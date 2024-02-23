Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he needed to see a few more months of inflation data to check the economy was on track toward price stability.
"Because there are only two rounds of inflation data and a little over two months until the May (Fed) meeting, his comments suggest to us that a rate cut as early as May, which we had previously expected, is unlikely," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. They now forecast an extra cut next year instead, with an unchanged terminal rate forecast of 3.25-3.5%.
