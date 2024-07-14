July 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has lodged an appeal with the U.S. Federal Reserve challenging its result in the regulator's most recent "stress test", which is set to force the bank to hold a greater amount of capital, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)
