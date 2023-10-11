(Updates with detail from third paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 11 - Goldman Sachs has agreed to sell GreenSky, its home improvement lender, and associated loans to a consortium led by investment firm Sixth Street Partners, it said on Wednesday.

Goldman did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it will take a charge of 19 cents per share for the third quarter; Goldman will announce earnings on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, the bank said.

The Wall Street powerhouse bought GreenSky in a deal with a $1.7 billion valuation last year.

The buyer consortium led by Sixth Street also includes funds and accounts managed by KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks, Goldman said in a statement. The deal also received "significant support" from Pacific Investment Management Co and strategic financing from CPP Investments. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Leslie Adler)