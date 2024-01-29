Jan 29 (Reuters) - Jim Esposito, co-head of Goldman Sachs' global banking and markets division, plans to depart after nearly 30 years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Equities
GS
US38141G1040
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|377.8 USD
|-1.28%
|-1.15%
|-2.07%
|02:41pm
|Goldman Sachs top executive Jim Esposito to depart - WSJ
|RE
|02:33pm
|Goldman Sachs's Co-Head Of Global Banking And Markets Division, Jim Esposito Plans To Depart -WSJ
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.07%
|134 B $
|-5.92%
|143 B $
|-6.92%
|117 B $
|+4.34%
|102 B $
|+2.26%
|40 765 M $
|+1.54%
|23 629 M $
|-10.43%
|21 576 M $
|+6.76%
|18 376 M $
|+2.37%
|16 500 M $
|-14.83%
|16 387 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Nyse
- News The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- Goldman Sachs top executive Jim Esposito to depart - WSJ