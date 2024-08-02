Your vote is very important to us.

Enclosed please find supplemental proxy material relating to our 2007 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In particular, your attention is directed to an additional shareholder proposal with respect to stock options. The additional shareholder proposal will be considered with the other matters scheduled for consideration at our March 27, 2007 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; however, in order to allow you additional time to consider this proposal, we will hold the polls open for voting on this matter until 10:00 a.m., April 11, 2007. On all the other matters, your Internet or telephone or proxy card vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., March 26, 2007.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

2007 Annual Meeting Supplemental Proxy Material

Additional Shareholder Proposal

Item 5. Shareholder Proposal Regarding Stock Options

In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have set forth below a shareholder proposal, along with the supporting statement of the shareholder proponent, for which Goldman Sachs and the Board of Directors accept no responsibility. The shareholder proposal is required to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting only if properly presented at the Annual Meeting. As explained below, the Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote AGAINST the shareholder proposal.

Mrs. Evelyn Y. Davis, Suite 215, Watergate Office Building, 2600 Virginia Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037, record owner of 200 common shares, has advised us that she intends to present the proposal and related supporting statement at the Annual Meeting.

RESOLVED: "That the Board of Directors take the necessary steps so that NO future NEW stock options are awarded to ANYONE, nor that any current stock options are repriced or renewed (unless there was a contract to do so on some)."

REASONS: "Stock option awards have gone out of hand in recent years, and some analysts MIGHT inflate earnings estimates, because earnings affect stock prices and stock options."

There are other ways to "reward" executives and other employees, including giving them actual STOCK instead of options.

Recent scandals involving CERTAIN financial institutions have pointed out how analysts CAN manipulate earnings estimates and stock prices.

"If you AGREE, please vote YOUR proxy FOR this resolution."

Directors' Recommendation

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL.

The Board of Directors believes the foregoing proposal, which calls for a complete ban on any future stock option grants to Goldman Sachs employees, is unduly restrictive and potentially harmful to Goldman Sachs.

The Board of Directors believes that Goldman Sachs' existing compensation program is appropriately structured, and that Goldman Sachs should continue to have the ability to grant stock options to Goldman Sachs employees and directors, as one form of compensation. The Board of Directors believes that stock options, as an element of compensation, can align the interests of management with the interests of Goldman Sachs' shareholders. Completely eliminating stock options as an element of compensation would be inconsistent with compensation practices followed by companies with which Goldman Sachs competes for talent and could place Goldman Sachs at a disadvantage in retaining, motivating and recruiting employees.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote AGAINST the shareholder proposal. Unless a contrary choice is specified, proxies solicited by the Board of Directors will be voted AGAINST the shareholder proposal.