The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. specializes in investment services. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - investment services (47%): involved in the stock, interest, exchange, raw material, and other; - asset and wealth management (22.7%). The group is also makes investments in fast growing technology companies; - investment banking (18.5%): consulting for merger-acquisitions, stock operations, etc.; - others (11.8%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (60.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.2%) and Asia (12.3%).