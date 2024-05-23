BERLIN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has chosen Jens Hofmann and Tibor Kossa, both working for the bank, as new co-heads of its Germany and Austria investment banking business, one of the top U.S. banks said in a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Hofmann joined the company in 1994 as an analyst and was promoted to managing director in 2004, while Kossa joined in 2018 as managing director and worked as co-head of M&A in Germany and Austria until recently.

Goldman's former Germany chief Alexander Mayer has left for competitor JP Morgan after spending 24 years with the bank.

