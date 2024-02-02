Feb 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is shuffling its management committee and firm veterans Alison Mass and George Lee have left the group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
