contracts with clients for services, such as investment banking, investment management, and execution and clearing (contracts with clients), when the performance obligations related to the underlying transaction are completed.
Revenues from contracts with clients represent approximately 40% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2024 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees), and approximately 45% of total non-interest revenues for the three months ended March 2023 (including approximately 85% of investment banking revenues, approximately 95% of investment management revenues and all commissions and fees). See Note 25 for information about net revenues by business segment.
Investment Banking
Advisory. Fees from financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues when the services related to the underlying transaction are completed under the terms of the assignment. Non-refundable deposits and milestone payments in connection with financial advisory assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction or when the assignment is otherwise concluded.
Expenses associated with financial advisory assignments are recognized when incurred and are included in transaction based expenses. Client reimbursements for such expenses are included in investment banking revenues.
Underwriting. Fees from underwriting assignments are recognized in revenues upon completion of the underlying transaction based on the terms of the assignment.
Expenses associated with underwriting assignments are generally deferred until the related revenue is recognized or the assignment is otherwise concluded. Such expenses are included in transaction based expenses for completed assignments.
Investment Management
The firm earns management fees and incentive fees for investment management services, which are included in investment management revenues. The firm makes payments to brokers and advisors related to the placement of the firm's investment funds (distribution fees), which are included in transaction based expenses.
Management Fees. Management fees for mutual funds are calculated as a percentage of daily NAV and are received monthly. Management fees for hedge funds are calculated as a percentage of month-end NAV and are generally received quarterly. Management fees for separately managed accounts are calculated as a percentage of either the daily or monthly NAV and are received quarterly. Management fees for private equity funds are calculated as a percentage of monthly invested capital or committed capital and are received quarterly, semi-annually or annually, depending on the fund. Management fees are recognized over time in the period the services are provided.
Distribution fees paid by the firm are calculated based on either a percentage of the management fee, the investment fund's NAV or the committed capital. Such fees are included in transaction based expenses.
Incentive Fees. Incentive fees are calculated as a percentage of a fund's or separately managed account's return, or excess return above a specified benchmark or other performance target. Incentive fees are generally based on investment performance over a twelve-month period or over the life of a fund. Fees that are based on performance over a twelvemonth period are subject to adjustment prior to the end of the measurement period. For fees that are based on investment performance over the life of the fund, future investment underperformance may require fees previously distributed to the firm to be returned to the fund.
Incentive fees earned from a fund or separately managed account are recognized when it is probable that a significant reversal of such fees will not occur, which is generally when such fees are no longer subject to fluctuations in the market value of investments held by the fund or separately managed account. Therefore, incentive fees recognized during the period may relate to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods.
