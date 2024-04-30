April 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is in talks to transfer its General Motors credit-card program to Barclays, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays is the leading candidate to take over issuance of the credit cards, which have about $2 billion of outstanding balances, the report said, adding that U.S. Bancorp and Bread Financial were among other suitors considered, but fell away.

A deal could be could struck by this summer, the report said.

Goldman, GM, and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Goldman Sachs had planned to scrap its co-branded credit cards with GM last November.

The credit-card program, issued by Mastercard through Goldman Sachs, was launched in 2022 to let customers earn more points to put toward buying or leasing Buicks, Cadillacs and other GM cars. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)